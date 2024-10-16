What is face yoga? I tried it with a Fife expert and here’s what happened

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What is face yoga? I tried it with a Fife expert and here’s what happened

Face yoga is reportedly favoured by celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle. But what does this new anti-aging trend involve?

Debbie tries some face yoga with Fife teacher Natalie.
Debbie tries some face yoga with Fife teacher Natalie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

NIn recent years face yoga has become one of the latest wellbeing trends taking TikTok by storm – clocking up over two billion views.

The anti-aging practice is proving to be popular with enthusiasts because it is designed to relax wrinkles and lift facial muscles naturally.

Celebrities like Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow and Meghan Markle are reportedly fans.

A new business has recently been launched in Fife offering workshops and one-to-one sessions in face yoga.

Debbie headed along to Aberdour in Fife to try some face yoga.
Debbie headed along to Aberdour in Fife to try some face yoga. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And I was curious to find out what the practice involves and to see if it really works.

So I met up with Natalie McConnell of Unfold Face Yoga in Aberdour to give it a try.

What is face yoga?

Face yoga is a series of exercises which stretch the facial muscles with the aim of strengthening them for a more youthful complexion.

Natalie, 37, started offering workshops in face yoga last month.

The mum-of-three explains there are four parts to the practice.

“Face yoga is a methodology of four things – facial massage, facial relaxation, acupressure and a little bit of lymphatic drainage,” she says.

“Combining all of those, we look at activating the muscles and teaching them when we want them to move and when we want them to relax.”

Why did Natalie decide to bring face yoga to Fife?

Natalie was the depute headteacher of Valley Primary for ten years before taking a career break.

She then decided to follow her passion for yoga by becoming a specialist women’s yoga teacher.

Recently she discovered face yoga and trained to become a certified face yoga teacher.

And in August she launched her own business Unfold Yoga and its side arm, Unfold Face Yoga.

Natalie McConnell (37) of Unfold Face Yoga.
Natalie McConnell of Unfold Face Yoga. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I have tried Botox but wasn’t keen to continue with injectables and instead wanted to find a more non-invasive holistic approach,” she says.

“I then stumbled across face yoga, did the training and found I loved it so decided to bring it to Fife.

“Now I am planning to do workshops in different venues here, bringing it to as many women as I can.”

How much does a face yoga session cost?

One of Natalie’s face yoga workshops, which lasts around an hour and a half, costs £25. The next one takes place on November 3 at Studio 72 in Aberdour.

While a consultation and follow up lesson (1hr 30min) is priced £60.

My face yoga taster session

I wasn’t sure what to expect when I headed along to Studio 72 in Aberdour for my face yoga taster session with Natalie.

“If anything feels sore or uncomfortable just pull back because it shouldn’t be painful, it should be enjoyable,” Natalie told me.

“And you will pull some funny faces!”

She went on to explain that our taster session would include a warm up, a workout for the upper and lower face, looking at a couple of acupressure points and then relaxation.

Trying out some face yoga exercises

First up was some eye exercises.

Debbie follows Natalie with some eye exercises.
Debbie follows Natalie with some eye exercises. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Following Natalie’s lead, I put my hand on my forehead while doing some eye movements.

I then used my index fingers on both hands to smooth my forehead, stretching out the muscle.

Natalie then encouraged me to do ‘flirty eyes’.

This involved me resting my fingertips near my nose while I looked up at the ceiling, batting my eyelids and making an ‘O’ shape with my mouth.

The aim of this is to stretch the mouth while also engaging the jaw.

I quickly discovered this is not as easy as it sounds!

Debbie tries some eye exercises. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

We then did some light tapping with our index fingers around the eye area which tells the muscle to relax.

Natalie also showed me how to do an exercise called ‘The V’.

Debbie tries 'the V' in face yoga.
Debbie tries ‘the V’ in face yoga. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It involves placing your two fingers in a V-shape over your eyes, squeezing the muscle to engage it, with the eyes looking up to the ceiling.

Natalie then instructed me to apply some marula oil to my hands before lightly pulling my fingers across my forehead to help lymphatic drainage.

‘Hamster cheeks’ and ‘pufferfish’

Next it was time to work the cheeks.

This involved taking air from one cheek to the other using my hands to smooth out the lips while inflating each cheek.

Debbie tries the ‘hamster cheeks’ exercise in face yoga. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

This was followed by a ‘pufferfish’ exercise.

Again this involved inflating one cheek with air but this time tapping on it – boosting the circulation in the cheek muscle.

We then pinched our cheeks to stimulate the skin before smoothing them over with our fingers.

Cheek pinching in face yoga. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The focus then shifted to the jawline with some pinching either side and then making circular motions with the fingers to release any tightness or tension.

Acupressure points on the face

Natalie then showed me how to do some acupressure on the face.

This helps to promote relaxation, release tension release and boost blood circulation.

The first one she showed me aims to help ease headaches.

It involved me applying lightly pressure with my index finger to an acupressure point in between my eyebrows.

Debbie tries some acupressure. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

We finished off the session with some relaxation.

What did I think of face yoga?

I enjoyed doing face yoga. It was fun and I felt very relaxed after the session.

Debbie chatting to Natalie during the face yoga session. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

I like the idea of doing a natural workout for the face to help smooth out any wrinkles and fine lines without having to resort to Botox.

Natalie says that face yoga is not a quick fix so you won’t see much of a difference after one session.

Fife face yoga teacher Natalie McConnell before and after face yoga. Image: Natalie McConnell.

She showed me a before photo, taken five years ago before practising face yoga, and a more recent photo and you can see her forehead is definitely smoother.

Although she admits she has also used face taping, face cupping and LED red light therapy so it could be a combination of doing face yoga as well as these other treatments.

But I think it would be worth giving face yoga a try on a regular basis just to see if it works!

