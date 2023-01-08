What are CBD drinks and could they help you through Dry January?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

More people are keen to give Dry January a go. But if you enjoy a boozy drink to help you relax, could CBD drinks be the answer?

CBD drinks have become popular over the last couple of years.

So could they make going sober a bit easier?

Here’s everything you need to know…

What are CBD drinks?

“CBD is a non-psychoactive compound that originates in the hemp plant.

“Preclinical evidence suggests it can have a positive effect on stress and anxiety, by promoting relaxation,” says Eoin Keenan, founder of drinks brand Goodrays.

CBD doesn’t get you ‘high’ like marijuana, and has been approved for consumer use in the UK.

Predominantly available in drinks and oils (although you can see it in everything from shampoo to moisturiser), it’s often used to help with anxiety and pain.

What are the potential benefits of CBD drinks?

Keenan suggests there’s a big gap in the market – one these drinks can fill.

“We’re still missing a beverage that replaces the relaxation function that alcohol has dominated for hundreds of years,” he says.

According to Ahmed Mir, founder of Nature and Bloom and an expert on medical marijuana, there are plenty of reasons why people might choose CBD drinks.

“Let’s face it, the taste of CBD, when dropped under the tongue [as an oil], isn’t pleasant at all.

“So these drinks are a pretty new and emerging way of improving the taste of CBD, whilst still reaping the benefits,” he says.

He continues: “CBD can have a similar effect [to alcohol] without the intoxication or dreaded hangover.

“So it can make a great alternative to get you through Dry January and help those sober-curious consumers looking to cut down on alcohol intake.”

When might you drink them?

“CBD drinks are the perfect post-work option after a hectic and stressful day, and can be consumed straight from the can, but also be used as a mixer with your favourite non-alcoholic spirit,” says Keenan.

“We believe, whatever the time of year, choosing to go sober or to moderate your drinking no longer needs to be a chore, thanks to the range of functional options available.”

Most drinks on the market offer between 10mg-30mg of CBD per can (I can confirm I definitely felt more relaxed after drinking a couple of 30mg drinks, so you can tell the difference), with the UK Food Standards Agency recommending you consume no more than 70mg of CBD a day.

The UK FSA doesn’t recommend pregnant or breastfeeding women, or people taking any medication, take CBD – talk to your GP if you have any concerns.

3 CBD drinks to try

1. Parachute Apple & Ginger CBD Infused Drink 250ml Can, £33 for 12

This apple and ginger drink is one of the tastiest options on the market.

With the addition of green tea and 10mg of CBD per can, it’s a refreshing, relaxing beverage that can be enjoyed at any time of day.

2. Goodrays Raspberry & Guava Natural 30MG CBD Drinks, £17.95 for 6

A sweet and fruity affair, this option has slightly more CBD in it. It’s a calming and tasty beverage, with a nice fizz.

3. Trip Elderflower Mint CBD Drink, £14 for 6

Trip is one of the most well-known CBD drink brands out there, and I can see why.

With aesthetically pleasing cans and a subtle, sparkling drink, this flavour is a real crowd pleaser and is a great one to try as the days get lighter.