Shock over £84m cash hoard at government agency behind parking fees on Enchanted Forest site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Shock over £84m cash hoard at government agency behind parking fees on Enchanted Forest site

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
December 17 2022, 5.54am
Parking machines have arrived at Faskally Woods, near Pitlochry. Image: Carol Robertson.
Parking machines have arrived at Faskally Woods, near Pitlochry. Image: Carol Robertson.

Campaigners have expressed shock at the government agency behind parking charges on the Enchanted Forest site holding cash reserves of £84.8m.

Forestry and Land Scotland [FLS] also had a £20.9m underspend in 2020/21, according to Audit Scotland’s annual audit report.

Yet as landowner of Faskally Woods, which hosts the Enchanted Forest every year, it plans to end free parking there on January 4.

From then, drivers of cars parked at the site, near Pitlochry, would be charged £1 an hour, £3 for the day and £10 for a minibus. An annual pass would cost £50.

But the revelation of FLS’s handsome financial position has added further fuel to the campaign to overturn the proposed charges.

Free parking is due to end on January 4. Image: Carol Robertson.

Faskally Woods is a popular walking spot for residents of Pitlochry, two miles away.

Carol Robertson, of community group Friends of Faskally forest parking charge protest, said: “Our protest group are shocked by this discovery.

“Some may even consider it scandalous during a cost of living crisis, to be keeping millions in reserve and yet again it is us, the public, that keeps getting squeezed for every penny we have.

“By all means charge/tax the tourists; many travel here from abroad and don’t pay UK tax, like we already do towards this government agency.

“Our protest only grows stronger in light of this apparent act of greed, and lack of consideration for the local community.

“We do not accept that this charge should apply to locals and many will simply not pay out of principle.”

Income exceeded budget by £26m

FLS is the Scottish Government agency responsible for managing Scotland’s national forests and land.

The audit report stated that on March 31 2021 FLS had net income of £2.2m against a net expenditure budget of £18.7m – representing an underspend of £20.9m.

Income exceeded budget by £26m. This was explained by the performance of the timber market and the rising demand for, and unit prices of timber.

Cash balances were £84.8 million – up from £62.1m a year earlier.

“This increase reflects the continuing increase in income receipts as a result of strong market conditions,” stated the report.

FLS says reserves are justified

In response, FLS emphasised that, unlike most Scottish Government agencies, it is a trading body that earns most of its income.

This is primarily through the sale of timber, renewables, recreation, venison and leases.

A spokesperson said the agency also invests in creating and expanding woodlands.

Faskally Woods is one of hundreds of sites managed by Forestry Land Scotland. Image: Carol Robertson.

They added: “However, we build up our reserves in good years to give us a hugely important safety net that cushions us against trading or economic downturns in the bad years, such as we are experiencing at the moment.

“If we did not hold such reserves, the impact of such events – like the significant impact of winter storms on our timber operations – would have dramatic consequences on our ability to meet our responsibilities, including maintaining the Scotland-wide recreation offer.

“The majority of people who come to our forests – including many local residents – support what we do and are happy to pay a very modest contribution towards offsetting the annual maintenance costs of £13 million across 300 destinations.”

Further pressure on ‘cash-rich’ FLS

But the surplus funds have added more weight to the political campaign for the charges to be dropped.

Independent councillor and Provost Xander McDade recently wrote to Simon Hodgson, the FLS chief executive.

He called for locals to have a free permit and for charges to only apply between April and October.

Provost Xander McDade says FLS’s cash reserves are ‘huge’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He said: “It is wrong for a public body that is underspending its current taxpayer supported budget and has huge cash reserves squirrelled away to now introduce charges on local communities during a cost-of-living crisis where every penny counts for families.

“I would urge FLS to listen to our communities and rethink their proposed parking charges in light of their very healthy financial position.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser, who represents the Mid Scotland and Fife region, concurred.

He said: “Forestry and Land Scotland do not need to be introducing car parking charges at Faskally Woods as this Audit Scotland report shows they are a cash-rich organisation.”

Enchanted Forest not to blame for charges

Meanwhile, the organiser of the Enchanted Forest has emphasised that it has nothing to do with the parking charges.

A spokesperson for The Enchanted Forest Community Trust said the event is non-profit, with surpluses going to the local community.

In the past three years the trust has donated around £129,000 locally.

The Enchanted Forest is held in Faskally Woods, which is popular with dog walkers. Image: Carol Robertson.

They added: “The event is owned and operated by the Enchanted Forest Community Trust which is a customer of Forestry and Land Scotland.

“The charitable trust pays Forestry and Land Scotland an agreed annual fee for the use of the woods for the purpose and duration of the event.

“It has done this since 2010 when the event was transferred into community ownership.

“The charitable trust does not own Faskally Woods, nor does it have any jurisdiction with regards to the implementation of the proposed parking charges.

“These rights are entirely the remit of Forestry and Land Scotland, the landowner.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Perth & Kinross

Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner 'devastated' after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
Pics taken at Asda in Glenrothes Pics taken at state-of-the-art CCTV control room in Fife Pic of shoplifter Nelson Gray from Leslie Kris Miller, Courier, 30/11/13. Shoplifting investigation. Picture shows undercover police moving in to stop a suspected shoplifter.
Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gold Star montage for yearly round up of awards given out Picture shows; Gold Star montage . Dundee, Fife, Angus, Perthshire. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 19/12/2022
Meet the 14 Courier Gold Star award winners who shone in Tayside and Fife…
Mat Austin wants something done about flooding in Perth.
Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023
2
Perth and Kinross Council headquarters on High Street, Perth.
Sharp drop in Perth and Kinross council evictions as rent arrears top £3 million
Use our interactive map to see how many sex offenders live near you. Image: DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross map shows how many sex offenders live near you
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented