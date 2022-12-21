Nurses and midwives in Scotland plan strikes in new year as latest pay offer is rejected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nurses and midwives in Scotland plan strikes in new year as latest pay offer is rejected

By Dawn Donaghey
December 21 2022, 12.33pm Updated: December 21 2022, 3.11pm
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock
Nursing and midwifery unions in Scotland say they are prepared to strike in the new year over pay. Image: Shutterstock

Nurses in Scotland are ‘planning for strike action’ after union members overwhelmingly rejected the latest NHS pay offer from the Scottish Government.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said 82% of members who voted in the ballot rejected the offer.

Ballots of nursing and midwifery unions closed on Monday, following a ‘best and final offer’ to NHS workers from the Scottish Government last month.

The RCN says it will continue planning for strike action and, early in the new year, will announce dates.

‘We do not want to go on strike’

Julie Lamberth, RCN Scotland board chair, says: “The result could not be clearer – we have forcefully rejected what the Scottish government said is its ‘best and final’ offer.

“Make no mistake – we do not want to go on strike.

“Years of being undervalued and understaffed have left us feeling we have been left with no option because enough is enough.

“The ball is in Scottish Government’s court if strike action is going to be avoided.”

The Royal College of Midwives union also rejected the pay deal.

Almost two-thirds (65%) of members voted against accepting the latest pay offer which the union said would see many midwives “actually worse off in real terms”.

Following negotiations with Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, and the intervention of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the deal offered pay rises ranging from £2,205 to £2,751 – which ministers said meant NHS workers in Scotland would remain the best paid in the UK.

The lowest paid staff would get a rise of 11.3%, with an average increase of 7.5%.

‘Not good enough’

Unite and Unison chose to accept the deal, but the GMB union became the first to reject it last week.

Jaki Lambert, RCM director for Scotland, said: “Our members have spoken loud and clear – the latest pay offer by the Scottish Government is simply not good enough.

Midwives and nurses say they are prepared to take strike action over the pay offer. Image: Shutterstock.

“It goes nowhere near addressing the rising cost of living and would see many midwives actually worse off in real terms.

“Our maternity services are continuing to face staffing challenges. In many places it’s only the goodwill and commitment of midwives and their colleagues that keep these services going.

‘They do it because they care’

“They do it because they care, and because it’s what women and families need – and we know those same women and families really value them for it.”

Ms Lambert added: “Our members have been consistent throughout this process – they want a decent deal, and they are prepared to take industrial action to get one.

“No midwife wants to do this and it is for the Scottish Government to make sure that they do not feel that they are left with no other option.”

The RCM board will now meet to decide on next steps including taking industrial action.

‘Final offer’

The RCM is part of the Scottish Terms and Conditions Committee (Stac), which negotiates with the Scottish Government.

Stac staff will meet the Scottish Government tomorrow to share the outcomes of their respective consultations.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said last month he was disappointed unions had rejected offers but that there was ‘no more money on the table’.

Mr Yousaf said: “This is the final offer. If there’s discussion to be had about how to distribute that £480 million, well those are discussions that I’m happy to be a part of, but I’m afraid there’s not a penny more.”

