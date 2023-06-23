There’s a new kid on the garages block in Glenrothes

There’s good news for motorists in Glenrothes. Farmer Autocare, the car servicing group who have been delighting Fife customers for 15 years, has launched in the town.

The company was founded by the legendary Sir Tom Farmer in Edinburgh back in 2001 and promises an offering like no other. Their Glenrothes centre, which opened recently on the town’s Woodgate Way South, will cover everything from tyres to MOTs, servicing, batteries, brakes, exhausts and air conditioning.

Regional director Craig McNeil says: “We’ve been in Fife since 2008 and this is our first new site since then. We’ve taken a bold leap of faith and decided to reach out to Glenrothes where we think we can offer something different to everyone else.”

The company has been rated ‘excellent’ on Trustpilot. Their 4.6 score is the top in their sector and comfortably ahead of their nearest competitor’s 4.3.

So what will set Farmer Autocare apart from other garages in Glenrothes.

A dedicated team with years of experience

Farmer Autocare rely on staff who are tried and tested in the motoring services industry. The Glenrothes site manager, Robbie Page-Walker, has been running the Kirkcaldy centre for the past eight years and is passionate about his job. The mechanics surrounding him are long-serving and highly trained, ensuring your car gets the best service possible.

Craig adds: “The guys that work for us have been in the business for a long time. We look after who we’ve got and rely on experience to make sure the customer gets the smoothest ride possible.”

You’ll be more than just a customer at this Glenrothes garage

Farmer Autocare offer services outside of the normal auto centre package. One example is their summer checks where they will happily give your car a once-over completely free of charge. The service sees them check everything from oil levels and tyre treads to your air conditioning and brakes. It’s particularly handy at this time of year when long road trips are often on the horizon.

Craig says: “We’ll check the air conditioning to make sure it’s as cool as it should be. We’ll check the tyres for tread depth and cracking. If the car needs anything like screenwash or oil levels we’ll top it up for free. Any small thing we’ll do for free. We’ll also give alerts. If we see the tyres or the brakes are getting worn, we’ll tell the customer about it. It’s very much advice and no pushy sales. There’s absolutely no obligation to spend money with us.

There’s no need to book in weeks in advance either.

Craig adds: “If somebody says, ‘can you just give my car a look over?’ we’ll have it in the same day, or worst-case scenario the next day, to give it a quick once over.”

They won’t be beaten on price

With Sir Tom Farmer behind them, it’s no surprise that Farmer Autocare are specialists in tyres. That background means they are happy to promise their tyres will be the cheapest in Glenrothes, and indeed Fife. They are so confident of that fact that they offer a price match guarantee. Find the tyres you need anywhere else for less and they’ll match it.

It’s all part of package which has seen the company enjoy enormous growth since their launch in Edinburgh in 2001. Now they are looking to continue that success story with their new garage in Glenrothes.

Craig says: “We’ve come across to Fife and it’s been really successful. Hence we’re in the position to open this centre in Glenrothes.”

So if you’re looking to give your car the best attention possible and for service with a smile, why not check out Farmer Autocare’s new Glenrothes branch?