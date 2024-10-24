How quick-thinking bus driver saved life of Cupar pensioner with ‘no pulse’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How quick-thinking bus driver saved life of Cupar pensioner with ‘no pulse’

Moffat and Williamson bus driver Karen Armour used CPR to bring back her 91-year-old passenger after she saw him collapse in a Cupar street.

Hero bus driver Karen Armour performed CPR on one of her 91-year-old passengers after she saw him collapse in the street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hero bus driver Karen Armour performed CPR on one of her 91-year-old passengers after she saw him collapse in the street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Michael Alexander

When Karen Armour took her usual shift driving the Moffat and Williamson ‘town bus’ around Cupar, she never expected the day would lead to saving a man’s life.

But thanks to her quick thinking and CPR training, she helped bring 91-year-old Gerry Bonar back from the brink of possible death after he collapsed near Tesco.

“I was driving the bus as usual, and Gerry – one of my regular passengers – was about to board at the back of Tesco when he just collapsed with his shopping bags and cracked his head,” Karen recalled.

“There was no pulse, and he was completely unresponsive. I don’t even remember thinking. I just jumped into action.”

Hero bus driver Karen Armour was at the wheel of her bus in Cupar when she saw one of her 91-year-old passengers collapse in the street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

With the help of a passerby, who called for an ambulance, Karen started performing CPR.

She only had to do one stroke, and Gerry “came back.”

However, he passed out again right after, and no pulse could be found.

“I kept going, performing CPR again and again until he stayed conscious,” said Karen.

“It was terrifying, but there was no way I was leaving until I knew he was okay.”

What does 91-year-old Gerry remember about his hero bus driver?

Gerry, originally from Methilhill, remembers what happened with great clarity, despite being disoriented from what he describes as a “stumble”.

Trying to see the funny side, he laughs that it’s the first time he’s been knocked out since his National Service boxing days in the early 1950s.

Back then, he fought in the light-heavyweight class with the Royal Scots Greys, stationed in Libya.

However, the sprightly widower, who lost his wife to dementia, is forever grateful for everything Karen did to help him.

“When I go shopping, I have a backpack because I’ve got a walking stick, see, and it was exceptionally heavy this day,” he told The Courier, recovering at home in Cupar.

Gerry Bonar took a tumble and cracked his head on the pavement after shopping at Tesco in South Road, Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I sort of fumbled my feet somewhere and fell backwards, cracked my head on the concrete, and knocked myself out.

“There was an ‘egg’ on the back of my head. When I woke up, Karen had her hand in mine, and I put my other one there, because it was a braw feeling. I never wanted to let it go,” he said fondly.

Karen’s instincts and training from years ago kicked in at just the right time.

Despite the emotional toll of the incident, she carried on, continuing her bus route that day.

However, she admits she was “in shock that night”, adding: “I had to get someone else to drive my bus home.”

How long has former hairdresser Karen been a bus driver?

Karen, who lives in Glenrothes, started driving buses in August 2023.

Before that, the former Buckhaven High School pupil was a hairdresser – a profession she still holds dear.

Moving to Glenrothes with her son Rhys, now 27, helped Karen find a fresh start.

She now drives the town service in Cupar, a route she’s grown to love.

She drives up to the Adamson Hospital about 17 times a day.

Hero bus driver Karen Armour raced off her bus in Cupar when she saw one of her 91-year-old passengers collapse in the street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s more than a job – she says it’s “like a wee community on the bus”.

Many of her passengers, especially the elderly ones going to and from the hospital, have become friends.

They tell her everything about their ailments, their lives. “Some of them say I’m like a wee therapist,” she shares. “It’s really sweet”.

This sense of community is what made the incident with Gerry so personal.

“He’s a sprightly 91-year-old, still sharp and independent,” she said.

A Moffat and Williamson bus similar to Karen’s. Image: Moffat and Williamson

“He only takes the bus because his shopping’s a bit heavy to carry,” Karen added fondly.

“When he collapsed, it felt like a member of my family was in trouble.”

For Gerry, this community connection was a lifeline. He praises both Karen and the bus service that takes him almost door-to-door from his home to Tesco.

He added: “She’s part of the community. Everybody loves her.”

Why is CPR so important?

Karen’s quick thinking and CPR knowledge made all the difference that day.
It’s a skill she’s passionate about, especially after her own tragic experience with her late father, Donald Rosie.

In 2016, he passed away aged 66 at home in Methilhill. Despite her efforts to perform CPR, she wasn’t able to save him.

“I was with him when he died,” she recalls. “He was feeling unwell, and I stayed the night to keep him calm. I tried everything when he went, but I couldn’t bring him back.”

That heartbreaking experience has stayed with Karen ever since.

“I still find it hard to accept that I couldn’t save my dad, but the doctor told me there was nothing I could have done. Even so, it sticks with you.”

Karen’s CPR training, which she first received many years ago as a Beaver Scout leader, proved invaluable in that moment.

She is now a passionate advocate for more people learning CPR. “It’s literally a lifesaver,” she says.

Bus company praises its ‘caring and conscientious’ driver

The day after the incident, Karen wasn’t sure if she could face going back to work. She was shaken, but needed to know how Gerry was.

She drove past his house several times, and finally, in the afternoon, she saw his lights on.

She stopped the bus and went up to the door, and there he was.

“He gave me a big hug and said:‘I don’t know what I would have done without you.’

That moment meant the world to me.”

Moffat and Williamson bosses are full of praise for hero bus driver Karen Armour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Moffat and Williamson general manager Jim Mooney said everyone at the bus company is “so proud” of Karen.

He said: “To assist Gerry in this way was a credit to Karen although, we are not surprised as she’s a very caring and conscientious person who loves what she does on the Cupar community bus.

“We operate a lot of services like this where the drivers get familiar with the passengers and vice versa and there’s concern if they miss their normal day of travel. It’s a great thing.”

