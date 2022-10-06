Dundee businesswoman slams energy provider for price hike despite ‘fixed’ contract By Gavin Harper October 6 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 7 2022, 8.29am 0 Jenni Liandu runs Dundee business The Calligraphy Box. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Business Angus coffee business booming for Rangers star John Souttar and Brechin City’s Euan Spark Truss makes case for increasing energy production amid criticism of winter plans Women ‘more anxious about bills and depressed about cost of living’ Insolvencies rise as companies worry about energy bills Midwives to be balloted on strike action Andy Burnham praises Government for ‘putting Avanti West Coast on notice’ Fixed mortgage rates continue to climb above 6% as choice of products improves Government not advising people to reduce energy use, says minister Minister suggests the King can decide to attend Cop27 if he wishes Superdry ‘cautious’ despite swinging to profit Most Read 1 Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice 2 Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld 3 Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase 4 Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife 5 Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe 6 Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down 6 7 Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss 8 Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes 9 The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners 4 10 Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys More from The Courier Wonderful converted stable in rural Angus has clocktower and beautiful courtyard The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone… Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties… Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for… 'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned' Editor's Picks ‘Mindless vandals’ wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening Listen: Stooshie podcast – John Swinney on SNP conference, A9 improvements and Tory woes Could teacher strikes cause school closures in Tayside and Fife in the winter term? ‘People called my children monkeys’: New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor’s experiences of racism Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at The Menu Food & Drink Awards Levenmouth Academy warns pupils could face police action if caught vaping in school Why can you live within six miles of a gas flare in Fife, but not Iraq? Watchdog rules patient in Dundee wrongly diagnosed with ‘mallet finger’