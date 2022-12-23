Fife herbalist shares natural remedies to help you through winter – and beat the Christmas bloat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Colds, flus and other respiratory viruses are more common in winter months, as many of us retreat to socialise indoors.

But with Christmas and New Year fast approaching, you probably want to avoid being sick – especially with many common cold symptoms being similar to those of Covid.

But is there anything you can do to ward off winter conditions, such as colds, coughs, sore throats and post-Christmas dinner bloating?

We speak to medical herbalist and owner of Health Food and More in Kirkcaldy, Keren Brynes MacLean, to find out about the natural remedies that could keep you fit and healthy this winter.

Colds, coughs and sore throats

Keren says: “One great herb you might already have in the kitchen is thyme. Thyme is a really good respiratory antiseptic.

“We use it for treating bronchitis. It couples really well with garlic. These are two remedies a lot of people have in the house they can use if they’re coming down with a chest infection.

“You can make thyme tea. Or with garlic, you can crush it into honey with a mortar and pestle and take it off the teaspoon like cough syrup.

“It’s a great remedy for coughs and colds. If you’re watching your budget, you can make this very readily at home.

“That’s what our ancestors used to do. They couldn’t pop to the chemist, they had to use what they had in the larder.

“They’d often use these culinary herbs as medicinal plants as well.

“Echinacea is great for helping with colds and flus and evidence suggests it reduces the severity and duration of upper respiratory tract infections.”

Boosting your immune system

With viral infections more common in the winter, it’s important your immune system is prepared to fight off any infections.

Keren says: “Probiotics are really important for the immune system. Having a really healthy microbiome is really important for your immune system, particularly for kids.

“There’s research showing probiotics can reduce the severity of viruses.

“It’s great for kids and adults alike. There are lots of different probiotic varieties available. My advice is usually for people to mix and match.”

In terms of vitamins and supplements, there are plenty that can help boost your immune system through the winter.

Keren continues: “The key ones are zinc, vitamin C, or selenium. Zinc we tend to get from whole foods and things like pumpkin seeds and sunflower seeds.

“When our body is fighting an infection, it uses up a massive amount of zinc as part of that process.

“Some people use zinc and vitamin C as a preventative measure to try and keep things at bay, but also to reduce the severity and length of symptoms.

“The best source of selenium in our diet is Brazil nuts.”

Christmas dinner bloating

Keren says: “Using bitters can help. Peppermint tea works as a bitter. That’s why we have after dinner mints, because they help us digest a little bit more.

“You can use bitter aperitifs, so if you had tonic water with angostura bitters in it, that can help with digestion. A bitter coffee, such as a dark espresso after a meal can help.”

Find out about Health Food and More, and their herbal medicine clinic, at www.healthfoodandmore.co.uk