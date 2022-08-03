Road Test: Kia Niro plug-in hybrid can cover 40 miles on battery power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Road Test: Kia Niro plug-in hybrid can cover 40 miles on battery power

By Jack McKeown
August 3 2022, 10.10am
The Kia Niro has been a big hit in the UK since it was launched in 2016.

A compact hybrid crossover that was reasonably priced, drove nicely and had Kia’s superb seven-year warranty, it sold in droves.

Kia also launched a fully electric model that can cover around 280 miles on a full battery. With a great range and an attractive price, Kia couldn’t make enough of them.

Now we have an all-new, second generation version of the Niro that aims to improve on every aspect of the previous model.

I travelled to the south of England to spend a day driving various versions of the new Niro. Sadly the fully electric version won’t be launched until late summer or early autumn. For the moment we have hybrid (HEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions.

Both combine a four-cylinder 1.6 litre petrol engine with a battery and electric motor. The HEV uses a 1.32kWh battery. This doesn’t have enough juice to do more than low speed manoeuvres on electric power but the battery helps with economy.

The PHEV has a much bigger 11.1kWh battery that allows it to cover up to 38 miles before the petrol engine comes into play.

The fully electric model, meanwhile, will feature a 64.8kWh battery and should have a range of around 285 miles.

How much does it cost?

Prices for the HEV start at £27,745 with the PHEV costing from £33,525. The fully electric Niro will be priced from £36,245.

When it comes to spec levels Kia keeps things simple – there are three different trims, called 2, 3 and 4 (details in the Facts box are for the PHEV in 3 spec).

All are well equipped. The lowest spec 2 model comes with 16in alloy wheels, LED headlights, a rear view camera and an eight-inch touchscreen display.

The 3 trim gets a bigger 10.25in touchscreen, faux leather upholstery, front parking sensors, keyless entry, heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Things really get luxurious in 4 models, which have twin-10.25in displays, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, power tailgate, electric seats with driver’s memory function, sunroof and a high end Harmon Kardon sound system.

Over the course of a day I drove several versions of the HEV and PHEV Niro in 2, 3 and 4 trims.

The new car is a big step forward on the outgoing model. The exterior is much sharper and more pleasing to the eye. Inside there’s a new layout that looks fantastic, has better technology and is easier to use.

More room inside

The new version of the Niro is slightly longer than the old and uses slimmer seats, resulting in more interior space. In fact the amount of rear space now rivals that found in SUVs a size larger, such as the Nissan Qashqai or Ford Kuga.

The bigger battery has to go somewhere so you do sacrifice a bit of space going for the PHEV model. It loses the underfloor storage space other models have, meaning luggage capacity drops from 451 litres to 348 litres.

The boot is a good square shape, however, and should have more than enough space for the average family.

All versions of the Niro drive nicely. There’s a supple, smooth ride, while wind and road noise are kept nicely muted.

Setting off in the PHEV model with a battery at 90% charge I managed almost an hour of driving, including 10 miles of dual carriageway, before the petrol engine turned itself on. That exceeded Kia’s official 38 mile range. Even in winter, with heating and lights on, you should be able to cover 30 miles before the battery’s drained.

All versions of the new Kia Niro are extremely good but the plug-in hybrid impressed me the most. Yes, you sacrifice some boot space. But you can complete most daily trips on battery power alone while still having a petrol engine so long journeys don’t cause range anxiety.

 

Facts

Price: £36,275

0-62mph: 9.8 seconds

Top speed: 100mph

Economy: 314mpg

CO2 emissions: 21g/km

