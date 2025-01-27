Why the new ESPURO foam experience is worth a try at The Old Course Hotel and Spa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why the new ESPURO foam experience is worth a try at The Old Course Hotel and Spa

The Kohler Waters Spa at The Old Course Hotel in St Andrews has always been my go-to for pampering, so when I heard they had a new foam experience I had to try it.

You can't help but find the experience fun.
By Rachel Mcconachie

Whether I’m looking for a birthday treat, a mother-daughter outing, or a much-needed chill-out, The Old Course Hotel’s spa is a wonderful treat.

Its reputation as one of the best spas in the area is well-earned – peaceful, immaculate, and utterly rejuvenating.

Recently, the Kohler Waters Spa underwent a significant renovation, introducing an intriguing new addition: the ESPURO Foam Experience.

This offering promises a 15–20-minute sensory immersion of light, sound, and fragrant plant-based foam, designed to create deep relaxation.

The foam begins to fall from an outlet in the ceiling.

Curious about how it would enhance my already beloved spa experience, I booked a visit.

The joy of bubbles

The ESPURO Foam Experience is located in the refurbished ladies’ changing rooms, offering a complimentary, joyous escape for spa guests.

Sessions run at 11am, 2pm, and 5pm, so I timed my arrival to catch the afternoon slot. After a quick swim to warm up, I made my way to the designated steam room and was greeted by one of the spa’s lovely staff members.

Inside the steam room, another guest and I exchanged pleasantries as we waited for the magic to begin.

The foam gets quite deep in the room.

Then, from a discreet ceiling outlet, the foam began to descend – first in small, fluffy clouds, and then in thicker, silkier streams.

Before long, the room filled with the delicate aromas of lemongrass, lavender, and other soothing botanicals.

There was something utterly enchanting about the entire experience. The foam gathered at our feet, gradually rising, inviting us to play.

How does it feel?

It felt like a whimsical throwback to childhood baths – except with an added layer of luxury and tranquillity.

We are encouraged to rub the foam into our skin and hair.

The silky texture of the foam was lovely, and we were encouraged to rub it onto our skin, into our hair, and even over our faces.

The gentle aromas combined with the cosy warmth of the steam room to create a cocoon of relaxation.

The foam fills the room

The Espura Foam Experience adds an element of pure joy to the spa day, but it also doubles as a skin treatment.

If you’re not indulging in one of the treatments during your visit, this is a wonderful way to pamper your skin before heading home.

The steam room ended up half full with silky, fragrant foam.

The foam leaves your skin feeling soft and nourished, making it a lovely way to round off a spa day – or, really, to enjoy anytime. My skin smelled amazing all day afterwards.

Once the foam reached midriff level, we were advised to sit on the benches to avoid being completely immersed.

The ESPURO Foam Experience lasts around 15-20 minutes.

As the small room filled with bubbles, it was impossible to take yourself too seriously and I was grinning and laughing the whole time.

At the end of the session, warm rainfall showers activated from the ceiling, slowly rinsing away the foam while maintaining the sense of blissful serenity.

Exploring the renovated spa suite

After my foam-filled interlude, I ventured into the refurbished Hydrotherapy Suite.

I decided to follow the recommended circuit around the hydrotherapy area, beginning with the experience showers.

A combination of warm and cool sprays hit my body from different angles, energising and refreshing me.

Rachel enjoys the new invigorating showers.

They were fun, but I was keen to move on to other parts of the spa.

Next, I made my way to the sauna, which has been beautifully updated. I love the smell of a sauna and feel easily relaxed immediately.

Lying down with a raised wooden pillow, I felt the tension of the day melt away.

From the sauna, I moved into the steam room. With just the right amount of mist, essential oils, and heat, it provided the perfect opportunity to breathe deeply and relax.

My lingering winter cough seemed to benefit from the warm, moist air.

An invigorating cold plunge

For me, the highlight of any spa circuit is the cold plunge pool, and the Kohler Waters Spa’s remains as invigorating as ever.

The water is genuinely cold, not lukewarm as in some spas, making it a bracing yet revitalising experience.

Rachel gets ready to take the plunge in the cold water.

I emerged feeling recharged and alive.

The best bit!

Hydrated and refreshed, I ended my circuit with some quality time in the hydrotherapy pools. These pools feature a variety of Jacuzzi-style areas, including a waterfall blast that targets your back and shoulders.

I alternated between this and the bubbling seats, letting the warm jets ease any remaining tension.

Relaxing in the jacuzzi pools.

My final stop was a few lengths in the pool. What stood out here was how warm the area felt – not just in the water, but the air itself.

Floating on my back in the pool, I gazed up through the glass ceiling at the blue winter sky. It was a moment of pure peace, a reminder of why this spa remains a cherished retreat.

A perfect ending

Feeling utterly relaxed, I couldn’t resist repeating the hydrotherapy circuit one more time before reluctantly heading back to the real world.

A glass of citrus-infused water and a handful of ice from the spa’s ice fountain refreshed me further as I left.

