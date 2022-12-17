Fife’s biggest November baby to spend first Christmas at home with family

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The biggest baby born in Fife in November is preparing to spend his first Christmas at home with his family.

Baby Kayden was born to mum, Rebecca Douglas, 20, and dad, Brooklyn Mair, 22, on November 27.

He weighed 10lbs 12oz at birth, making him the biggest baby born in the kingdom last month.

Mum Rebecca, from Burntisland, explains: “I was told during my pregnancy he was going to be a big baby, but I didn’t realise he was going to be that big!

“It was a bit of a surprise.”

Rebecca went into labour on November 26 and, after almost 11 hours, baby Kayden was born the next day.

She says: “Kayden is really good and he’s doing really well.

“He likes to sleep during the day, but he’s up most of the night.

“He absolutely loves his food and is always enjoying a bottle.

“I think he’s still quite big for his age. At less than two weeks old he was already wearing age three-month clothes.

“But I don’t think he’ll be able to fit into that for much longer!

“He’s going to grow out of that pretty quickly, I think.”

Rebecca and Brooklyn are looking forward to spending their first Christmas together as a family and are excited to introduce baby Kayden to everyone.

She continues: “We’re going to my brother’s for Christmas, and will spend it with him, my mum and sister-in-law.

“My brother hasn’t met Kayden yet so it will be nice for them to meet on Christmas Day.”

Fife baby stats

There were 222 babies born in Fife in November – 114 boys and 108 girls. This included three sets of twins.

According to NHS Fife, the most common baby names in the area last month were Maeva for a girl and Luca for a boy.

The busiest day for births in Fife was November 10, with 12 babies being born in the kingdom on that day.