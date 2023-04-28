How ‘bittersweet’ MS diagnosis inspired a total health overhaul for young Dundee video games artist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

How ‘bittersweet’ MS diagnosis inspired a total health overhaul for young Dundee video games artist

Katy Wood, 26, has revealed how the diagnosis made her re-evaluate her lifestyle and take action to improve her health.

By Debbie Clarke
Dundee woman Katy Wood has overhauled her health following her MS diagnosis. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee woman Katy Wood has overhauled her health following her MS diagnosis. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

A young Dundee woman has revealed how a shock MS diagnosis made her completely overhaul her health and lifestyle.

Katy Wood, 26, discovered she had relapsing remitting MS in 2018 while studying for her degree in third year.

Initially she thought she was just feeling unwell due to stress, but Katy realised something was really wrong when she lost feeling in her legs.

“My first relapse was the most major one I have had. I haven’t had too many issues since then.

“But with that first one I was struggling to walk and unable to go to the bathroom.”

Katy went to A&E and spent 10 days in Ninewells Hospital undergoing tests.

A few weeks later, the diagnosis of MS was confirmed.

Dundee woman Katy Wood. Image: MS Society.

The former Abertay University student said: “I didn’t expect it at all because I have no family history of MS.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but when I was told I was quite shocked.”

But, the video games artist said ironically, her diagnosis has made her much ‘healthier’.

She said confirmation of her condition forced her to look closely at her lifestyle choices.

And since then, she has taken steps to improve her physical fitness and diet.

Katy’s health improved after MS diagnosis

Katy explained: “I would say honestly since I was diagnosed I am much healthier because I have taken more responsibility for my fitness and my eating.

“My health is better now now than before my diagnosis. Even my mental health is a lot better.

“It’s weird because I think for me MS has been quite bittersweet.”

She continued: “It has made me take more action with my health.

“It forced me to get out of the rut I was in because I was quite an unhealthy person both physically and mentally before my diagnosis.

“It gave me a kick and made me just re-evaluate everything.”

Changes to Katy’s health habits

She believes that making changes to her diet after her diagnosis has helped to stabilise her condition.

MS starts with either individual relapses or with gradual progression.

Someone with relapsing remitting MS will have episodes of new or worsening symptoms, known as relapses.

These typically worsen over a few days, last for days to weeks to months, then slowly get better over a similar period of time.

Relapses often happen without warning, but can sometimes be brought on by illness or stress.

Katy said: “I changed my diet a lot and I try and look after myself by being more active and this has really, really helped.

“They always try and push people who have MS to lead a more healthier lifestyle because a lot of it is linked to your diet. If it is poor it can make your MS worse so I changed it.

“I am also on medication which helps.”

Katy reveals the diet plan she follows cuts out a lot of dairy and gluten products.

She also does weight training and running at the gym as well as home workouts.

“This has really helped to build up my strength and I have noticed a big difference in periods when I am active compared to periods when I’m not.

“I feel like my relapses are more likely to happen when I haven’t been as active.

“Exercising also helps with your sleep and I feel less fatigued if I work out.”

Katy is passionate about raising awareness of MS. Image: MS Society.

Raising awareness of MS

Katy, who underwent counselling to help her come to terms with her diagnosis, is very passionate about the importance of raising awareness of MS.

Speaking during MS Awareness Week 2023 (April 24-30), Katy said the condition can affect anybody.

She said: “MS doesn’t discriminate who it can affect. Whether it is the person themselves with the condition or a friend/family member.

“I think it needs to be talked about more because a lot of the symptoms are unknown and can be invisible.

“You can’t always tell by looking at someone that they have MS.

“Unless they have the extreme version when you think of the stereotypical image of someone in a wheelchair or using a cane.

“But MS affects people on so many other levels.”

Katy said the most common symptoms can include tingling, pins and needles in the limbs or vision problems.

“It’s important to raise awareness because I know when I was first diagnosed I didn’t know a lot about MS and I initially thought well that’s it, my life is over.

“While it can feel like that to start with, you can live with MS.

‘Living your life the best you can’

“I am fortunate that my level is not that severe and I know there are others who have more extreme levels of disability.

“It is such a shame it is either one way or the other. It is an unpredictable and really horrible disease.

“Obviously I wish I didn’t have it, but it’s really about living your life the best you can with it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Bowl of pistachios
Why pistachios are the new “complete protein” superstar
Post Thumbnail
Tayside and Fife May bank holiday advice as NHS expects huge rise in demand
Wil Ritchie with clinical specialist physiotherapist Carol Greig and physiotherapist Katrina Reid. Image: NHS Tayside
Angus teenager learning to run again three years after horror accident
Do you know these myths about allergies? Image: DC Thomson/Shutterstock
Busting 7 common myths about allergies
Glamis House has been rocked by crisis. Picture by Steve Brown.
Glamis House: How did it go so badly wrong at crisis-hit Glenrothes care service?
Path House Medical Practice. Image: Google Street View
GP surgeries in Kirkcaldy to merge as doctors retire
Mal Adams (centre) with ambulance staff Kerry Sweeney, Keith Dickinson, Darren Morrison and Emma Gray.
Angus dad tells of moment heart stopped after 'best ever game' of squash in…
Fife mum Linda Simpson has found sea swimming relieves her MS symptoms. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
'I don't have MS in the water': Fife mum Linda reveals how swimming in…
Runners gather together in the city centre at the starting point of the Dundee Marathon.
PICTURES: When thousands hit the streets in 1983 for first-ever Dundee Marathon
Hillcrest Building on South Ward Road where the mental health facility will be located. Image: Google Maps.
Frustration as opening date for long-awaited mental health crisis centre in Dundee yet to…

Most Read

1
Thomas Henderson and Michael King appeared at the High Court in Dundee.
Shadow boxing killers stabbed Dundee dad before confessing to their grans
2
Emergency services at the scene on Riverside Drive in Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, dies after crash involving bus and car in Dundee
3
Peter Greir has launched a petition. Image: Peter Greir
Fife man ‘could lose up to £90k’ in RBS pensions ‘error’
4
Zak Rudden and Theo Bair both scored in a closed-doors game against Hearts.
Fringe strike duo on target as St Johnstone beat Hearts in closed-doors clash
5
Daanyaal Chowdhury appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perthshire puppy farm boss admits animal neglect
6
Pool denied: An artist's impression of the £100m East End community campus. Supplied by Miller Holmes architect
Dundee City Council chief asked why public not consulted after decision against pool for…
7
Police officers and paramedics in North Street, Glenrothes. Image: Supplied
Large police presence on Glenrothes street after town centre medical incident
8
Deborah Millar leaves court: Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire drink-driver started singing and dancing in middle of the A90
9
Paula Husband was angry her colleague purchased frozen profiteroles. Image: Shutterstock / rom_olik.
Fife carer shouted at colleague who ‘ruined Christmas’ with frozen profiteroles
10
Susan Boyd in Faskally Woods in Pitlochry. Image: Susan Boyd.
‘Farce’ as app required to park at Pitlochry’s Faskally Woods despite lack of phone…
3

More from The Courier

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer sees his side held by Cove Rangers. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer remains upbeat despite Cove Rangers frustration as draw opens door…
Dundee's Zach Robinson battles with Scott Ross in the Cove Rangers defence. Image: SNS.
3 Dundee talking points as drab Cove draw takes Championship title race to dramatic…
An RNLI shake-up will see a Shannon-class lifeboat stationed at Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
RNLI: Broughty Ferry lands state-of-the-art craft in lifesaving review which has plunged Arbroath station…
Iain and Kimberly have scrapped plans to hold their dream wedding at Keavil House Hotel
Bride-to-be scraps wedding at Fife hotel after it cancelled guests’ rooms to house Ukrainian…
Luigi Capuano has made bold decisions worthy of praise at Dundee United, says Jim Spence. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Luigi Capuano is Dundee United's 'quiet bloke in the background' - but…
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Self-medicating and miscalculating
The Fulton Building at Dundee University.
Dundee University buildings partially closed due to concrete safety issue
Get a load of this lobster and prawn mac and cheese from the Seafood Bothy. Image: Julia Bryce/DC Thomson
Review: Seafood Bothy in Stonehaven is worth getting drookit for
Rhiannon Giddens and Francesco Turrisi.
Rhiannon Giddens, the singer who is officially a genius
Provost Brian Boyd and Chris Boyle of Unison Angus with Forfar Academy pupils Kacey-Leigh Fergusson, Annie Kirton and Elle-Mae McKay at the tree planting ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Angus pupils lead county's first commemoration of International Workers' Memorial Day

Editor's Picks

Most Commented

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]