Pressure grows on Enchanted Forest site owners as parking charges delayed

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
December 15 2022, 5.51am Updated: December 15 2022, 11.06am
Ticket machines have been installed at Faskally Woods,
Ticket machines have been installed at Faskally Woods, near Pitlochry. Image: Carol Robertson.

Pressure is growing on the owner of the Enchanted Forest site after it was forced to backtrack and delay its parking charges.

The annual event takes place at Faskally Woods, which is popular with walkers from Pitlochry two miles away.

The Courier reported on local dismay that Forestry and Land Scotland [FLS] had decided that free parking at the woods should end on January 4.

From then, cars would be charged £2 an hour, £3 for the day and £10 for a minibus. An annual pass would cost £50.

Faskally Woods
Faskally Woods is a popular destination. Image: Carol Robertson.

Protestors feared their 700-name petition calling for the suspension of all charges had come to nothing when payment machines were recently installed in the woods.

But there is now some hope after FLS delayed the introduction of the fees and cut the one-hour rate in half.

Demand for more backtracking

It has agreed to extend free parking until the end of January to allow for consultation.

And FLS has also halved the proposed hourly parking rate from £2 to £1.

Pressure is building on the government agency to drop the charges completely after another local politician backed disgruntled users of the woods.

We previously reported that MSP Murdo Fraser and fellow Conservative, Councillor John Duff, had urged FLS to have a rethink.

Independent councillor and Provost Xander McDade.
Independent councillor and Provost Xander McDade.

Their thoughts have been echoed by Independent councillor and Provost Xander McDade, who has written to Simon Hodgson, the FLS chief executive.

The letter said: “There is a strong feeling that those of us who live here should not be penalised purely because we live in a tourist area.

“I cannot see how putting a financial barrier on local communities accessing nationally-owned forests is going to benefit their physical and mental health and well-being.”

He concluded by making the following proposals:

  • FLS provides local people a free permit on application
  • Charges only apply to visitors between April and October when the weather is reasonable
  • Any money raised is used to support improvements and services on the site

Protest continues

Friends of Faskally forest parking charge protest, a group set up to overturn the fees, backed these suggestions.

Group member Carol Robertson welcomed the decisions to cut the hourly rate and extend the consultation period.

A parking machine at Faskally Woods
The parking machine is not in service… yet. Image: Carol Robertson.

But she added: “To feel the pressure of a one-hour time limit on a leisurely walk is by no means relaxing or enjoyable.

“It will no doubt deny or cut short the many social interactions when folk frequently stop for a friendly chat and a general boost to our mood and well-being.

“We will continue our protest on behalf of the local community and everyone that signed the petition.”

A spokesperson for FLS said: “We have reduced the ‘up to one hour rate’ at Faskally to £1 in line with other car parks in the Perth and Kinross area.

“We have also extended the free parking period to the end of January to allow for an additional round of community consultation on our proposals for charge parking.”

Dog has eyes only for Faskally

Some Pitlochry residents say that they will no longer visit Faskally Woods if they are forced to pay to park.

Diana Dow with her dogs.
Diana Dow with her dogs. Image: Diana Dow.

Diana Dow walks there every day.

“I’m a local dog walker and the dogs love coming here,” she said.

“There’s one dog that refuses to get out the car unless we’re here at the forest.

“I’ve tried at the Black Spout and other places, but she knows this is a special place.

“I’m not happy at all about a parking charge. I don’t think many local people will pay it.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented