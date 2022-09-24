How Dundonian Rachel went from Verdant Works volunteer to head of Henry VIII’s palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Dundonian Rachel went from Verdant Works volunteer to head of Henry VIII’s palace

By Maria Gran
September 24 2022, 5.57am
Rachel Mackay from Dundee is the head of Hampton Court Palace in London.
Rachel Mackay from Dundee is the head of Hampton Court Palace in London.

Dundonian Rachel Mackay believes jobs at city visitor attractions were the perfect preparation for her new role as head of a historic royal palace.

The former Harris Academy pupil began volunteering in the Verdant Works cafe when she was 15.

She then worked part-time in the cafe of Dundee Science Centre for six years.

After studying medieval history at St Andrews University, she took on jobs at Madame Tussauds, the Natural History Museum and as a manager at Kew Palace.

The 36-year-old has now become manager of Hampton Court Palace in London – where Henry VIII used to live.

Running Hampton Court Palace

Rachel started in the role in June as interim manager, since she was already working within Historic Royal Palaces. She was given the job on a permanent basis in September.

“I definitely wanted the job when I started as interim manager, so I worked hard for three months to make sure I was up to it,” she says.

Hampton Court was originally a Tudor palace, but William III wanted a baroque palace. Today it is therefore a bit of both.

“The job is overseeing the day-to-day running of the palace.

“A large part of that is the visitor attraction, but it’s also a working palace with a big estate to manage.

“I co-ordinate all the activities going on across the site and make sure everybody does what they need to and it all fits in well together.”

She is also responsible for recruitment, and looks for candidates with a similar skillset to herself.

Rachel said what she learned at her first jobs in catering has helped her throughout her career.

She says: “It gives you important skills for this kind of job where you have to be juggling a lot.

“You learn the ability to multi-task, stay calm under pressure and be part of a close-knit team.

“You also get customer service and organisational skills that are really important.”

Rachel back at her first workplace, Verdant Works.

Hampton Court has a Chapel Royal and a royal tennis club as part of the palace.

It used to be a home for grace and favour residents – usually people who had worked for the royal family.

Working behind the scenes

As Hampton Court is a historic palace and not a royal palace like Buckingham or Windsor, Rachel’s tasks don’t usually revolve around the royal family.

She was at home in Dundee when Queen Elizabeth II passed away and came back to work to see flowers and handwritten notes at the gate for the Queen.

Unlike her colleagues at the Tower of London, Rachel was not involved in the lying in state or the late Queen’s funeral.

As a grace and favour residence Hampton Court Palace has hosted many people, including Russian countesses and Indian soldiers.

The Dundonian’s Hampton Court team are now getting ready to plan ahead for the coming months.

“A lot of people think that to work at a museum or in heritage you have to be a curator, but there is so much more that’s just as fun,” says Rachel.

“The world of operating heritage sites is not a job people see a lot on TV, but one of the most fun parts is making it all work.

“Doing the work behind the scenes to make everything smooth-running for the visitors is the best bit.”

