Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

GINGER GAIRDNER: Lessons in trees and roots after Storm Arwen

By Brian Cunningham
December 11 2021, 10.00am Updated: December 11 2021, 10.05am
Post Thumbnail

The other week saw us and our gardens take a battering from Storm Arwen. It was the first storm of this winter season, lets hope it’s the last and not a taste of things to come.

It’s certainly the worst storm I can remember.

I just hate strong winds, I’ve a couple of reasons for this.

A main part of my day job involves looking after a large collection of trees and I don’t want to see any harm come to them.

I also live amongst these trees and the noise the wind makes blowing through them is constant, like a high speed train when it goes blasting past you –  but it’s never-ending.

I find it very unnerving.

Storm Arwen wrought havoc on so many trees.

Of course the value of life and property comes first in these situations and thankfully  my family we were all ok.

After the winds had settled I was eager to get out and survey the damage, where I found we had lost 10 big trees in the grounds of Scone Palace.

I like to think we provide a good level of care for our trees, but no matter how many safety checks or how much pruning and crown reduction we do, with sustained wind speeds over 60mph we are just at the mercy of Mother Nature.

The wind direction didn’t help

What didn’t help with this storm was the direction of the wind.

Our prevailing wind generally comes from is the south-west so trees naturally develop a root structure  to cope with this.

The weather system that brought us Storm Arwen saw winds coming coming down from the north which combined with the unusual strength was just too much for many of them.

Although a couple of trees that came down were in the heart of the Palace grounds the majority of the casualties were on the north face, one corner in particular where we have lost six.

200-year-old oaks lost

It such a sad sight to see large oak trees, over 200 years old, toppled over like dominoes.

Yes, this corner is an exposed site, but the disappointing thing is the practises carried out in the past.

Many trailer loads of soil dumped were at the base of these trees and it has contributed to their demise.

The important roots of the tree, that help to feed and support it, are found in the top couple of feet/ half a metre of soil, under the surface.

Trees like this ancient oak have important root systems near the surface.

By adding extra soil on top, the depth of the roots has increased so they can not function properly.

Ultimately less water has got down to the roots and they have been starved of oxygen. The roots have been slowly rotting away.

This was clear when I saw the exposed roots on the end of the trunk. They resembled a cotton bud on a stick, there was no large plate whatsoever to help support the tree.

Cars parked under trees at events

I find it so frustrating seeing marquees and cars parked under trees at large events around the country.

Even more so when they have ignored signs asking you not to park under them. It’s so important for a tree’s good health that we protect the area under the canopy.

I recently attended a talk on trees by Tony Kirkham, probably the UK’s authority on trees right now, due to his experience working with trees all his life.

He presented a brilliant analogy, which I thought was perfect for us Scots to help make sense of this.

How a tree is like a wine glass

Next time you’re having a glass of wine, take a good look at the glass and how it’s been designed.

It clearly follows the principles of a tree, with the cup being the tree crown, the glass neck being the trunk and the base being like the roots needed to keep it upright.

On the glass the base goes out as wide as the cup (well it does on the size of wine glass I drink from!) .

Any damage to the base would see the wine glass lose its balance and fall over, spilling out all that lovely wine.

I do hope you are not offended – nobody ever likes to hear about the loss of good wine no matter what the reason – but too often we take our trees for granted at a time when we need them more than ever.

Peace in Brian’s garden after Storm Arwen.

After the worst storm in years, 24  hours later I opened the curtains to see snow lying on the ground and beautiful clear blue skies.

Surely this kind of thing can only happen in Scotland.

Instead of surveying devastation, my Sunday morning stroll saw me taking in the  garden at its winter best.

Evergreen topiary from the box-ball standards give the it some structure.

The mahogany, peeling bark of the Tibetan Cherry tree was shining in the sun while the frosted seed heads of Miscanthus grasses and perennials such as joe-pye weed and Agapanthus stood out, bringing a different kind of interest to the garden.

It was just the morning after tonic I needed.