Courier Business Awards 2022 shortlist revealed

Resilience, innovation and explosive growth – this year’s entries to the Courier Business Awards had it all.

It was another incredibly tough year for our expert judging panel to whittle down more than 150 entries to create a shortlist, which we reveal today.

The shortlist reflects the diverse nature of the business community across Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

There are businesses with hundreds of staff, down to sole traders. Sectors span cutting edge technology to retailers, food and drink producers and charities.

Courier Business Awards shortlist judging

This year’s judging panel was chaired by Liz Cameron, chief executive of Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

She led a day of debate with the other judges to create our shortlist across 14 categories.

Ms Cameron said: “The quality was truly exceptional and it was really difficult deciding the top three or four.

“This year’s entries reflected firms’ resilience and focus on recovery.

“However, we were also blown away by the number of businesses who have achieved real growth, especially in international contracts.

“Their ambitions for the future was great to see.”

The awards, held in association with long-term partners Henderson Loggie, will take place for the ninth time in October.

Every business nominated will now be visited be representatives from The Courier and the accountancy firm before the judges select their winners.

Celebrating success

Other members of the judging panel were David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson Media; Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.

Mr Smith said: “It was great to see how some businesses had transitioned through the pandemic and other challenges to positive outcomes in terms of financial performance and investment in people.

“I was also very pleased to see the amount of businesses coming forward to enter the awards for the first time.

“I really enjoyed the dynamic and challenge around the judging table.”

Mr Huband expressed his thanks to every business who entered the awards this year.

“The leaders and staff in every single nominated business should feel proud of their achievements.

“We are looking forward to celebrating the success achieved by our shortlisted companies in October.”

New Courier Business Awards

This year two new awards will be presented – for Resilience and Recovery as well as a trophy for Transition to Net Zero.

Category winners will be announced at a black tie ceremony Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee on October 29.

The top award of Business of the Year will also be revealed during the ceremony.

Last year Hutchison Technologies won the honour. Other past overall winners include Castle Water, Ingenico and James Donaldson & Sons.

An award for Outstanding Contribution will be presented to an individual chosen by the judging panel.

Tickets for the event are available at thecourierbusinessawards.com

Courier Business Awards 2022 shortlist

Apprentice Award (sponsored by D&A College)

Christian Williams, Here’s The Plan

Jason Talbet, Journeycall

Lucy Morrison, NCR

Business Leader (sponsored by Ninja Kiwi)

Kelvin Kerr, Kerr’s Dairy

Michael Wells, Carnoustie Golf Links

Tony Banks, Balhousie Care

Community (sponsored by Insights)

Alexander Community Development

Dundee Bairns

Social Good Connect

Family (sponsored by Thorntons)

Dundee & Angus

Fresh inc. Medispa

Gillies

Kerr’s Dairy

Fife

Blue Star St Andrews

Donaldson Group

Fisher & Donaldson

Perthshire

Auto Services Perth

Tabla

We are Extraordinary

Independent Retail (sponsored by Marsh Commercial)

Gillies

Kerr’s Dairy

The Little Green Larder

Innovation (sponsored by Research and Innovation Services, University of Dundee)

ATL Turbine Services

Feragaia

SoilEssentials

Leisure, Tourism and Hospitality (sponsored by Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce)

Carnoustie Golf Links

Dundee Contemporary Arts

Dundee Science Centre

Resilience and Recovery

ALTAR Group

Balhousie Care Group

The Feel Look Be Formula

Wood Leisure Holiday Parks

Service (sponsored by Apex Hotels)

Fresh inc. Medispa

Journeycall

Kerr’s Dairy

NCR

Small Business

Clootie McToot Dumplings

Heal Physiotherapy

Horisk Leslie Development

International Testing Services

Social Media

ALTAR Group

Fresh inc. Medispa

Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance

Technology (sponsored by Blackadders)

Bright Ascension

Broker Insights

NCR

Transition to Net Zero (sponsored by Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc)

Forth Ports

Here’s The Plan

The Little Green Larder

Young Business (sponsored by NCR)

Angus Grill + Larder

International Testing Services

Spaces Taylored