Insulated metal roof: the cherry on top for a comfortable garden room

Garden rooms are growing in popularity, but will they stand the test of time? Here’s why an insulated metal roof might be the best option to keep it useable for longer.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Who doesn’t like the thought of some extra space at home? Perhaps that’s why garden rooms are becoming an increasingly popular option.

Mark Duncan, director at roofing manufacturer Planwell, has noticed demand growing over the past few years. But there’s a common issue that can be easy to forget about – the roof!

Mark says: “Lots of people are buying log cabins, and the cabin itself is very good but the roof is sometimes not the best.” He explains that models often come with felt roofs which are not designed to last a long time. Cracks, leaks, general wear and tear – poor quality roofs can lead to problems.

The advantages of an insulated metal roof

Whether you’re planning to use your log cabin, garden room or summer house for fun (outdoor bars or man caves are popular options!), as an extra living space or even as storage, a metal insulated roof won’t let you down.

Mark explains: “An insulated roof has many advantages, the most obvious one is eliminating condensation. But it also keeps the heat in the building which saves fuel bills, reduces noise and makes it warmer.

“It just makes the whole thing warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Once you’ve got it on, it really is a roof that lasts a lifetime.”

People are opening up to the advantages of insulated metal roofing, too. In fact, Planwell has “been extremely busy” dealing with orders in recent years.

A cost-effective felt or tiled roof alternative

While an insulated roof has lots of advantages, particularly for garden rooms, a metal roof is also a strong option. It’s most common on industrial buildings in Scotland, but Mark hopes that may be changing.

He explains: “There is the odd one that puts metal roofing on their house in this country, but in Scandinavian countries like Sweden, Norway, Iceland – if you look, it’s all metal roofs on their properties. I think we’re a wee bit behind the times. But it’s becoming more and more popular, because it’s lightweight, it has an attractive appearance, it’s easy to install and it’s maintenance free.”

This is one of the main benefits of a metal roof, insulated or not. Mark says: “It’s a maintenance free product for at least 40 years. So you shouldn’t need to do anything with it. You can fit it and forget it, just put the roof on and away you go. Apart from maybe every five or ten years, cleaning the gutter – but the roof itself doesn’t need any maintenance.”

Plus, metal is a cost-effective roofing option (particularly in comparison to tiles, says Mark), but is still high quality.

Ordering a metal roof for your garden room

If you’re looking to order insulated metal roofing for your garden room, or indeed any building, Planwell can help. Get in touch to order panels to size, with delivery normally within seven to 10 days.

Mark says: “Our company was set up to do smaller orders, so if someone wants one sheet or a hundred sheets, it’s all business for us. There’s no order too small for us, doesn’t matter what size it is, we’ll do it.”

Make sure you can enjoy your garden room for years to come and learn more about insulated metal roofs from Planwell.