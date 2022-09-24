Inspirational Jen launches new online cancer hub in St Andrews with Provost of Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inspirational Jen launches new online cancer hub in St Andrews with Provost of Fife

By Cara Forrester
September 24 2022, 5.53am
Founder of Cancer Card Jen Hardy.
Founder of Cancer Card Jen Hardy.

A new online hub to help people across Scotland with cancer launches in St Andrews this weekend with help from Provost of Fife Jim Leishman.

Cancer Card is an online resource that brings services, support and information together in one place.

And it’s being launched with a special celebration lunch and fundraiser at the Fairmont in St Andrews today, hosted by the Provost.

Founder Jen Hardy told us the poignant reason behind her drive to set up the charity.

Provost of Fife Jim Leishman.
Provost Jim Leishman will host the fundraiser.

Jen received a shocking diagnosis of stage four, incurable, metastatic breast cancer in October 2017.

She’d gone to the GP with a sore throat and raspy voice.

But when it hadn’t cleared up weeks later, she’d returned and was sent for a scan.

Out of the blue diagnosis

She admits: “I didn’t think anything of it. At the time I was working at Heriott Watt University in Edinburgh and had to fly out to Dubai for work.

“I was having dinner with a colleague and got a phone call from my specialist.

“I was told it turned out the results of the scan revealed I had advanced breast cancer.

“It was totally out of the blue and I didn’t see it coming.”

“I was in total disbelief – it was surreal.

Jen Hardy during chemotherapy.
Jen Hardy was given hope.

“In four hours, I was back on a plane home to my husband and then straight into the breast cancer clinic at Western General. They were fantastic.”

Jen was given chemotherapy and radiotherapy, admitting at the time she felt like she was living from one three month scan to another.

Hope comes again

After living that way for three years after diagnosis, her oncologist gave her hope again.

“My oncologist said to me one day ‘I think you’ll be here for a wee while yet’.

“At that point I thought – maybe I can look forward now.”

Jen is still on daily drugs and makes trips to the hospital every few weeks for Herceptin treatment.

But she says she feels “incredibly lucky” to be around.

Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.
The Western General Hospital in Edinburgh.

She pays tribute to the care from the NHS and the Maggie’s Centre staff who’ve helped her through.

And now she’s turned her focus to helping others get the help they need to guide them through their cancer journey.

“I’d always thought, isn’t it crazy there are all these cancer support charities out there but the information needs to be in one place.”

Jen Hardy founder of the online cancer hub.
Jen turned her attention to helping others.

“So that’s how the concept of Cancer Card was born!

“And now we’re going live and launching and I’m really excited!”

How can cancer card help?

Cancer Card is an online community hub.

It provides support and information for cancer patients, partners, families, friends, employers and professionals.

Included in the information are videos and blogs from people who’ve been through cancer.

Online hub Cancer Card.
Cancer card is an online hub.

Jen adds: “For example, I’ve written about 10 things I’d recommend people put in their chemo bag.

“My sister has written about looking after yourself if you’re a carer or helper.”

It also acts as a directory with key contacts for all UK cancer charities and support services.

Easing the burden on the NHS

Jen says ultimately, she wants Cancer Card to help the NHS.

Her aim is to see it supporting everyone who is affected by cancer, enabling them to directly access relevant information, services, support and products.

Jen adds: “We hope it will alleviate the burden on the NHS. Cancer Card is really simple and hopefully it will be a good resource for people.

“I’m nervous but I can’t wait to share it.”

