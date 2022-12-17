Fife’s biggest November baby to spend first Christmas at home with family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife’s biggest November baby to spend first Christmas at home with family

By Saskia Harper
December 17 2022, 5.53am
Baby Kayden was born on November 27. Image: DC Thomson/Steve Brown.
Baby Kayden was born on November 27. Image: DC Thomson/Steve Brown.

The biggest baby born in Fife in November is preparing to spend his first Christmas at home with his family.

Baby Kayden was born to mum, Rebecca Douglas, 20, and dad, Brooklyn Mair, 22, on November 27.

He weighed 10lbs 12oz at birth, making him the biggest baby born in the kingdom last month.

Mum Rebecca, from Burntisland, explains: “I was told during my pregnancy he was going to be a big baby, but I didn’t realise he was going to be that big!

Kayden weighed 10lbs 12oz when he was born. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kayden weighed 10lbs 12oz when he was born. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“It was a bit of a surprise.”

Rebecca went into labour on November 26 and, after almost 11 hours, baby Kayden was born the next day.

She says: “Kayden is really good and he’s doing really well.

“He likes to sleep during the day, but he’s up most of the night.

Rebecca and Kayden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rebecca and Kayden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“He absolutely loves his food and is always enjoying a bottle.

“I think he’s still quite big for his age. At less than two weeks old he was already wearing age three-month clothes.

“But I don’t think he’ll be able to fit into that for much longer!

“He’s going to grow out of that pretty quickly, I think.”

Kayden, the biggest Fife baby born in November, with dad, Brooklyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kayden with dad, Brooklyn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Rebecca and Brooklyn are looking forward to spending their first Christmas together as a family and are excited to introduce baby Kayden to everyone.

She continues: “We’re going to my brother’s for Christmas, and will spend it with him, my mum and sister-in-law.

“My brother hasn’t met Kayden yet so it will be nice for them to meet on Christmas Day.”

Fife baby stats

There were 222 babies born in Fife in November – 114 boys and 108 girls. This included three sets of twins.

According to NHS Fife, the most common baby names in the area last month were Maeva for a girl and Luca for a boy.

Maeva and Luca were the most popular names for babies born in Fife last month. For the latest maternity snapshot, here are our November #matstats 👶

Posted by NHS Fife on Thursday, 1 December 2022

The busiest day for births in Fife was November 10, with 12 babies being born in the kingdom on that day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Children are having to wait up to three years for an autism assessment in Tayside. Image: Shutterstock.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Donald Jenks with Cupar Explorer Scouts, doing repair works on the Moor Road between Cupar and Ceres in 2021. Image: Donald Jenks
New Year resolutions: 'Why wait until January 1 to make a change in your…
Lauren Burnison.
Local expert shares top tips for a happy, sober New Year
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Andy's Man Club Perth
Andy's Man Club's Alex on being bullied for his height and how a call…
Post Thumbnail
How will you score in our Christmas quiz?
Post Thumbnail
Why do we love cheesy Christmas films so much - and what's your favourite?
Keren owns Health Food and More in Kirkcaldy. Image: Keren Brynes MacLean/DC Thomson.
Fife herbalist shares natural remedies to help you through winter - and beat the…
Lisa with her mum Andrea, who passed away at just 51, after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.
Fife daughter's festive memories of mum after battle for pancreatic cancer diagnosis
The outbreak has been located near Crieff in Perthshire. Image: Shutterstock.
Bird flu outbreak confirmed at farm near Crieff

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented