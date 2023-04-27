Courts Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath Craig Marshall looked at the girl and said 'you're dead', Dundee Sheriff Court was told. By Ross Gardiner April 27 2023, 6.00am Share Drunk man terrified girl in his latest bus-related crime in Arbroath Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4338724/drunk-terrified-girl-arbroath-bus/ Copy Link Marshall scared the girl at Arbroath bus station. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]