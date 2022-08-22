Courier Business Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Courier Business Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

By Rob McLaren
August 22 2022, 5.52am Updated: August 22 2022, 9.38am
Some of our winners from Courier Business Awards 2021.
Some of our winners from Courier Business Awards 2021.

Resilience, innovation and explosive growth – this year’s entries to the Courier Business Awards had it all.

It was another incredibly tough year for our expert judging panel to whittle down more than 150 entries to create a shortlist, which we reveal today.

The shortlist reflects the diverse nature of the business community across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

There are businesses with hundreds of staff, down to sole traders. Sectors span cutting edge technology to retailers, food and drink producers and charities.

Courier Business Awards shortlist judging

This year’s judging panel was chaired by Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

She led a day of debate with the other judges to create our shortlist across 14 categories.

Ms Cameron said: “The quality was truly exceptional and it was really difficult deciding the top three or four.

“This year’s entries reflected firms’ resilience and focus on recovery.

“However, we were also blown away by the number of businesses who have achieved real growth, especially in international contracts.

Liz Cameron chaired the judging panel creating the Courier Business Awards 2022 shortlist.

“Their ambitions for the future was great to see.”

The awards, held in association with long-term partners Henderson Loggie, will take place for the ninth time in October.

Every business nominated will now be visited be representatives from The Courier and the accountancy firm before the judges select their winners.

Celebrating success

Other members of the judging panel were David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson Media; Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.

Mr Smith said: “It was great to see how some businesses had transitioned through the pandemic and other challenges to positive outcomes in terms of financial performance and investment in people.

“I was also very pleased to see the amount of businesses coming forward to enter the awards for the first time.

Courier Business Awards 2022 judging panel – David Smith (Henderson Loggie), Liz Cameron (Scottish Chambers of Commerce), Angela Vickers (Apex Hotels), Elaine Maddison (Brightsolid) and Graham Huband (DC Thomson).

“I really enjoyed the dynamic and challenge around the judging table.”

Mr Huband expressed his thanks to every business who entered the awards this year.

“The leaders and staff in every single nominated business should feel proud of their achievements.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the success achieved by our shortlisted companies in October.”

New Courier Business Awards

This year two new awards will be presented – for Resilience and Recovery as well as a trophy for Transition to Net Zero.

Category winners will be announced at a black tie ceremony Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on October 29.

The top award of Business of the Year will also be revealed during the ceremony.

Last year Hutchison Technologies won the honour. Other past overall winners include Castle Water, Ingenico and James Donaldson & Sons.

An award for Outstanding Contribution will be presented to an individual chosen by the judging panel.

Tickets for the event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com

Courier Business Awards 2022 shortlist

Apprentice Award (sponsored by D&A College)

  • Christian Williams, Here’s The Plan
  • Jason Talbet, Journeycall
  • Lucy Morrison, NCR

Business Leader (sponsored by Ninja Kiwi)

  • Kelvin Kerr, Kerr’s Dairy
  • Michael Wells, Carnoustie Golf Links
  • Tony Banks, Balhousie Care

Community (sponsored by Insights)

  • Alexander Community Development
  • Dundee Bairns
  • Social Good Connect

Family (sponsored by Thorntons)

Dundee & Angus
  • Fresh inc. Medispa
  • Gillies
  • Kerr’s Dairy
Fife
  • Blue Star St Andrews
  • Donaldson Group
  • Fisher & Donaldson
Perthshire
  • Auto Services Perth
  • Tabla
  • We are Extraordinary

Independent Retail (sponsored by Marsh Commercial)

  • Gillies
  • Kerr’s Dairy
  • The Little Green Larder

Innovation (sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee)

  • ATL Turbine Services
  • Feragaia
  • SoilEssentials

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality (sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce)

  • Carnoustie Golf Links
  • Dundee Contemporary Arts
  • Dundee Science Centre

Resilience and Recovery

  • ALTAR Group
  • Balhousie Care Group
  • The Feel Look Be Formula
  • Wood Leisure Holiday Parks

Service (sponsored by Apex Hotels)

  • Fresh inc. Medispa
  • Journeycall
  • Kerr’s Dairy
  • NCR

Small Business

  • Clootie McToot Dumplings
  • Heal Physiotherapy
  • Horisk Leslie Development
  • International Testing Services

Social Media

  • ALTAR Group
  • Fresh inc. Medispa
  • Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Technology (sponsored by Blackadders)

  • Bright Ascension
  • Broker Insights
  • NCR

Transition to Net Zero (sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc)

  • Forth Ports
  • Here’s The Plan
  • The Little Green Larder

Young Business (sponsored by NCR)

  • Angus Grill + Larder
  • International Testing Services
  • Spaces Taylored
