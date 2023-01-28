Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than autism and ADHD

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than autism and ADHD

By Michael Alexander
January 28 2023, 7.00am
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife

As a new report says Scotland needs a long-term plan for helping health professionals identify foetal alcohol spectrum disorder (FASD), Michael Alexander speaks to a Fife mother who has first-hand experience of the “carnage” it can cause.

Judith Clark didn’t realise it at the time, but when her son was just 10 months old, he was already showing signs of damage caused by exposure to alcohol in the womb.

As a toddler, he would bite his fingers until they bled, bang his head off the wall, eat plaster out of the wall and attempt to eat the carpet in his room.

Disruptive at nursery

Judith’s son attended a private day care nursery, who after six months requested that he “not return” to their care, due to him being “too much trouble”.

This was the point that Judith, and her then husband really began to think something was “different”.

“We used to call him ‘Captain Strap-In’, as in order to avoid chaos, there was a real need to have him secured in the buggy, in a high chair, car seat or baby walker,” she said.

“When he got on his feet it was just carnage.

Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife

“As we’d never had any children, we thought the hyperactivity and disruptive behaviour was normal.

“Then one day I was walking about the town centre and looking at young girls with two or three kids who were managing fine.

“They were acing motherhood and there was I unable to cope with one child.”

Realising there was a problem

Judith and her husband “struggled on”.

However, they reached a turning point when they went on holiday and on arrival their son spent over six hours switching the lights “on, off, on, off, on, off” in their hotel room.

The situation became so overwhelming for Judith’s son’s dad, that he packed his bags and returned home alone.

Back in Fife, they got their son a toddler bed.

A toddler throwing a temper tantrum at home. Image: Shutterstock

However, within days he was able to dismantle the bed and “attack” them with bits of the wooden frame.

They’d already discovered they couldn’t have hard toys in his room because he’d throw those at them.

Eventually, Judith and her husband resorted to bolting the bed, through the carpet and into the floorboards and fitted locks on cupboards and wardrobe.

A fight between two boys. Image: Shutterstock

Referred to a paediatrician, Judith’s son was diagnosed with ADHD, aged four.

He continued to struggle “horrifically” with other children at school, as impulsive behaviour, emotional dysregulation and bullying escalated.

ADHD medication trials only served to make his aggression worse.

Alcohol disorder ‘light bulb’

The “light bulb came on” for Judith when she read information from Canada about Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD).

FASD is an umbrella term that describes the adverse physical, emotional and behavioural challenges that affect people whose birth mother drank during pregnancy.

It is estimated that as many as 172,000 people could be affected by the disorder in Scotland, but it took six years for Judith’s son to be properly diagnosed.

Foetal Alcohol Syndrome (FAS) is a pattern of mental and physical defects which develops in some unborn babies when the mother drinks ‘too much’ alcohol during pregnancy. Image: Shutterstock

“One day when he was about seven years old, I was due to go with him to an appointment at the ADHD clinic,” she said.

“He’d hurt me quite badly that morning.

“I went in to see the ADHD specialist and said: ‘I want to talk about FASD and I’m not leaving here until we talk about it’.

“The consultant agreed to the discussion.

“He transferred a couple of appointments and unknown to me he had an interest in FASD.

“I walked out of there with an FASD diagnosis.”

Judith, who grew up and lives in Fife, has worked in social work as a home care manager and then spent 10 years in public engagement within the NHS.

Judith then moved into the voluntary sector, working for Adoption UK in 2019, as FASD advisor with the Scottish Government-funded FASD Hub Scotland.

Turning frustration into action

When Judith’s son was diagnosed, she felt very isolated and said it was a “very lonely place to be”.

In 2020, Judith turned her frustration into action to establish a support service for families and individuals in Fife.

Judith now leads the service as FASD co-ordinator, which is hosted by Fife Alcohol Support Service.

Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife

Describing FASD as a “spectrum”, not everyone is impacted by FASD in the same way.

Some symptoms may be less obvious than others.

Prenatal alcohol consumption may not always impact at all.

However, Judith, who does not want to name her son or identify him through recent pictures, said: “There’s growing evidence more children diagnosed with ADHD may actually have FASD”.

Pregnant woman drinks alcohol (red wine) during pregnancy. Image: Shutterstock

She says there has to be much greater awareness about the potential impact of even small amounts of alcohol on the physical and behavioural development of unborn children.

What are the misconceptions?

“Almost 80% of children that come up for adoption have pre-birth alcohol exposure noted on their records,” she said.

“That’s huge. Those children come from birth families, where family life may have been quite chaotic.

“However, people think children with FASD are only born to women who have ‘problems’ with alcohol and that is simply not true.

“You ask any woman – when did you find out you were pregnant? It wasn’t at day one.

Pregnant woman drinks alcohol (red wine) during pregnancy. Image: PA Wire

“I always talk about the ‘middle class working professional woman’ who comes home, cracks open a bottle of wine while she’s cooking dinner, has another glass while cooking dinner and another one watching TV – that’s drinking at binge levels.

“It could have been me.

“How many women were pregnant and carrying on their pre-pregnancy lifestyle, which nowadays normally includes alcohol?

“Perhaps they didn’t know they were pregnant until three or four months and the damage may already have been done?

Pregnancy and a model human foetus. Image Shutterstock

“The reality is FASD is estimated at being around three to four times more prevalent than autism and is the most common neuro-developmental condition in the western world.

“That’s one kid in every classroom with FASD. Why do people not know about it?

“Mainly down to stigma, lack of awareness and knowledge.

“Often an ADHD diagnosis is seen as more ‘acceptable’ to parents, particularly birth parents, who may not wish to acknowledge the possibility that pre-birth alcohol exposure could be a contributory factor in their child’s difficulties.”

‘No drink, no risk’ approach

According to the NHS, the safest approach for pregnant women is not to drink alcohol at all during pregnancy to keep risks to their babies to a minimum.

The risk is greatest when alcohol passes across the placenta from the mother to the developing foetus, which cannot process alcohol effectively until the liver is fully developed and high levels of alcohol can affect the development of organs and the brain.

Advice not to drink alcohol during pregnancy. Image: Shutterstock

It’s thought risk to the developing foetus is greatest during the first three months of pregnancy when organs are forming – but damage can occur at any time.

Those affected by FASD can have a range of issues, such as differences in their facial features as well as learning and behavioural difficulties.

Approximately 3.2% of babies born in the UK are thought to be affected by FASD, which is nearly four times the rate of autism, but it often goes undiagnosed, misdiagnosed or is misunderstood by doctors and the public alike.

Care experienced or adopted children are at significantly increased risk of having FASD, with 75% of children placed for adoption having a history of alcohol exposure during pregnancy, according to recent Scottish government figures.

This can relate to a higher likelihood of “chaotic” backgrounds that these children originate from.

Wrong to ‘criminalise’?

Judith’s son has had “huge problems” with social interaction and has attended various schools both in and out of mainstream education.

She thinks it’s wrong for FASD children to be “criminalised” because they “cannot help” their behaviour, which should in fact be seen as a symptom of the condition.

However, it’s also taken its toll on her family, including family break-ups, “judgment” by the outside world and high levels of stress.

In December, a new report concluded that Scotland needs a long-term plan for helping health professionals identify FASD.

The study found very few are trained to diagnose the condition.

Professor Moira Plant, author of the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland report, confirmed some children who have symptoms are instead being diagnosed with other conditions.

Adoption UK estimates that up to one in 20 people in Scotland could have the condition.

90% of cases undiagnosed

Prof Plant said that a lot of health professionals say one important indicator was that children have specific facial features.

But she told the BBC: “We know only about 10% of children with Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder have this specific facial set and therefore 90% of these children go undiagnosed.”

Prof Plant acknowledged the NHS is overwhelmed but added: “The reality is that health professionals are already seeing these children, young people and adults.

The impact of drinking alcohol during pregnancy can last a lifetime. Image: Shutterstock

“You don’t grow out of Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

“It’s a lifelong condition, so these children are already being seen but are not being diagnosed and therefore the burden on the health service is actually even greater.”

Prof Plant said affected babies tended to be short in length, light in weight and have smaller heads.

Some also suffer physical disabilities, such as congenital heart problems and issues with hearing.

One of the features constantly brought up by parents is that these children often don’t feel pain as much as other children.

Prof Plant said children can lead full lives with the condition but some will need lifelong support.

She said training was being set up for health professionals, parents and carers, including a dedicated hub at the University of Edinburgh.

Prof Plant added: “We need a longer-term plan in Scotland.

“Scotland’s relationship with alcohol has always been a close and tortured one and this is one of the results.”

Finding help and advice

If you live in Fife and believe that you or a family member has been affected by pre-birth alcohol exposure then help, information, advice and guidance is available from FASD Fife by calling 07540377707 or by emailing fasd.fife@fassaction.org.uk

If you live outside Fife, then you can access support from FASD Hub Scotland by calling their dedicated helpline on 0300 666 0006.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Stir fried Thai Chicken with Rice is an easy midweek win. Image: Kikkoman
Midweek meal: Celebrate the Chinese New Year with this Thai chicken and vegetable stir…
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Supplied by PA/DC Thomson.
Courier NHS project reveals impact of health crisis on Tayside and Fife services
Post Thumbnail
Cervical cancer led to Perth woman Katy's hysterectomy at 35
A photo of a lady wearing glasses
How to look after your eyes and your budget
Maureen Hodge and husband Eddie.
Heartbroken Fife widow says husband with dementia 'went through hell' in local hospital
2
The Courier/Evening Tele, CR0039974, News, A mural artist called Diane Selbie has just opened an exhibition, until December 14, at Gallery 48 in Dundee. Picture shows; Mural Artist Diane Selbie with her work at Gallery 48. Tuesday 6th December, 2022. Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee street artist reveals hostile 'different world' of city's graffiti scene - and how…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Maggies Firewalk What's On Picture shows; Maggie's Firewalk. na. Supplied by Maggie's Dundee Date; Unknown
Brave volunteers to walk through fire to raise cash for Maggie's Dundee
Could going to your pharmacy save a GP trip? Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Pharmacy First: What don't you need a GP appointment for in Tayside and…
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Gender reform vox pop voxes lowering age to change gender to eight Picture shows; Gender reform vox pop voxes. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 18/01/2023
Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing…
15
Fi Buchanan's roast sweet potatoes are a perfect treat. Image: Alan Donaldson
Midweek meal: Go veg with Fi Buchanan’s roast sweet potatoes and cauliflower tabbouleh

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented