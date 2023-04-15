KEITH BROOMFIELD: Buoyed by an otter encounter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
KEITH BROOMFIELD: Buoyed by an otter encounter

A magical otter encounter

By Keith Broomfield
A European Otter is a stunning sight.
A European Otter is a stunning sight.

Shortly before dawn and the shroud of darkness slowly lifts above the river.

The blurry-winged sparkle of a kingfisher whips a blue-frazzled streak across the water surface, but despite its cobalt beauty, my eyes are instead drawn to nearby splashes in the water.

Something large had stirred the river surface and my heart quickened. Beaver, otter or mink were all possibilities, or perhaps an unusually big trout. Then, a further flurry of rippled water and a pair of animals porpoised across the river, their backs rolling in boisterous fashion. They were otters, splashing and rolling, diving and surfacing.

I followed the animals as they splashed slowly upstream. They were clearly enjoying each other’s company, and on one occasion climbed out onto the far bank before sliding back down the muddy incline and into the water.  After a short while, the otters vanished, there one second and gone the next, slipping away under the cover of the alder roots that fringed the bankside.

Keith was lukcy enough to spot a par of European otters.

Buoyed by the encounter, I replayed back in my mind what I had just seen. The otters appeared small, and I guessed they were either a mother and her almost fully mature cub, or a pair of youngsters that had just embarked upon an independent life. Unlike the brief adolescence of most other mammals, otter cubs stay with their mother for about a year before eventually going their own way. However, on further reflection, I could not rule out the possibility that I had under-estimated the size of at a least one of the otters, and what I had witnessed were a pair of courting adults.

Other mammals have been capturing my attention. In a nearby wood, I have been monitoring a pair of badgers that have moved into the area for the first time. They have requisitioned a former fox den, digging it out and enlarging it to suit their needs. On viewing video clips from my trail-camera, it appears that the female – or sow – is suckling cubs. I will be keeping an eye on this sett over the coming weeks to see if any cubs emerge.

Enjoying a leisurely swim.

While pleased with my badger discovery, I have all but lost track of the foxes that used to traditionally use the same site for their cubs. I have scoured all likely areas of the wood, sliding on my backside down muddy slopes and crawling under the tangled roots of tumbled trees. Despite the persistence of my quest, there is no indication of an active den.

Keith spotted this stunning fox.

I have now decided to forego any further searches for a fox den in this wood because if there are any cubs about, they will be growing rapidly and are best left in peace.

Vixens are notoriously skittish and will abandon a den if there is even an inkling it has been compromised.

All it takes is a whiff of my scent on the ground nearby, or the crackle of twigs from my clumsy footfall. Vixens are hallmarked by caution, which is why they make such good mothers.

