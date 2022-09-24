Comedian Ed Byrne to host Courier Business Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Comedian Ed Byrne to host Courier Business Awards

By Rob McLaren
September 24 2022, 5.55am
Ed Byrne will host this year's Courier Business Awards.
Ed Byrne will host this year's Courier Business Awards.

This year’s Courier Business Awards will be hosted by comedian Ed Byrne.

The Mock the Week regular will act as compere as we celebrate the best in the Tayside and Fife business community on October 29.

Ed is also known for appearances on Live at the Apollo, Top Gear, QI and Pilgrimage and has been touring a successful solo show called If I’m Honest.

He follows in the footsteps of previous Courier Business Awards hosts Nick Hewer, Mark Durden-Smith, Phill Jupitus, Rachel Riley and Gyles Brandreth.

The Courier editor David Clegg said: “I’m delighted that Ed will be joining our gala event and I’m sure he will be impressed at the quality and wide range of businesses that operate throughout Tayside and Fife.

Mock the Week star Ed Byrne will compere the Courier Business Awards in October.

“The submissions to the Courier Business Awards continue to amaze and inspire and I look forward to celebrating the success of our business community next month.”

Judging process

More than 600 guests will attend this year’s black-tie event at Apex City Quay Hotel.

Businesses from across Courier country will be honoured across a range of categories including service, retail, technology, innovation, social media, community and family.

This year two new Courier Business Awards will be awarded for Transition to Net Zero and Resilience and Recovery. Our shortlist in each category was announced last month.

In the past four weeks every nominated business has received a visit from representatives from The Courier and main event sponsor Henderson Loggie.

Some of our winners from Courier Business Awards in 2021.

The reports from the site visits have been fed back to our judging panel for final decisions to be made.

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith said: “The teams have had four terrific weeks out and about around all corners of Courier country meeting fabulous individuals and their businesses.

“These visits are a key part of the integrity of the Awards judging process.

“They are often inspiring, uplifting, educating and reaffirming about the amazing work and successes in our region and yet sometimes surprising too that we so often hide our light under a bushel.”

Tickets for this year’s event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Government dismisses criticism of tax cuts as ‘politics of envy’
David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group (Issel Kato/AP)
World Bank boss says he will not quit over climate change remarks
Billy Horsburgh from Anstruther who is registered blind. Billy is launching his own editorial business service from home.
Man of vision: How blind East Neuk of Fife man Billy discovered he has…
0
Rachel Mackay from Dundee is the head of Hampton Court Palace in London.
How Dundonian Rachel went from Verdant Works volunteer to head of Henry VIII's palace
0
The Chancellor’s huge package of personal tax cuts amid a cost-of-living crisis will do nothing to stop more than two million people falling below the poverty line, according to a think tank (Alamy/PA)
‘Only the very richest’ in Britain will see incomes grow, tax cut analysis says
Prime Minister Liz Truss and Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng (PA)
Kwasi Kwarteng insists vast tax cuts ‘not a gamble’ amid hostile reception
The value of a pound plummeted on Friday. (Yui Mok/PA)
The pound is dropping – What will it mean for Britons?
Sterling slumped on Friday (Yui Mok/PA)
Markets plunge in ‘worst day ever’ after mini-budget
A Crieff Hydro guests on an EZ Raiders all-terrain vehicle.
Crieff Hydro adds exhilarating off-road visitor attraction
0
Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng is Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is ‘betting the house’ according to the Institute of Fiscal Studies (PA)
Kwarteng ‘betting the house’ with plan that puts debt on ‘unsustainable’ path

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks