Dundee-based Spar owner CJ Lang in profit boost but sounds warnings over summer takings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee-based Spar owner CJ Lang in profit boost but sounds warnings over summer takings

The bad weather over the summer and possible National Insurance hikes for employers could cost jobs, the firm admitted.

By Paul Malik
cap
cap

CJ Lang & Son, the Dundee company which runs convenience store chain Spar, has posted a profit of £4 million.

The family-owned firm has had one of its busiest years, acquiring former Dundee United chairman Stephen Thompson’s Eddy’s Food Station stores and 9 Scotfresh shops into the business.

Turnover rose to £253m — up more than 14% in the same time period last year — while pre-tax profits exceeded £4m to April 28 2024, an increase of 8%.

Bosses are remaining “pragmatic” about the results, adding the “non existent summer” will have a significant impact on next year’s profits.

And chair Jim Hepburn warned rumours of an increase in employer National Insurance contributions could result in “fewer jobs” available at Spar over the coming year.

CJ Lang posts profit

The Longtown Road headquartered company supplies more than 300 Spar shops in Scotland and also owns 107 company stores. It has a staff roster of more than 1,800.

Retailers have been hit recently by the cost-of-living crisis, energy increases and legislation like the sugar tax.

But chief executive Colin McLean points out CJ Lang’s overall growth remains “robust” in a highly competitive market.

“Dundee might be Scotland’s ‘sunniest city’ but elsewhere, summer this year basically did not exist,” he said.

“A lot of our seasonal stores in particular do very well when the sun shines. For example, those on the North Coast 500.

“There has been a lot of investment in those stores over the last few years.

“We talk about summer being like Christmas in convenience retail, but given the difficult summer we have just had, this year has been difficult.

“And with looming budgets and rising costs, it is probably best to be pragmatic about where the future is going at the moment.

“The market is hugely competitive. The UK has some of the best retail companies in the world and convenience retail has its own niche, but the reality is there is a number of costs and legislation looming which hits the business.

“We have delivered robust growth over the last 12 months and achieved another year of strong sales and profits.

Colin McLean, chief executive of CJ Lang and Spar Scotland.<br />Image: CJ Lang.

“We have had another strong year but we cannot rest on our laurels.

“As a genuinely Scottish family based business, we are well positioned to continue our journey to meet the needs and support of our customers with the best that Spar Scotland can offer.

“Our stores serve communities of all sizes across Scotland; our customers are our neighbours. I would like to thank them, along with our suppliers, independent retailers and all our colleagues, for their continued support.”

National insurance hike warning

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer refused to rule out a National Insurance increase for employers in this month’s Budget.

This could lead to a number of unexpected costs being passed on to businesses, with CJ Lang chair Jim Hepburn warning this could result in “fewer jobs”.

He said: “The prime minister (refused to rule out) on Tuesday that employer contributions on national insurance are going to increase.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Image: Benjamin Cremel/PA Wire

“That has certainly not been in our thoughts going in to this year and it is an extra cost that cannot be avoided, other than doing something productivity wise, which ultimately might result in fewer jobs.”

More from Business

Silk Touch Lashes owners Nora and Avo Karabeet. Glenrothes. Image: Silk Touch Lashes.
Fife beauty business owners on fleeing Venezuelan unrest to set up bespoke beauty firm
Claire Rennie has bought the Angus firm and will move it out of the region. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Drinks firm to cease production in Angus after being acquired
Kai Streling in front of the tools of their trade. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Krooked Kat: Owner on starting Perth furniture restoration business
Nicholas Russell, managing director of Balbirnie House Hotel.
Fife wedding venue dubbed 'world's best' returns to profit after busiest ever year
3
The Barnetts Toyota and Lexus car showrooms in Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Council planning delays cost Dundee car company £1m
4
Alliance Trust is based at West Marketgait in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson
End of an era for Dundee's Alliance Trust as it is officially renamed
Richard is proud to bring the trophy home to Scotland. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Family jump for joy as Broughty Ferry carpet fitter named best in UK
Chris Martin, outgoing chief executive of Waracle. Picture: Alan Richardson.
Dundee tech firm's senior management shake-up as £8m revenue drop reported
M&H Carriers MD Fraser MacLean says new delivery hub will 'give customers greater access'. Image: M&H Carriers
Carrier firm's million-pound Perth investment to improve deliveries to remote communities
Campion Homes' development at Oak Bank, in Glenrothes. mage: Campion Homes
Fife housebuilder posts profit in 'difficult' trading conditions

Conversation