Courier Business Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

Resilience, innovation and explosive growth – this year’s entries to the Courier Business Awards had it all.
It was another incredibly tough year for our expert judging panel to whittle down more than 150 entries to create a shortlist, which we reveal today.
The shortlist reflects the diverse nature of the business community across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.
There are businesses with hundreds of staff, down to sole traders. Sectors span cutting edge technology to retailers, food and drink producers and charities.
Courier Business Awards shortlist judging
This year’s judging panel was chaired by Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce.
She led a day of debate with the other judges to create our shortlist across 14 categories.
Ms Cameron said: “The quality was truly exceptional and it was really difficult deciding the top three or four.
“This year’s entries reflected firms’ resilience and focus on recovery.
“However, we were also blown away by the number of businesses who have achieved real growth, especially in international contracts.
“Their ambitions for the future was great to see.”
The awards, held in association with long-term partners Henderson Loggie, will take place for the ninth time in October.
Every business nominated will now be visited be representatives from The Courier and the accountancy firm before the judges select their winners.
Celebrating success
Other members of the judging panel were David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson Media; Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.
Mr Smith said: “It was great to see how some businesses had transitioned through the pandemic and other challenges to positive outcomes in terms of financial performance and investment in people.
“I was also very pleased to see the amount of businesses coming forward to enter the awards for the first time.
“I really enjoyed the dynamic and challenge around the judging table.”
Mr Huband expressed his thanks to every business who entered the awards this year.
“The leaders and staff in every single nominated business should feel proud of their achievements.
“We are looking forward to celebrating the success achieved by our shortlisted companies in October.”
New Courier Business Awards
This year two new awards will be presented – for Resilience and Recovery as well as a trophy for Transition to Net Zero.
Category winners will be announced at a black tie ceremony Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on October 29.
The top award of Business of the Year will also be revealed during the ceremony.
Last year Hutchison Technologies won the honour. Other past overall winners include Castle Water, Ingenico and James Donaldson & Sons.
An award for Outstanding Contribution will be presented to an individual chosen by the judging panel.
Tickets for the event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com
Courier Business Awards 2022 shortlist
Apprentice Award (sponsored by D&A College)
- Christian Williams, Here’s The Plan
- Jason Talbet, Journeycall
- Lucy Morrison, NCR
Business Leader (sponsored by Ninja Kiwi)
- Kelvin Kerr, Kerr’s Dairy
- Michael Wells, Carnoustie Golf Links
- Tony Banks, Balhousie Care
Community (sponsored by Insights)
- Alexander Community Development
- Dundee Bairns
- Social Good Connect
Family (sponsored by Thorntons)
Dundee & Angus
- Fresh inc. Medispa
- Gillies
- Kerr’s Dairy
Fife
- Blue Star St Andrews
- Donaldson Group
- Fisher & Donaldson
Perthshire
- Auto Services Perth
- Tabla
- We are Extraordinary
Independent Retail (sponsored by Marsh Commercial)
- Gillies
- Kerr’s Dairy
- The Little Green Larder
Innovation (sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee)
- ATL Turbine Services
- Feragaia
- SoilEssentials
Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality (sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce)
- Carnoustie Golf Links
- Dundee Contemporary Arts
- Dundee Science Centre
Resilience and Recovery
- ALTAR Group
- Balhousie Care Group
- The Feel Look Be Formula
- Wood Leisure Holiday Parks
Service (sponsored by Apex Hotels)
- Fresh inc. Medispa
- Journeycall
- Kerr’s Dairy
- NCR
Small Business
- Clootie McToot Dumplings
- Heal Physiotherapy
- Horisk Leslie Development
- International Testing Services
Social Media
- ALTAR Group
- Fresh inc. Medispa
- Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance
Technology (sponsored by Blackadders)
- Bright Ascension
- Broker Insights
- NCR
Transition to Net Zero (sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc)
- Forth Ports
- Here’s The Plan
- The Little Green Larder
Young Business (sponsored by NCR)
- Angus Grill + Larder
- International Testing Services
- Spaces Taylored