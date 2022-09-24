Comedian Ed Byrne to host Courier Business Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year’s Courier Business Awards will be hosted by comedian Ed Byrne.

The Mock the Week regular will act as compere as we celebrate the best in the Tayside and Fife business community on October 29.

Ed is also known for appearances on Live at the Apollo, Top Gear, QI and Pilgrimage and has been touring a successful solo show called If I’m Honest.

He follows in the footsteps of previous Courier Business Awards hosts Nick Hewer, Mark Durden-Smith, Phill Jupitus, Rachel Riley and Gyles Brandreth.

The Courier editor David Clegg said: “I’m delighted that Ed will be joining our gala event and I’m sure he will be impressed at the quality and wide range of businesses that operate throughout Tayside and Fife.

“The submissions to the Courier Business Awards continue to amaze and inspire and I look forward to celebrating the success of our business community next month.”

Judging process

More than 600 guests will attend this year’s black-tie event at Apex City Quay Hotel.

Businesses from across Courier country will be honoured across a range of categories including service, retail, technology, innovation, social media, community and family.

This year two new Courier Business Awards will be awarded for Transition to Net Zero and Resilience and Recovery. Our shortlist in each category was announced last month.

In the past four weeks every nominated business has received a visit from representatives from The Courier and main event sponsor Henderson Loggie.

The reports from the site visits have been fed back to our judging panel for final decisions to be made.

Henderson Loggie managing partner David Smith said: “The teams have had four terrific weeks out and about around all corners of Courier country meeting fabulous individuals and their businesses.

“These visits are a key part of the integrity of the Awards judging process.

“They are often inspiring, uplifting, educating and reaffirming about the amazing work and successes in our region and yet sometimes surprising too that we so often hide our light under a bushel.”

Tickets for this year’s event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com