Insulated metal roof: the cherry on top for a comfortable garden room

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

Insulated metal roof: the cherry on top for a comfortable garden room

In partnership with Planwell
June 16 2022, 9.00am
Garden room with insulated metal roof

Garden rooms are growing in popularity, but will they stand the test of time? Here’s why an insulated metal roof might be the best option to keep it useable for longer.

Who doesn’t like the thought of some extra space at home? Perhaps that’s why garden rooms are becoming an increasingly popular option.

Mark Duncan, director at roofing manufacturer Planwell, has noticed demand growing over the past few years. But there’s a common issue that can be easy to forget about – the roof!

Mark says: “Lots of people are buying log cabins, and the cabin itself is very good but the roof is sometimes not the best.” He explains that models often come with felt roofs which are not designed to last a long time. Cracks, leaks, general wear and tear – poor quality roofs can lead to problems.

The advantages of an insulated metal roof

Whether you’re planning to use your log cabin, garden room or summer house for fun (outdoor bars or man caves are popular options!), as an extra living space or even as storage, a metal insulated roof won’t let you down.

Mark explains: “An insulated roof has many advantages, the most obvious one is eliminating condensation. But it also keeps the heat in the building which saves fuel bills, reduces noise and makes it warmer.

“It just makes the whole thing warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Once you’ve got it on, it really is a roof that lasts a lifetime.”

People are opening up to the advantages of insulated metal roofing, too. In fact, Planwell has “been extremely busy” dealing with orders in recent years.

A cost-effective felt or tiled roof alternative

beach sheds with metal roofs

While an insulated roof has lots of advantages, particularly for garden rooms, a metal roof is also a strong option. It’s most common on industrial buildings in Scotland, but Mark hopes that may be changing.

He explains: “There is the odd one that puts metal roofing on their house in this country, but in Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Norway, Iceland – if you look, it’s all metal roofs on their properties. I think we’re a wee bit behind the times. But it’s becoming more and more popular, because it’s lightweight, it has an attractive appearance, it’s easy to install and it’s maintenance free.”

This is one of the main benefits of a metal roof, insulated or not. Mark says: “It’s a maintenance free product for at least 40 years. So you shouldn’t need to do anything with it. You can fit it and forget it, just put the roof on and away you go. Apart from maybe every five or ten years, cleaning the gutter – but the roof itself doesn’t need any maintenance.”

Plus, metal is a cost-effective roofing option (particularly in comparison to tiles, says Mark), but is still high quality.

Ordering a metal roof for your garden room

The Planwell metal roof factory

If you’re looking to order insulated metal roofing for your garden room, or indeed any building, Planwell can help. Get in touch to order panels to size, with delivery normally within seven to 10 days.

Mark says: “Our company was set up to do smaller orders, so if someone wants one sheet or a hundred sheets, it’s all business for us. There’s no order too small for us, doesn’t matter what size it is, we’ll do it.”

Make sure you can enjoy your garden room for years to come and learn more about insulated metal roofs from Planwell.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]