NORMAN WATSON: A little Daimler with an Arbroath story attached

A chum and enthusiastic follower of this column was contacted recently by an American who was restoring a Daimler once owned by my friend’s father in Arbroath. It really is a small world nowadays.

This came to mind when a rare German car surfaced at auction in Dunfermline last month.

Although just 20 inches in length, this sleek racing car was the largest ever made by the Nuremberg toymaker Johann Distler.

Sporting the numberplate JDN 2715 (for Johann Distler, Nuremburg), and dating to the mid-1920s, the car was finished in cream livery, with its driver in traditional attire gripping the huge wheel for dear life.

Rare ‘deluxe’ tinplate model

This was the rare ‘deluxe’ tinplate model, with working headlamps operated from a battery pack on the base of the chassis. And it was complete and in working condition, with all of its lithography intact.

Johann Distler founded Distler in 1895 as a penny toys company, before venturing into mechanical cars, trains and airplanes.

The German manufacturer of model railways, Trix, bought Distler in 1938, going on to produce a range of post-war tinplate and steel Porsche and Mercedes cars, as well as other toys, notably fine train sets.

The 1955 Porsche 356 convertible

Its 1955 Porsche 356 convertible, equipped with ignition key and remote control, two-speed transmission with reverse gear, is hugely sought-after today.

The original Distler factory closed in 1962, and the manufacturing facilities and trademark rights were sold to a Belgian company.

The model car came for sale from a local Fife source at Bowler & Binnie in Dunfermline, with pre-sale hopes of £100-£200.

A great rarity, however, it attracted multiple bids before being knocked down for £4100.