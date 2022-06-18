Nature Watch: Taking a dip into a Sicilian ‘Paradise Creek’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Outdoors

Nature Watch: Taking a dip into a Sicilian ‘Paradise Creek’

By Keith Broomfield
June 18 2022, 6.30am

Regular readers of ‘Nature Watch’ may recall that there is a large and shallow tidal pool near Elie in the East Neuk of Fife, which I have dubbed as ‘Paradise Lagoon’ because of its rich and abundant marine life.

Well, I have now discovered a wonderful rocky inlet in north-west Sicily, which more than deserves the accolade of ‘Paradise Creek’.

I was thrilled recently to have been commissioned to write a nature marine life identification book, which will be called a ‘A Snorkelers Guide to the Mediterranean’, and as such, I found myself in beautiful Sicily recently to conduct some research near the pretty town of San Vito Lo Capo.

The creek in question indented a broad stretch of rocky coast, and despite sometimes turbulent seas offshore, this little cove was always placid and tranquil.

Paradise Creek

The result was superb water clarity and every time I took the plunge for a snorkel, I was left enthralled by the diversity and colour of life that abounded within its warm embrace.

Striking creatures

One creature that really shone out was a spotted sea hare, with its striking yellow body patterned by a scattering of dark circles.

The sea hare is a mollusc, but has no external shell, and can be likened to a colourful slug.

Ornate wrasses were among the most abundant species of fish, and so striking too, with their multi-varied tapestry of iridescence that comprised of every tint and sheen imaginable.

They were challenging fish to photograph as they constantly flickered and moved through the water, but perseverance paid-off, and I managed some captures that I believe will be good enough to use in my new book.

Spotted sea hare

An octopus was another star find.

I happened upon this eight-legged wonder by chance when sweeping across a broad, seaweed-fronded rock shelf.

As soon as it saw me, it scooted under a rock to hide.

Not to be outdone, I dived down to eyeball it more closely in its dark shelter, which unsettled it, so it swam back out again and paused to take stock of me.

I could sense the intelligence of this creature, and research has shown that octopus are clever beasts that can even solve simple problems and use tools.

I was keen to photograph a cardinalfish, a small and elusive red fish with large black eyes, which inhabits sea caves, sometime several metres deep under the water.

Octopus

I spotted a likely looking cave from the surface and dived down into it, where I was suddenly met by the marvellous spectre of several cardinalfish, glowing like red embers in the darkness of the cave.

Elated by the find, I surfaced, prepared my camera, and dived under once more in a lung-busting plunge.

Once in the cave, I steadied my hands, brought the camera autofocus into action and captured several shots with the aid of the flashgun.

Paradise Creek? Yes, it most certainly was, and this little inlet in Sicily will forever hold a special place in my heart.

Cardinal fish

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]