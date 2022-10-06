Angus marks sacrifice of local men in ill-fated Second World War secret mission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Angus marks sacrifice of local men in ill-fated Second World War secret mission

By Graham Brown
October 6 2022, 5.55am Updated: October 6 2022, 1.32pm
Operation Freshman commemorations were held at Edzell and Brechin. Image: Frank Proctor
Operation Freshman commemorations were held at Edzell and Brechin. Image: Frank Proctor

Angus has remembered two sons of the county who paid the ultimate price in one of World War Two’s most daring raids.

In November 1942, Operation Freshman was launched in a bid to destroy the heavy water production facilities at Norsk Hydro facility near Vemork in Norway.

The hydroelectric power station was at the heart of Germany’s atomic research in its efforts to develop a nuclear bomb.

But the ill-fated special forces assault cost the lives of 41 of the 48 servicemen involved.

Two bombers towing gliders with 15 Royal Engineers on board each had set off across the North Sea from RAF Skitten in north-east Scotland.

Young Angus lives lost

The crews included Flight Sergeant Jim Falconer from Edzell.

Flight Sergeant Jim Falconer was part of Operation Freshman.
Flight Sergeant Jim Falconer was from Edzell. Image: Bruce Tocher

The eldest of five brothers from the Angus village, he was just 20 when his Halifax bomber crashed in south-west Norway just before midnight on November 19 1942.

And Sapper Robert “Bobby” Norman also lost his life that same night.

The Brechiner was 22 and in one of the Horsa gliders which went down in Lysefjord during the secret mission.

Brechin Sapper Bobby Norman was part of Operation Freshman.
Brechin Sapper Bobby Norman. Image: Bruce Tocher

Both Angus men were eventually laid to rest in marked graves in Norway.

Now, almost eight decades on, family members have taken part in services to honour their sacrifice.

Operation Freshman Edzell memorial
The poignant service at Edzell war memorial. Image: Frank Proctor

Cenotaph commemorations

They were held at Brechin and Edzell war memorials, led by the Rev. Malcolm Rooney and the Rev. Wayne Pearce respectively.

Angus Council Veterans’ Champion Major Ronnie Proctor said it was important to remember the local pair.

“There are still many who will never have heard about Operation Freshman,” said Ronnie.

“It was a secret mission and much of what happened only emerged years later.

The RAFA standard is lowered at the Edzell service.
The RAFA standard is lowered at the Edzell service. Image: Frank Proctor

“But families of these two Angus men remain and as we approach the 80th anniversary we thought it was important to mark the sacrifice they made.”

The narrative of the part the two men played was given at the cenotaph ceremonies.

Major Ron MacGregor of the Royal Engineers Association spoke of Sapper Norman’s involvement.

And at Edzell, Gordon Millar of the Royal Air Force Association detailed the story of Jim Falconer.

The Rev. Malcolm Rooney leads the Brechin service.
The Rev. Malcolm Rooney leads the Brechin service. Image: Frank Proctor

Forfar researcher’s dedication to Op Freshman story

Major Proctor hailed the work of Forfar-born military enthusiast Bruce Tocher in keeping the memory of the local men alive.

His painstaking research uncovered their role the costly mission, as well as other Tayside men including Perthshire Lieutenant David Methven.

The Fortingall soldier was only 20 but had already received the George Cross by the time he met his death in one of the gilders.

Bruce has plans to publish a book on Operation Freshman.

And he hopes it may even include Jim Falconer’s flying log which was lost from a private museum.

