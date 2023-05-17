Love Island’s Anton Danyluk directed by Fifer in male body image film

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife-raised filmmaker has made her mainstream directing debut with a documentary for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Libby Penman, who grew up in Kirkcaldy, has directed a new film which sees Love Island star Anton Danyluk delve into the growing problem of body image insecurity among young men.

While historically body image has been viewed as an issue for women and young girls, it is being recognised that increasingly this is now an area generating mental health issues for young men too.

Insecurity of Love Island star

More than a quarter of teenage boys in Scotland stress about their body image and social media is making the problem worse.

Anton, who appeared on Love Island, has battled body insecurity all his life.

As an overweight kid, he faced body-shaming and bullying.

He reacted by hitting the gym to build muscle and confidence.

But despite his toned body, he’s still anxious about his appearance.

Anton now also wonders if he’s part of the issue as he peppers his socials with muscly selfies and gym shots.

What’s the documentary about?

In this new 30-minute documentary, Body Shame, he reflects on whether he is hiding his own insecurities.

He also wonders if he is inadvertently making some boys believe in an unrealistic ideal body.

He meets young men who struggle with their body image to understand how they’re affected by what they see online.

He also compares their experiences of body shaming with his own.

In a frank, personal journey, he examines his time on reality TV and speaks to mental health experts as he questions how the media obsession with ‘ripped physiques’ affects Scotland’s young men.

Directed by Kirkcaldy’s Libby Penman

Libby Penman, who is better known for her wildlife filmmaking, and recently featured in The Courier, came to direct the documentary through a BBC Scotland/Screen Scotland initiative Emerging Directors.

She confessed she hadn’t seen Love Island before.

But she did know who Anton was because he was ‘the Scottish guy’ from Love Island.

“Anton and I got on brilliantly from our first meeting,” she said.

“We collaborated back and forth with ideas, bringing the doc to life throughout pre-production.

“Anton was really involved in the crafting of the film as it centres around his personal journey.

“On set again we would bounce ideas off one another.

“As Anton has seriously struggled throughout his life with his own body image insecurities, he was compassionate and understanding with all our contributors who were on board to tell their own body image stories.

“I think one of the main reasons the sequences worked out so well was Anton’s genuine care for the subject and eagerness to listen to other young men’s experience and to learn more himself.”

‘Setting the tone’

Libby said that, as a director, she was responsible for setting the tone and atmosphere of each shoot day.

One of the elements she is most proud of is the really friendly and supportive team spirit they had throughout production.

“Everyone in the team worked incredibly hard,” she said.

“But given the subject matter of what we were exploring, something as intimate as body shame and image insecurities, it was really key that everyone in the crew was relaxed and comfortable.

“I’m proud this was the case throughout the whole project.”

When to watch

Anton Danyluk on Body Shame (Ep 1/1), Thursday May 18, BBC Scotland, 10.30-11.00pm.