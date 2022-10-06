Abertay University hosts pioneering event to improve gaming for those with sight loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Abertay University hosts pioneering event to improve gaming for those with sight loss

By Cara Forrester
October 6 2022, 5.53am Updated: October 6 2022, 1.20pm
The event investigates gaming for those with sight loss. Image: Abertay University.
The event investigates gaming for those with sight loss. Image: Abertay University.

Dundee’s Abertay University is playing host to an event which will reboot gaming making it more accessible for all.

The City of Discovery is know for having a strong games legacy.

And Abertay has been running games courses for more than 20 years, making it a perfect location for the event.

The first Accessible Gaming Symposium began yesterday in person at the Bell Street campus and online, finishing up today.

Those attending will investigate how to make gaming more accessible for those with sight loss.

We speak to one gamer without sight who is involved in the event.

A pioneering gaming event is being held at Abertay. Image: Abertay University.

Abertay are teaming up with Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

Dr Robin Sloan, Abertay University senior lecturer in the division of games and arts, says: “Abertay University is ideally placed to help push for progress in this important area.”

How will this event help?

The event will bring together some of the world’s leading studios, developers, academics and gamers with vision impairment.

They’ll get the chance to discuss issues which include technical challenges which developers face in designing more accessible games.

It’s also hoped they’ll identify areas for further research.

In recent years, games like The Last Of Us Part 1 for PS5 have embedded extensive accessible features which means people with sight loss or visual impairment can play.

But a report found more work is needed.

What do people with sight loss say?

The event follows on from RNIB’s first ever report into accessible gaming which was published earlier this year.

It found around 70% of people with sight loss surveyed say it’s a barrier to playing games.

They also have to use a range of coping strategies to enjoy their gaming hobby.

‘We want to be able to play your games’

RNIB’s Ben Breen is the accessible gaming and immersive technologies research officer and has been blind since birth.

He has developed a first-hand understanding of the challenges, first finding a love of gaming when he was a teenager.

Describing himself as “a gamer without sight” he’s an advocate for accessibility in mainstream gaming.

Ben Breen.
Ben is one of the participants in the event. Image: University of Abertay.

Before joining RNIB, he worked as an accessibility consultant and often writes reviews where he gives his expertise and advises on accessibility features.

He says: “Although over the last few years there has been progress made with a variety of games, many with sight loss still feel they are left in the dust.

“It’s great to be able to bring together representatives from the industry to hear first hand the perspectives and ask questions about what needs to be done.

“It’s about being able to plan the future from a point in the present.

“The industry will be able to ask what work is needed.

“And we can say we really want to be able to play your games – here’s how to make it happen!”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Young man in sportswear running on treadmill at gym.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Perth and Kinross - but where are they…
What are case numbers like across Tayside and Fife this week? Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Covid Scotland: Case numbers in Dundee increase by almost 90%
Evening telegraph/ Courier St Andrews news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at St Andrews, Julie & Duncan Strachan from Aberdeen, sunday 21st August.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 video released - can you spot yourself?
Post Thumbnail
Courier readers share their top 7 tips for a good night's sleep
A graphic showing 3 clocks, symbolising polyphasic sleep
Polyphasic sleep: What is it and are there any benefits?
Roger with wife June in their Crieff home. Image: Roger Cartwright.
Crieff author opens up on life with penis cancer and says: ‘No more operations’
Alison Ellett. Image: MS Society Scotland.
Perth woman with MS speaks out on sacrifices to heat home as disabled people…
Emma Young with her son Daniel. Image: Emma Young/Facebook.
Angus mum who used to fall asleep standing up transformed her health after sleep…
The eye care company in the city centre was graded 'exceptional'. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee opticians graded 'exceptional' by health inspectors
5
a sleeping baby with toys
Meet the Fife baby whisperer helping your little ones get the best night's sleep

Most Read

1
Jim Malone and Lynn McTaggart, Mill O' Mains Foodbank. Image: Kim Cessford.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Police closed the A9 near Dunkeld. Image: David Wardle.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Stuart Nowrie ploughed the truck through a fence into Mr Paterson's garden.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Perthshire provides the backdrop to parts of the new Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Road surface repairs on Longhaugh Road after a water pipe burst on Wednesday.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A new ?6 million building in Dundee's Murraygate has been unveiled to the public Picture shows; The newly constructed building on Dundee's Murraygate. Murraygate, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 06/10/2022
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
File photo dated 28/05/19 of actor Brian Cox who has said he went into "survival mode" following the death of his father from pancreatic cancer. PA Photo. Issue date: Sunday March 29, 2020. The star of HBO's Succession, 73, was eight when his mill worker father died, three weeks after being diagnosed with the disease. Speaking on Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the Scottish actor told how his mother suffered a breakdown and the family were left in debt. See PA story SHOWBIZ Cox. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Donna Stewart with the rubbish on Hillbank Place. Image: Lindsey Hamilton/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Courier News - Food and Drink Awards - Lesley Taylor story - CR0036405 - Group pic of award winners on the night. Picture Shows; the happy winners after the presenatation, 06th October 2022, Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drink driver Picture shows; Maria Mills. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 05/10/2022
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Freeman is determined to give United fans something to smile about. Image: SNS
Kieran Freeman reveals talks with disgruntled Dundee United fans: 'They have been watching below-par…
Mohammed Aslam.
Eight-times limit drink-driving Dunfermline shopkeeper could have caused 'death and lifelong misery' to others
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer and Arbroath boss Dick Campbell go head to head today.
Gary Bowyer expects Dundee reaction at Arbroath as he discusses potential changes
Trawlermen: Hunting the Catch: Crew work to repair the nets on Endeavour V, 200 miles off into the North Atlantic.
TELLYBOX: High drama from the high seas, and from The Walk-In
Rosemount Stables. Image: Savills.
Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard
Performers on the Royal Mile Edinburgh Festival Fringe, 2019
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Handing over Nova Zembla artefacts to the McManus: - l to r - Dr Matthew Ylitalo, Dr Matthew Ayre and Julie McCombie (Social History Curator), McManus Collections Unit, Barrack Street, Dundee.
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach

Editor's Picks