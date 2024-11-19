Wild Luing: My wild escape to one of Scotland’s least known Hebridean islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wild Luing: My wild escape to one of Scotland’s least known Hebridean islands

Michael Alexander and his cocker spaniel Murphy enjoyed a relaxing two night stay at luxurious Wild Luing, on the Isle of Luing, south of Oban.

Wild Luing accommodation. Image: Michael Alexander
Wild Luing accommodation. Image: Michael Alexander
By Michael Alexander

Picture the scene. It’s mid-autumn, and I’m sitting outside in Scotland wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

The un-seasonably warm sun is beating down.

The only sounds are the geese flying low over the sparkling water before me.

Their only competition is the distant bleat of sheep and the purr of a passing fishing boat.

Sometimes you don’t realise how much you need a rest until you step off the proverbial hamster wheel.

Sunrise as seen from Michael Alexander’s Wild Luing accommodation. Image: Michael Alexander

But that’s how I felt on this particular Friday morning as I drank in the stunning views from my vantage point on the Isle of Luing, about 30 minutes south of Oban in Argyll and Bute.

How do you get to Wild Luing?

I’d arrived at my accommodation the evening before.

Still in ‘work mode’ as I journeyed, this had involved a fairly intense five hour drive from the east coast.

I was mindful of the need to get to the Isle of Luing ferry before the three minute crossing went off for the night.

However, within minutes of my arrival at Wild Luing – my home for two nights – I couldn’t stop smiling.

Michael Alexander and his cocker spaniel Murphy relax in the sun outside their Wild Luing accommodation. Image: Michael Alexander

Perched on a hillside overlooking Torsa Bay, I was not only struck by the beauty of the location, but also the ‘wow’ factor when it came to the quality of the luxury accommodation.

Designed and built on the island by Wild Luing’s team of local craftsmen, the WildSuites are marketed as “where luxury accommodation meets raw Atlantic beauty”.

That description was spot on as I explored the ensuite and kitchen facilities, individually finished with a boutique interior design theme.

What are the highlights of the accommodation at Wild Luing?

Clean, bright, cosy and spacious, I was struck by the attention to detail.

A personalised welcome note from the family-run Wild Luing team instantly made me feel at home.

Fresh towels folded on the large comfortable double bed drew my eye towards the large free standing bath opposite.

There was also a large walk-in shower opposite the toilet, cunningly hidden behind shutter-style doors.

Fine views inside and outside the Wild Luing accommodation. Image: Michael Alexander

It was the kitchen area though, bathed in light just inside the large patio style doors, that got me even more excited.

I knew before I arrived that my stay included ensuite meals that I’d have to prepare myself.

But the taste buds were definitely tingling when I read the hand-written note detailing my evening menus, and opened the fridge to find all my food for two nights waiting for me.

What was on the Wild Luing menu?

The menu for my first night: Luing beef sirloin with tomato salsa, new potatoes and salad followed by treacle tarte with cream.

The menu for my second night: Sausage and bean casserole with brown rice and steamed greens followed lemon and raspberry parfait for dessert.

Both meals were absolutely delicious!

Evening meal prepared by Michael Alexander using supplied ingredients on his first night at Wild Luing. Image: Michael Alexander

Also waiting for me on the kitchen counter was everything I’d need for two breakfasts.

A bowl containing and fresh loaf of crusty bread and six eggs and a jar of cereal, complimented the old style bottles of milk and orange juice waiting for me in the fridge.

There was also no shortage of tea and coffee – perfect for sitting out on the veranda as the sun set.

One man and his dog!

My wife had originally intended to accompany me on this complimentary trip – that was until work commitments prevented her from doing so!

However, my cocker spaniel Murphy had no such conflicting diary engagements and clearly took great pleasure in finding his spot to relax in the sun.

With skies remaining clear for the entirety of my stay, I enjoyed stunning views of the moon rising over the firth in the evenings.

Firepit and moon, as seen from front of Michael’s Wild Luing accommodation. Image: Michael Alexander

It was the perfect time to fire up the firepit. A bag of logs and firelighters were part of the package.

As I made the most of my time away from the laptop, I could easily have spent my whole time simply enjoying being in and around the property, sitting in the sun and admiring the views.

However, I couldn’t resist an extended hike with Mutley on the Friday afternoon to the highest point of the island.

What are the views like on the Isle of Luing – and what else is there to do?

Described by some as the ‘best view in Scotland’, I looked out over Fladda lighthouse and did some island spotting towards Mull and Scarba.

The tidal streams in the Firth of Lorn are notoriously treacherous and make a spectacular sight.

Michael Alexander’s cocker spaniel Murphy takes in the views at the highest point on the Isle of Luing. Image: Michael Alexander

I also took time to visit Kilchattan graveyard, famous for Viking-style longboat graffiti on the church’s wall.

Theories about the rough carvings include that they show boats of Scottish King Alexander II, or the fleet of King Haakon of Norway in the build up to the 1263 Battle of Largs – dubbed The Last Battle of he Vikings.

Other possibilities from your Wild Luing base include a visit to the conservation villages of Cullipool and Toberonochy and lunch at the Atlantic Islands Centre in Cullipool.

800 year old boat graffiti on the church wall at Kilchattan. Image: Michael Alexander.

Wild swimming, kayaking, diving, snorkelling, bike hire and boat trips are also advertised as potential activities.

Wild Luing is also the perfect place to spot wildlife.

Aside from the afore mentioned geese, I saw the occasional grey and common seal and caught a glimpse of a family of otters that live in Torsa Bay, right below the site.

It’s the perfect place to chill out and enjoy nature – although great weather is a bonus!

FACTBOX

Opened in 2023, WildLuing is a labour of love, built and designed by the Cadzow family who have lived and farmed on the Isle of Luing for over 75 years.

Brothers, Jack and Archie oversaw the building, while the stylish interiors were overseen by Jack’s wife, Emily and his mother, Tooti.

It has been a real family affair, founded on a love for comfort and the great outdoors.

Rates/booking

WildSuites sleep two people and are priced from £200 per night in low season
The Observatory is available for event hire and group bookings (price on request).

Exclusive use of the site including optional catering and full use of accommodation and the Observatory is also available by prior arrangement.
wildluing.com/

Conversation