As the heart of the home, our kitchens can look tired over time. Maybe this is the year to take your spring clean a step further? Here’s the inside scoop on sorting budget friendly kitchen makeovers in Dundee.

When it comes to kitchen refurbishing, ripping everything out to replace it all with brand new units can prove to be expensive and wasteful. To keep costs down, the answer is simple – just refresh and update what’s already there by replacing cabinet doors.

3 areas to refresh in the kitchen for maximum impact

Kitchen Makeovers Dundee specialises in kitchen cabinet door replacement, working with what’s already there and giving it all a facelift. Therese Fox, who owns and runs the business, shares three areas where a change can make a difference.

1. Kitchen cupboard doors

Whether it’s scuff marks, splashes or drips, kitchen cupboard doors can show signs of wear and tear over the years. Replacing them will instantly brighten up the room and it’s a great chance to create a new overall style.

There are lots of options for cabinet door styles to help you do that, from traditional to contemporary, as shown in the Kitchen Makeovers downloadable brochure.

Plinths, end panels and trims would also be replaced, either to match or contrast with your choice of door colour and style.

2. Worktops

Worktops and splashbacks can have a big impact on the overall look of your kitchen, setting the tone. For example, a wooden worktop can create a warm, country kitchen vibe, while quartz can look more sleek and modern.

Your worktops also need to be durable to withstand the many years of cooking breakfasts, lunches and dinners. Kitchen Makeovers Dundee recommends laminate worktops as a budget friendly option. Other kitchen worktop options include solid wood, quartz and granite.

3 Accessories

Handles may seem like a small part, but they’re a great finishing touch to really make a big impression. Think about how the colours (copper, brass or silver, for example) will work with your overall scheme.

Kitchen Makeovers can also provide a wide range of internal drawer and cabinet storage options to suit your personal requirements.

Popular kitchen colour trends in 2022 for an instant update

One way to quickly modernise your kitchen and give it a stylish edge? Update the colour scheme. Therese has great insight into kitchen colours trends. She says: “Neutral colours are favourites at the moment. Cashmere, greys, greens and blues are currently very popular.”

For a modern look, why not go for light grey on top and darker grey on the base units?

What you need to know about working with Kitchen Makeovers Dundee

One advantage of ordering new kitchen cupboard doors, drawers and other fittings with Kitchen Makeovers Dundee is that all doors and drawer fronts are made-to-measure. The installation can be carried out quickly with minimal disruption. In fact, most makeovers take between two to three days to complete.

You can also work closely to your budget. Therese says: “Normally, if we’re comparing prices to fitting a new kitchen from scratch, we would come in at half that price.”

There are no hidden costs (the cost of all labour is included in the quote) and prices are kept low partly because there are no showroom overheads. Door samples will be taken to your home to help you choose a style and colour suited to your preferences.

You can work to your taste and budget, and you’ll get the personal touch of working with Dundee local Therese (and local fitters) throughout your kitchen makeover.

Start planning your kitchen transformation with Kitchen Makeovers Dundee.