Why the new ESPURO foam experience is worth a try at The Old Course Hotel and Spa

Whether I’m looking for a birthday treat, a mother-daughter outing, or a much-needed chill-out, The Old Course Hotel’s spa is a wonderful treat.

Its reputation as one of the best spas in the area is well-earned – peaceful, immaculate, and utterly rejuvenating.

Recently, the Kohler Waters Spa underwent a significant renovation, introducing an intriguing new addition: the ESPURO Foam Experience.

This offering promises a 15–20-minute sensory immersion of light, sound, and fragrant plant-based foam, designed to create deep relaxation.

Curious about how it would enhance my already beloved spa experience, I booked a visit.

The joy of bubbles

The ESPURO Foam Experience is located in the refurbished ladies’ changing rooms, offering a complimentary, joyous escape for spa guests.

Sessions run at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm, so I timed my arrival to catch the afternoon slot. After a quick swim to warm up, I made my way to the designated steam room and was greeted by one of the spa’s lovely staff members.

Inside the steam room, another guest and I exchanged pleasantries as we waited for the magic to begin.

Then, from a discreet ceiling outlet, the foam began to descend – first in small, fluffy clouds, and then in thicker, silkier streams.

Before long, the room filled with the delicate aromas of lemongrass, lavender, and other soothing botanicals.

There was something utterly enchanting about the entire experience. The foam gathered at our feet, gradually rising, inviting us to play.

How does it feel?

It felt like a whimsical throwback to childhood baths – except with an added layer of luxury and tranquillity.

The silky texture of the foam was lovely, and we were encouraged to rub it onto our skin, into our hair, and even over our faces.

The gentle aromas combined with the cosy warmth of the steam room to create a cocoon of relaxation.

The foam fills the room

The Espura Foam Experience adds an element of pure joy to the spa day, but it also doubles as a skin treatment.

If you’re not indulging in one of the treatments during your visit, this is a wonderful way to pamper your skin before heading home.

The foam leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished, making it a lovely way to round off a spa day – or, really, to enjoy anytime. My skin smelled amazing all day afterwards.

Once the foam reached midriff level, we were advised to sit on the benches to avoid being completely immersed.

As the small room filled with bubbles, it was impossible to take yourself too seriously and I was grinning and laughing the whole time.

At the end of the session, warm rainfall showers activated from the ceiling, slowly rinsing away the foam while maintaining the sense of blissful serenity.

Exploring the renovated spa suite

After my foam-filled interlude, I ventured into the refurbished Hydrotherapy Suite.

I decided to follow the recommended circuit around the hydrotherapy area, beginning with the experience showers.

A combination of warm and cool sprays hit my body from different angles, energising and refreshing me.

They were fun, but I was keen to move on to other parts of the spa.

Next, I made my way to the sauna, which has been beautifully updated. I love the smell of a sauna and feel easily relaxed immediately.

Lying down with a raised wooden pillow, I felt the tension of the day melt away.

From the sauna, I moved into the steam room. With just the right amount of mist, essential oils, and heat, it provided the perfect opportunity to breathe deeply and relax.

My lingering winter cough seemed to benefit from the warm, moist air.

An invigorating cold plunge

For me, the highlight of any spa circuit is the cold plunge pool, and the Kohler Waters Spa’s remains as invigorating as ever.

The water is genuinely cold, not lukewarm as in some spas, making it a bracing yet revitalising experience.

I emerged feeling recharged and alive.

The best bit!

Hydrated and refreshed, I ended my circuit with some quality time in the hydrotherapy pools. These pools feature a variety of Jacuzzi-style areas, including a waterfall blast that targets your back and shoulders.

I alternated between this and the bubbling seats, letting the warm jets ease any remaining tension.

My final stop was a few lengths in the pool. What stood out here was how warm the area felt – not just in the water, but the air itself.

Floating on my back in the pool, I gazed up through the glass ceiling at the blue winter sky. It was a moment of pure peace, a reminder of why this spa remains a cherished retreat.

A perfect ending

Feeling utterly relaxed, I couldn’t resist repeating the hydrotherapy circuit one more time before reluctantly heading back to the real world.

A glass of citrus-infused water and a handful of ice from the spa’s ice fountain refreshed me further as I left.