Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth on how exercise plays a part in getting good sleep

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth on how exercise plays a part in getting good sleep

By Cara Forrester
September 28 2022, 5.53am Updated: September 28 2022, 11.30am
Shelley Booth says exercise plays an important part in quality sleep.
Shelley Booth says exercise plays an important part in quality sleep.

Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth has helped thousands of women across the world improve their health and wellbeing.

From her online community to her beach bootcamp workout sessions on Broughty Ferry beach and gym in Dundee, she’s made it her mission to change her clients’ lives.

Shelley’s holistic approach to health is clear from the name of her gym – Train Eat Sleep Repeat.

As part of our series on sleep, Shelley explains the part exercise plays in getting a good night’s rest – and how your diet could be affecting the quality of your sleep.

Joanne Phillip, Shelley Booth and Roger Quarshie.
Shelley is pictured with personal trainers Joanne Phillip and Roger Quarshie.

Sleep is an vital part of the mix to leading a healthy life Shelley explains.

“I advocate a holistic approach. My gym is called Train Eat Sleep Repeat. It integrates sleep because it’s so important.

“Sleep represents the psychological and the spiritual as well as stress relief.

“Sleep gives relaxation, recovery, rest, sometimes rehabilitation. It also gives the chance for mindfulness, manifestation and affirmation – all the things you can’t see!”

What if you’re too tired to exercise?

It’s a common issue – you can’t sleep, it impacts your daily life, you lack energy to exercise.

So what does Shelley recommend?

Shelley outside her Train Eat Sleep Repeat gym.
Shelley outside her gym in North Isla Street.

“I understand when people are stuck in a rut and don’t have the energy they don’t move,” Shelley says.

“But if you don’t move, how are you supposed to become tired and ready to sleep?”

She recommends something simple – a walk outdoors, perhaps on the beach, to increase your step count and get fresh air if you’re starting out.

Or perhaps finding a class where you can meet others and connect too, such as the mother and baby session led by personal trainer Joanne Phillip at Shelley’s gym.

A mother and baby gym session led by Joanne Phillip at Shelley’s Train Eat Sleep Repeat gym.

“It’s great to have the gym open – it gives the chance for real connection again,” Shelley says.

While exercise is important for good sleep, Shelley says eating habits could also affect the quality of sleep.

How what you eat affects sleep

“Food nowadays is so packed full of things like sweeteners, hidden sugars and chemicals. It is so processed,” she explains.

“People are running into all sorts of health problems and issues.

“If you’re not eating well, perhaps eating a lot of food containing sugar, or ultra-processed food that can also add to the problem.”

Could junk food be affecting your sleep?

High protein and high fat foods like red meat have been found to take longer to digest, and digestion slows during sleep.

So it’s perhaps not a surprise if you have a sleepless night after a rich meal.

And recent research found a lack of key nutrients, such as calcium and magnesium, could be associated with sleep problems.

“If you don’t move enough and eat all the wrong foods, how will you get a good night’s sleep? It’s impossible,” says Shelley

Education is key

Shelley says everything she teaches her clients is easy.

But, she adds, more education is needed so people understand how their lifestyle could impact their sleep and health.

“Some of the folk I work with are on a range of medications and don’t realise they can control and change their health,” Shelley adds.

“I gave away 100 free place to my online course Feel Look Be recently and it was great because it opened it up to people that perhaps wouldn’t normally access it.

“When I started teaching them about how movement and nutrition can help some said ‘why have we never been taught this before’?

“People don’t think they change anything – but they can.”

Tayside nurse who has sleep apnoea reveals 5 signs that may mean you have condition

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
0
Kaigan Carrie and Rob Hosking have launched Rise Of Happiness magazine.
Angus couple launch free magazine after 'living for days off' made them unhappy
1
Post Thumbnail
Transforming eye health on the high street with Specsavers
a nurse wearing a sleep apnoea mask
Tayside nurse who has sleep apnoea reveals 5 signs that may mean you have…
0
Where is your favourite gym in Fife?
5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how…
0
Billy Horsburgh from Anstruther who is registered blind. Billy is launching his own editorial business service from home.
Man of vision: How blind East Neuk of Fife man Billy discovered he has…
0
Founder of Cancer Card Jen Hardy.
Inspirational Jen launches new online cancer hub in St Andrews with Provost of Fife
0
Aaron James Ferguson helping with making burgers at Kinross Golf Club.
Kinross Golf Club helps teen with Down's syndrome find 'a sense of purpose' as…
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0

Most Read

1
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
The A92 at Muirdrum. Image: Google.
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Shannon McGregor admitted the rant at Dundee's Police HQ.
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
James Paterson when he was jailed in 2012.
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Xplore Dundee owners James and Sandy Easdale.
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
A ScotRail train at Carnoustie, where the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship is taking place.
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
An architect's drawing of Dundee FC's proposed new stadium.
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
CR0035084 Nicola Sturgeon on SNP campaign Traill, meets with candidates and supporters in Aberdeen, at the Greyhope Bay Centre at Torry Battery. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 25-04-2022`
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
David Hayman in Time's Plague at Birnam Arts.
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Commonwealth Games medal winners Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey will be honoured on Sunday.
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks