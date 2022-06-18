Stewart Lee on Brexit, Woke, culture wars – that’s for starters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Stewart Lee on Brexit, Woke, culture wars – that’s for starters

By David Pollock
June 18 2022, 6.45am Updated: June 18 2022, 3.36pm
Stewart Lee's Snowflake/Tornado is a double bill. Tornado, or his position in the comedy market, is the first. Snowflake (or the culture war) the second.
“You’ll read in the Daily Mail or the Telegraph that I don’t go to the Brexit towns, that I don’t play outside north London,” says Stewart Lee, one of Britain’s most knowingly subversive comedy provocateurs.

“But I do, I go everywhere. And apart from Perth and Aberdeen, I sell out everywhere. Which is why I’m talking to you.”

Two shows in one

His laugh is infectious, a kind of uncontrollable wheeze at odds with his meticulously deadpan delivery onstage.

The reason we’re talking politics already is partly because he’s good at it and happy to, and also because the new show he’s touring calls for it. Buy a ticket if you’re in Perth this week, or happen to be in Aberdeen.

Actually, Snowflake/Tornado is two shows in one, each an hour long.

“The first hour, Tornado, is a shaggy dog story about a night in a theatre at a gig,” says Lee.

“The second half is Snowflake, it’s kind of an argument about the idea that cancel culture exists, and what comedians can and can’t say.”

Outspoken comic Stewart Lee’s Snowflake/Tornado looks at how the Covid-Brexit era has impacted on the culture war.

Which is where it gets topical. The shows aren’t linked in any way (“I’m in both of them!” he points out), but they appear together simply because he wanted to do something different after writing either half-hour episodes of his TV show Comedy Vehicle or two-hour stage shows – so why not try something in between?

From browbeaten to chatty

“I thought I’d do two one-hours to see how the rhythm felt different,” he says. “It also means I can have fun being a slightly different character in both, with different levels of energy.

“Tornado is narrative-driven, so I have to hang on to the story, then Snowflake is much more discursive, so I can improvise more. In the first half I’m a browbeaten figure who’s disappointed about his status, and in the second half I was more interested in discussing ideas.”

Who is the real Stewart?

Which one is the real him? “They’re always versions of yourself,” he says.

“My son saw it and said it didn’t make sense doing them both, because the takes on myself were too different, but I think that’s interesting.

“Even when you go out as a stand-up in your own name, on some level you have to choose which bits of you you’re going to amp up, so it’s nice to do it two different ways in one night.”

The Snowflake bit

Let’s talk about Snowflake, and the omnipresent topic of cancel culture in comedy.

“I think Woke culture is a really good thing,” says Lee. “I think it’s time institutions were made accountable for their history.

“I think it’s time comedians thought more about the words they use and why they use them, and the possible social damage that they do.

“Obviously it can be overzealously interpreted, and I know there are terrible problems, particularly for academics when they’re trying to talk about and teach certain things.

“But it’s better than what we had before – which was the 1970s, wasn’t it?”

Stewart Lee has won two British Comedy Awards and a BAFTA.

He’s not done yet. “It’s utterly disingenuous of people like Ricky Gervais or Dave Chappelle to complain about being cancelled when they’re on $60 million contracts and are available on streaming networks all over the world.

“But you have to be careful, because even by talking about it you’re playing into the hands of the Conservatives, who are trying to stoke a culture war to distract from their failings.”

‘Ricky Gervais is a ****’

Gervais, it turns out, is something of a bete noir for Lee. He gives a long, considered and expletive-laden analysis of the Office’s star’s recent Netflix special, but his thoughts can be summarised in one quote:

“I think he’s a ****. He’s an absolute 100% total **** and he should **** off. And you can put that in the paper with asterisks.”

Yet don’t try to tell him Gervais’s special wasn’t funny. “The thing is, it’s getting laughs from an audience of thousands of people, it’s doing its job.

“With comedy, there’s not much point as a critic to talk about whether it’s funny or not, because everything’s funny to someone.

“What you can talk about is, is it original, is it innovative, does it have any sense of moral responsibility?

What is funny?

“Otherwise, it’s a bit like trying to define beauty. I’m fully prepared to accept that to a lot of people I’m not funny in the least, to the point where they want to tear their hair out in rage and boredom.

“And yet the person next to them will be crying with laughter. It’s like people who say something’s not music – if it’s organised sound, then on some level it is.”

  • Stewart Lee’s Snowflake/Tornado is at Perth Theatre on Monday and Tuesday June 20-21.  www.horsecross.co.uk

