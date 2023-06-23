There’s a new kid on the garages block in Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
There’s a new kid on the garages block in Glenrothes

New auto centre promises outstanding customer experience.

In partnership with Farmer Autocare
Cars at Farmer Autocare centre

There’s good news for motorists in Glenrothes. Farmer Autocare, the car servicing group who have been delighting Fife customers for 15 years, has launched in the town.

The company was founded by the legendary Sir Tom Farmer in Edinburgh back in 2001 and promises an offering like no other. Their Glenrothes centre, which opened recently on the town’s Woodgate Way South, will cover everything from tyres to MOTs, servicing, batteries, brakes, exhausts and air conditioning.

Regional director Craig McNeil says: “We’ve been in Fife since 2008 and this is our first new site since then. We’ve taken a bold leap of faith and decided to reach out to Glenrothes where we think we can offer something different to everyone else.”

The company has been rated ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot. Their 4.6 score is the top in their sector and comfortably ahead of their nearest competitor’s 4.3.

So what will set Farmer Autocare apart from other garages in Glenrothes.

A dedicated team with years of experience

Craig McNeil dealing with customer
Craig says his team’s years of service help give customers the smoothest ride possible.

Farmer Autocare rely on staff who are tried and tested in the motoring services industry. The Glenrothes site manager, Robbie Page-Walker, has been running the Kirkcaldy centre for the past eight years and is passionate about his job. The mechanics surrounding him are long-serving and highly trained, ensuring your car gets the best service possible.

Craig adds: “The guys that work for us have been in the business for a long time. We look after who we’ve got and rely on experience to make sure the customer gets the smoothest ride possible.”

You’ll be more than just a customer at this Glenrothes garage

Farmer Autocare offer services outside of the normal auto centre package. One example is their summer checks where they will happily give your car a once-over completely free of charge. The service sees them check everything from oil levels and tyre treads to your air conditioning and brakes. It’s particularly handy at this time of year when long road trips are often on the horizon.

Craig says: “We’ll check the air conditioning to make sure it’s as cool as it should be. We’ll check the tyres for tread depth and cracking. If the car needs anything like screenwash or oil levels we’ll top it up for free. Any small thing we’ll do for free. We’ll also give alerts. If we see the tyres or the brakes are getting worn, we’ll tell the customer about it. It’s very much advice and no pushy sales. There’s absolutely no obligation to spend money with us.

There’s no need to book in weeks in advance either.

Craig adds: “If somebody says, ‘can you just give my car a look over?’ we’ll have it in the same day, or worst-case scenario the next day, to give it a quick once over.”

They won’t be beaten on price

With Sir Tom Farmer behind them, it’s no surprise that Farmer Autocare are specialists in tyres. That background means they are happy to promise their tyres will be the cheapest in Glenrothes, and indeed Fife. They are so confident of that fact that they offer a price match guarantee. Find the tyres you need anywhere else for less and they’ll match it.

It’s all part of package which has seen the company enjoy enormous growth since their launch in Edinburgh in 2001. Now they are looking to continue that success story with their new garage in Glenrothes.

Craig says: “We’ve come across to Fife and it’s been really successful. Hence we’re in the position to open this centre in Glenrothes.”

So if you’re looking to give your car the best attention possible and for service with a smile, why not check out Farmer Autocare’s new Glenrothes branch

