Wild Luing: My wild escape to one of Scotland’s least known Hebridean islands

Picture the scene. It’s mid-autumn, and I’m sitting outside in Scotland wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

The un-seasonably warm sun is beating down.

The only sounds are the geese flying low over the sparkling water before me.

Their only competition is the distant bleat of sheep and the purr of a passing fishing boat.

Sometimes you don’t realise how much you need a rest until you step off the proverbial hamster wheel.

But that’s how I felt on this particular Friday morning as I drank in the stunning views from my vantage point on the Isle of Luing, about 30 minutes south of Oban in Argyll and Bute.

How do you get to Wild Luing?

I’d arrived at my accommodation the evening before.

Still in ‘work mode’ as I journeyed, this had involved a fairly intense five hour drive from the east coast.

I was mindful of the need to get to the Isle of Luing ferry before the three minute crossing went off for the night.

However, within minutes of my arrival at Wild Luing – my home for two nights – I couldn’t stop smiling.

Perched on a hillside overlooking Torsa Bay, I was not only struck by the beauty of the location, but also the ‘wow’ factor when it came to the quality of the luxury accommodation.

Designed and built on the island by Wild Luing’s team of local craftsmen, the WildSuites are marketed as “where luxury accommodation meets raw Atlantic beauty”.

That description was spot on as I explored the ensuite and kitchen facilities, individually finished with a boutique interior design theme.

What are the highlights of the accommodation at Wild Luing?

Clean, bright, cosy and spacious, I was struck by the attention to detail.

A personalised welcome note from the family-run Wild Luing team instantly made me feel at home.

Fresh towels folded on the large comfortable double bed drew my eye towards the large free standing bath opposite.

There was also a large walk-in shower opposite the toilet, cunningly hidden behind shutter-style doors.

It was the kitchen area though, bathed in light just inside the large patio style doors, that got me even more excited.

I knew before I arrived that my stay included ensuite meals that I’d have to prepare myself.

But the taste buds were definitely tingling when I read the hand-written note detailing my evening menus, and opened the fridge to find all my food for two nights waiting for me.

What was on the Wild Luing menu?

The menu for my first night: Luing beef sirloin with tomato salsa, new potatoes and salad followed by treacle tarte with cream.

The menu for my second night: Sausage and bean casserole with brown rice and steamed greens followed lemon and raspberry parfait for dessert.

Both meals were absolutely delicious!

Also waiting for me on the kitchen counter was everything I’d need for two breakfasts.

A bowl containing and fresh loaf of crusty bread and six eggs and a jar of cereal, complimented the old style bottles of milk and orange juice waiting for me in the fridge.

There was also no shortage of tea and coffee – perfect for sitting out on the veranda as the sun set.

One man and his dog!

My wife had originally intended to accompany me on this complimentary trip – that was until work commitments prevented her from doing so!

However, my cocker spaniel Murphy had no such conflicting diary engagements and clearly took great pleasure in finding his spot to relax in the sun.

With skies remaining clear for the entirety of my stay, I enjoyed stunning views of the moon rising over the firth in the evenings.

It was the perfect time to fire up the firepit. A bag of logs and firelighters were part of the package.

As I made the most of my time away from the laptop, I could easily have spent my whole time simply enjoying being in and around the property, sitting in the sun and admiring the views.

However, I couldn’t resist an extended hike with Mutley on the Friday afternoon to the highest point of the island.

What are the views like on the Isle of Luing – and what else is there to do?

Described by some as the ‘best view in Scotland’, I looked out over Fladda lighthouse and did some island spotting towards Mull and Scarba.

The tidal streams in the Firth of Lorn are notoriously treacherous and make a spectacular sight.

I also took time to visit Kilchattan graveyard, famous for Viking-style longboat graffiti on the church’s wall.

Theories about the rough carvings include that they show boats of Scottish King Alexander II, or the fleet of King Haakon of Norway in the build up to the 1263 Battle of Largs – dubbed The Last Battle of he Vikings.

Other possibilities from your Wild Luing base include a visit to the conservation villages of Cullipool and Toberonochy and lunch at the Atlantic Islands Centre in Cullipool.

Wild swimming, kayaking, diving, snorkelling, bike hire and boat trips are also advertised as potential activities.

Wild Luing is also the perfect place to spot wildlife.

Aside from the afore mentioned geese, I saw the occasional grey and common seal and caught a glimpse of a family of otters that live in Torsa Bay, right below the site.

It’s the perfect place to chill out and enjoy nature – although great weather is a bonus!

FACTBOX

Opened in 2023, WildLuing is a labour of love, built and designed by the Cadzow family who have lived and farmed on the Isle of Luing for over 75 years.

Brothers, Jack and Archie oversaw the building, while the stylish interiors were overseen by Jack’s wife, Emily and his mother, Tooti.

It has been a real family affair, founded on a love for comfort and the great outdoors.

Rates/booking

WildSuites sleep two people and are priced from £200 per night in low season

The Observatory is available for event hire and group bookings (price on request).

Exclusive use of the site including optional catering and full use of accommodation and the Observatory is also available by prior arrangement.

wildluing.com/