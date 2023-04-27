Busting 7 common myths about allergies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Busting 7 common myths about allergies

With hay fever season fast approaching, we take a look at some of the most common allergy myths.

Do you know these myths about allergies? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
Do you know these myths about allergies? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
By Debbie Clarke

Most people will know what the most common allergies are and the effect they can have on the body’s immune system if it reacts to a particular substance or food.

However, there are many old wives’ tales out there about allergies.

While research has shown some to be true, there are others which are just myths.

As part of Allergy Awareness Week (April 24-30), we take a look at 7 myths about allergies, according to NHS’s Children and Young People’s Allergy Network Scotland.

Children outgrow their allergies

This can be true in many cases for milk and egg allergy, but it is not true for most other allergies – including hayfever.

Dust mite allergy is common but it isn’t the dust itself people are allergic to. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Being allergic to dust

It is not the dust itself people are allergic to, but the microscopic mites which feed on the skin debris that comes from our bodies. So dust from brick and building work will not cause allergic reactions. But dust mite allergy is common.

Goat’s milk alternative for milk allergy

Goat’s milk is pretty much identical, in terms of allergy, to cow’s milk.

So chances are, you are very likely to react to goat’s milk if you are already allergic to cow’s milk.

It is a common myth that allergies only occur in childhood. Image: Shutterstock.

Allergies only occur in childhood

According to Allergy UK,  allergies are most common in children, but they can occur at any age, and they can also run in families. If you have an allergy, it is likely that one of your parents had allergy too.

Consuming a little to encourage tolerance is ok

While there has been some evidence that giving regular (daily) small amounts of egg, milk and nut can help develop tolerance, there is also a genuine risk that it will cause a reaction. This reaction could be severe, especially if you are not administering the right type or amount of food. So it is safer to seek medical advice from a doctor/nurse before attempting this.

In some cases, such as those with a peanut allergy, there is no safe amount – trace amounts and cross-contact with peanuts can cause reactions, including life-threatening anaphylaxis.

You can eat egg yolk if you are allergic to eggs

Although most of the protein is in the egg white – which might cause an allergic reaction – you can still react to the yolk.

A common allergy myth is that people allergic to eggs whites can still eat the yolk. Image: Shutterstock

Having a pet dog can cause wheezing

If you are allergic to dogs, then having a dog at home can cause chronic coughing and wheezing. However, there is also evidence which shows that some allergies are actually less common if you grow up in a home with a pet dog.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Wil Ritchie with clinical specialist physiotherapist Carol Greig and physiotherapist Katrina Reid. Image: NHS Tayside
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
Path House Medical Practice. Image: Google Street View
GP surgeries in Kirkcaldy to merge as doctors retire
Mal Adams (centre) with ambulance staff Kerry Sweeney, Keith Dickinson, Darren Morrison and Emma Gray.
Angus dad tells of moment heart stopped after 'best ever game' of squash in…
Fife mum Linda Simpson has found sea swimming relieves her MS symptoms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
PICTURES: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Hillcrest Building on South Ward Road where the mental health facility will be located. Image: Google Maps.
Frustration as opening date for long-awaited mental health crisis centre in Dundee yet to…
Two runners sat hugging after running Race for Life in Dundee.
Sign up to Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life (and get 30% off)
Dundee Parkinson's disease researcher, Dr Andy Howden, has revealed how his dad inspired a career move. Andy pictured with his dad Jim Howden. Image: Supplied.
Dundee scientist's Parkinson's pledge after dad's death
2
Fife mum and homeopath practitioner Paula Millwood.
Fife mum Paula says homeopathy helped her to fulfil family dream

Most Read

1
The Forth Road Bridge.
18-year-old charged after Forth Road Bridge closure
2
The attempted murder happened in Nethergate.
Toothless thug stamped on friend and left him for dead in Dundee city centre…
3
Arbroath bus station
Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath
4
The snake is believed to be a missing pet. Image: Megan Easson.
Surprise as 2ft long snake spotted in Dundee garden
5
The fire started by the teenager ripped through Lundin Links Hotel, destroying the building.
Boy, 16, in court to admit torching Fife hotel, forcing evacuations
6
ACS Aviation managing director Graeme Frater and technical director Craig McDonald. Image: ACS Aviation.
Perth firm’s rescue mission for students affected by Tayside Aviation collapse
7
Dil'Se Muslims
Uncertainty over future of Dundee Indian restaurant as plans lodged for new eatery on…
8
Police at Adamson Court, Dundee. Image James Simpson/DC Thomson
Three charged and one in hospital after 11-hour police stand-off at Dundee multi
9
Two of the e-bikes at Dundee's waterfront in 2020.
What went wrong with Dundee’s e-bikes and who foots the bill?
4
10
The Weem Inn.
Historic Perthshire Inn with links to Jacobites on sale for £500k

More from The Courier

A motorhome owned by the SNP was seized by police. Image: Niesmann + Bischoff.
SNP motorhome: Key questions answered about £100k Fife campervan
James McPake said it will be a 'great day' on Saturday. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline team news as James McPake sets target to deny Clyde unique League One…
Lochbank Care Home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson
Inspectors find high number of unwitnessed falls at 'understaffed' Forfar care home
Angus skippers Tam O'Brien, Paul Watson, Craig Slater and Jamie Bain have hopes of glory. Image: SNS
Angus Ambitions: What do Arbroath, Montrose, Forfar Athletic and Brechin City have left to…
Woman standing on a table in front of a 60th birthday banner.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Birthday girl Lorna showed me 60 is the new 40 - and…
Actors Ed McVey and Meg Bellamy playing William and Kate on location in St Andrews.
The Crown: Prince William and Kate Middleton take a stroll in St Andrews as…
Ross Matthews injury issue started towards the end of the 2020/21 season. Image: SNS.
EXCLUSIVE: Raith Rovers skipper Ross Matthews gives return timeline and 'can't wait' to be…
Steven Caulker in his time at Dundee. Image: SNS.
Steven Caulker relives 'insane' Dundee spell as he opens up on team-mates with tags,…
Young people in Perth and Kinross continue to suffer the effects of the pandemic. Image: Shutterstock.
'Notable increase' in high-risk behaviour from Perth and Kinross kids since Covid - including…
Alliance Trust chairman Gregor Stewart addresses shareholders at the AGM, held at V&A Dundee. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson.
Alliance Trust: Investment firm's designs on growth as AGM held at V&A Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented