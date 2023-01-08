What are CBD drinks and could they help you through Dry January?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

What are CBD drinks and could they help you through Dry January?

By Imy Brighty-Potts
January 8 2023, 5.53am
Could CBD drinks help as an alternative to booze this Dry January? Image: Shutterstock
Could CBD drinks help as an alternative to booze this Dry January? Image: Shutterstock

More people are keen to give Dry January a go. But if you enjoy a boozy drink to help you relax, could CBD drinks be the answer?

CBD drinks have become popular over the last couple of years.

So could they make going sober a bit easier?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What are CBD drinks?

“CBD is a non-psychoactive compound that originates in the hemp plant.

“Preclinical evidence suggests it can have a positive effect on stress and anxiety, by promoting relaxation,” says Eoin Keenan, founder of drinks brand Goodrays.

CBD doesn’t get you ‘high’ like marijuana, and has been approved for consumer use in the UK.

Eoin Keenan from CBD drinks company Goodrays.  Image: PA

Predominantly available in drinks and oils (although you can see it in everything from shampoo to moisturiser), it’s often used to help with anxiety and pain.

What are the potential benefits of CBD drinks?

Keenan suggests there’s a big gap in the market – one these drinks can fill.

“We’re still missing a beverage that replaces the relaxation function that alcohol has dominated for hundreds of years,” he says.

TRIP is one of the brands specialising in CBD drinks. Image: PA

According to Ahmed Mir, founder of Nature and Bloom and an expert on medical marijuana, there are plenty of reasons why people might choose CBD drinks.

“Let’s face it, the taste of CBD, when dropped under the tongue [as an oil], isn’t pleasant at all.

“So these drinks are a pretty new and emerging way of improving the taste of CBD, whilst still reaping the benefits,” he says.

Ahmed Mir, an expert on medical marijuana, says CBD drinks can aid relaxation without hangovers. Image: PA

He continues: “CBD can have a similar effect [to alcohol] without the intoxication or dreaded hangover.

“So it can make a great alternative to get you through Dry January and help those sober-curious consumers looking to cut down on alcohol intake.”

When might you drink them?

“CBD drinks are the perfect post-work option after a hectic and stressful day, and can be consumed straight from the can, but also be used as a mixer with your favourite non-alcoholic spirit,” says Keenan.

“We believe, whatever the time of year, choosing to go sober or to moderate your drinking no longer needs to be a chore, thanks to the range of functional options available.”

Goodrays Raspberry and Guava CBD drinks are available at Tesco. Image: PA

Most drinks on the market offer between 10mg-30mg of CBD per can (I can confirm I definitely felt more relaxed after drinking a couple of 30mg drinks, so you can tell the difference), with the UK Food Standards Agency recommending you consume no more than 70mg of CBD a day.

The UK FSA doesn’t recommend pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people taking any medication, take CBD – talk to your GP if you have any concerns.

3 CBD drinks to try

1. Parachute Apple & Ginger CBD Infused Drink 250ml Can, £33 for 12

This apple and ginger drink is one of the tastiest options on the market.

With the addition of green tea and 10mg of CBD per can, it’s a refreshing, relaxing beverage that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

Parachute apple and ginger green tea with CBD is a tasty alternative to alcohol. Image: PA

2. Goodrays Raspberry & Guava Natural 30MG CBD Drinks, £17.95 for 6

A sweet and fruity affair, this option has slightly more CBD in it. It’s a calming and tasty beverage, with a nice fizz.

3. Trip Elderflower Mint CBD Drink, £14 for 6

Trip is one of the most well-known CBD drink brands out there, and I can see why.

With aesthetically pleasing cans and a subtle, sparkling drink, this flavour is a real crowd pleaser and is a great one to try as the days get lighter.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Maheni Arthur.
New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community's relationship with Covid-19 vaccine
Young man in sportswear running on treadmill at gym.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Perth and Kinross - where are they and…
Results Gym has venues in X.Image: Shutterstock.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Fife - but where are they and how…
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter's Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
Ninewells Hospital
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from NHS Tayside deaths
Are you looking for a cheap gym in Angus? Image: Shutterstock
6 of the cheapest gyms in Angus – where are they and how much…
Running on the treadmill can improve not only your physical health, but your mental health too. Image: Shutterstock.
5 of the cheapest gyms in Dundee - where are they and how much…
Three deaths following mistakes at NHS Tayside hospitals
4
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife's most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4
Comedian Ray Bradshaw
Ray Bradshaw on how having deaf parents inspired his comedy career, ahead of Perth…

Most Read

1
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
2
Princes WIlliam and Harry
MORAG LINDSAY: Siblings fight Harry – get over it and go and do something…
3
St Johnstone fans display a banner earlier this season suggesting £20 is a fair price for tickets to Scottish matches. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
JIM SPENCE: St Johnstone could be set to learn how much is too much…
4
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
5
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
6
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
7
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
8
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
9
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year
2

More from The Courier

Black bean brownies Image: Biona
Sweet treats: Kick Veganuary off with these vegan black bean brownies
Erosion at Montrose.
Council looks to shore up Montrose sand dunes amid dire flooding warnings
Scottish schools are struggling to recruit teachers. Image: Shutterstock.
Tayside teacher recruitment alarm as nearly 100 posts readvertised
Callum Davidson heads from the St Johnstone team bus into Pittodrie ahead of Saturday's clash with Aberdeen. Image: SNS
Callum Davidson brands St Johnstone mistakes against Aberdeen 'hard for me to take as…
Marcel Oakley has left Arbroath after the home defeat to Inverness. Image: SNS
Marcel Oakley heads for Arbroath exit door as Angus side suffer heavy home loss…
A traditional haggis for Burns Night.
5 venues in Perthshire to toast a delicious Burns Night
Jay Henderson netted the Inverness second goal at Arbroath. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Inverness verdict: Player ratings and key moments as Angus side suffer heavy…
The car was taken from an address on Findhorn Place in Fintry. Image: Google Maps.
Police investigating theft of 'high-performance' sports car from Dundee home
Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented