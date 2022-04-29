Is the grass always greener? Lawn mowing made easy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

At this time of the year, mowing your lawn can seem like an endless task. With grass springing up as fast as you can cut, you are probably spending every weekend with a mower in hand. Not to mention the potential for a hot bed of domestic arguments, over whose turn it is!

So, while there’s nothing better, than sitting out on the patio, admiring your lines, worthy of a Wembley debut, does mowing your lawn really need all that effort?

With technology rapidly changing the way we care for our gardens, it may be, that spending weekends cutting the grass, could well be a thing of the past.

That’s where automated lawn mowers come in. With a reputation for improving the quality of your grass, as well as taking away the hassle of spending your weekends knee high in grass cuttings, we find out if the grass is always greener…

When it comes to automated lawn mowers, there is no better expert in the field, than Les Gammie, Branch Manager at Gammies, your local ground-care experts.

With 50 years of knowledge and experience supplying products and services to their customers, they are always at hand to give advice and make sure you have the right machine for you. Here’s Les’ complete guide to lawn mowing the easy way…

What are automated lawn mowers?

Automated lawn mowers or robotics lawn mowers cut household lawns automatically, without the need for an operator to be present. They were first offered by Husqvarna in the late 1990’s.

They provide the perfect solution for households, whether you want to cut the grass when no-one is at home, perhaps you are physically unable to mow the lawn or simply want to spend your time doing something else instead. There is also no need for petrol and are actually cheaper to use than petrol machines.

What makes Husqvarna automated lawn mowers special?

They are the market and product leader in this technology, they provide more innovation and connectivity. For example they have the ability to connect to apps. The Husqvarna connect app can be linked to your smart phone via bluetooth or the telephone network dependant on the model.

On the app you can change grass cutting height, cutting times and modes, tell you where the mower is within your garden or even alert you to a problem.

What about lawn quality?

It’s not just about ease of use, automated mowers outperform your more traditional lawn mower when it comes to lawn quality. They recycle grass, put nutrients back into the lawn and give a consistent cut height. In short the grass stays greener and healthier.

How safe are automated lawn mowers?

It’s natural to worry when a new technology enters our living space. Some of us may have once had concerns about electric cars or smart fridges, which in time and with use, our fears are alleviated. Automated lawn mowers may be relatively new to households, but they are safe when installed properly.

The Husqvarna lawn mower has sensors, so when the mower bumps into an edge or senses obstacles, or is lifted, they automatically stop or turn to go the opposite way.

Gammies offer a free site visit to access suitability and offer an installation service to lay the perimeter and guide wires in the lawn – that allow the robotic mower to operate.

You can use your automated lawn mower, safe in the knowledge that it has been set up by the professionals, with over 20 years of experience with robotic mowers, Gammies, sell, service, install and repair. Gammies really are the automatic lawn mower specialist.

Five reasons to go automatic:

The grass is cut for you. There is no grass to dispose of. You won’t have a need for petrol. The quality of your lawn is better and looks more appealing to the eye. You will have more leisure time to do the things you really want to do in life!

For more information get in touch with the team at Gammies to start your automated lawn mower journey, Contact them by telephone, website or email.

