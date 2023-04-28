How ‘bittersweet’ MS diagnosis inspired a total health overhaul for young Dundee video games artist

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A young Dundee woman has revealed how a shock MS diagnosis made her completely overhaul her health and lifestyle.

Katy Wood, 26, discovered she had relapsing remitting MS in 2018 while studying for her degree in third year.

Initially she thought she was just feeling unwell due to stress, but Katy realised something was really wrong when she lost feeling in her legs.

“My first relapse was the most major one I have had. I haven’t had too many issues since then.

“But with that first one I was struggling to walk and unable to go to the bathroom.”

Katy went to A&E and spent 10 days in Ninewells Hospital undergoing tests.

A few weeks later, the diagnosis of MS was confirmed.

The former Abertay University student said: “I didn’t expect it at all because I have no family history of MS.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but when I was told I was quite shocked.”

But, the video games artist said ironically, her diagnosis has made her much ‘healthier’.

She said confirmation of her condition forced her to look closely at her lifestyle choices.

And since then, she has taken steps to improve her physical fitness and diet.

Katy’s health improved after MS diagnosis

Katy explained: “I would say honestly since I was diagnosed I am much healthier because I have taken more responsibility for my fitness and my eating.

“My health is better now now than before my diagnosis. Even my mental health is a lot better.

“It’s weird because I think for me MS has been quite bittersweet.”

She continued: “It has made me take more action with my health.

“It forced me to get out of the rut I was in because I was quite an unhealthy person both physically and mentally before my diagnosis.

“It gave me a kick and made me just re-evaluate everything.”

Changes to Katy’s health habits

She believes that making changes to her diet after her diagnosis has helped to stabilise her condition.

MS starts with either individual relapses or with gradual progression.

Someone with relapsing remitting MS will have episodes of new or worsening symptoms, known as relapses.

These typically worsen over a few days, last for days to weeks to months, then slowly get better over a similar period of time.

Relapses often happen without warning, but can sometimes be brought on by illness or stress.

Katy said: “I changed my diet a lot and I try and look after myself by being more active and this has really, really helped.

“They always try and push people who have MS to lead a more healthier lifestyle because a lot of it is linked to your diet. If it is poor it can make your MS worse so I changed it.

“I am also on medication which helps.”

Katy reveals the diet plan she follows cuts out a lot of dairy and gluten products.

She also does weight training and running at the gym as well as home workouts.

“This has really helped to build up my strength and I have noticed a big difference in periods when I am active compared to periods when I’m not.

“I feel like my relapses are more likely to happen when I haven’t been as active.

“Exercising also helps with your sleep and I feel less fatigued if I work out.”

Raising awareness of MS

Katy, who underwent counselling to help her come to terms with her diagnosis, is very passionate about the importance of raising awareness of MS.

Speaking during MS Awareness Week 2023 (April 24-30), Katy said the condition can affect anybody.

She said: “MS doesn’t discriminate who it can affect. Whether it is the person themselves with the condition or a friend/family member.

“I think it needs to be talked about more because a lot of the symptoms are unknown and can be invisible.

“You can’t always tell by looking at someone that they have MS.

“Unless they have the extreme version when you think of the stereotypical image of someone in a wheelchair or using a cane.

“But MS affects people on so many other levels.”

Katy said the most common symptoms can include tingling, pins and needles in the limbs or vision problems.

“It’s important to raise awareness because I know when I was first diagnosed I didn’t know a lot about MS and I initially thought well that’s it, my life is over.

“While it can feel like that to start with, you can live with MS.

‘Living your life the best you can’

“I am fortunate that my level is not that severe and I know there are others who have more extreme levels of disability.

“It is such a shame it is either one way or the other. It is an unpredictable and really horrible disease.

“Obviously I wish I didn’t have it, but it’s really about living your life the best you can with it.”