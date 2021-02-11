Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Tayside and Fife have recorded three deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded one death, Perth and Kinross saw two, while Angus and Dundee had none.

The area also saw 43 new cases, down from 79 yesterday.

The fall in new local cases comes as Nicola Sturgeon said the number of coronavirus patients in hospital in Scotland is now “below the number of admissions seen in the peak last spring”.

There are currently 1,499 people on wards across the country, a fall of 43 from yesterday.

Ms Sturgeon said the news was “a little ray of sunshine to feel positive about”.

She also said that the number of long-term ICU patients had fallen by two to 28 in the past 24 hours. These are patients who have spent more than 28 days in intensive care after testing positive.

The total number of patients in intensive care is 109, down four on yesterday.

Daily vaccination figure is new record

However the country has recorded 48 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,599.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 830 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is up from 803 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 4%, down from 4.8% on the previous day.

She added that 1,048,747 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 63,178 from the previous day.

Ms Sturgeon said this was “another record” as the highest number of people vaccinated in a single day.

She added that in the face of poor weather conditions across the country it was a “heroic achievment.

She said: “When you think about the truly dreadful weather most of the country is experiencing right now, which means that many of those administering and receiving the jag will have had to brave extreme elements, I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to describe this as a heroic achievement.

“The fact that more than one million people have now received the first dose of the vaccine is highly significant.

“It means we have now vaccinated more than 23% of the adult population and most of them are in the groups who are most vulnerable to becoming seriously ill and dying form Covid.

“It gives us real hope that even if the vaccine doesn’t have an immediate impact on transmission, we will see it start to reduce serious illness and death.”

First Minister praises vaccine uptake

First doses have now been administered to 99.9% of residents in older people’s care homes.

At least 97% of over-80s living in the community, and 87% of 75 to 79-year-old living in the community have had their first dose, and 54% of 70 to 74-year-olds.

The First Minister said that the vaccination programme was “on course” to give first doses to everybody over 70 and everyone with a serious clinical vulnerability by the middle of February.

She added: “Many in the 65-69 age group will have also had their first vaccine by that date.

“This is all really positive news – particularly the uptake figures.

“People are coming forward for this in numbers that I could not have dared hope for – in my wildest dreams I would have hoped for it, but I would have been very sceptical.

“That is down to the appetite and the willingness of everybody in these groups to come together for their individual protection but also to play their part in our collective fight against this virus.”

Vaccine manufacturing issue may slow programme

Ms Sturgeon said that Scotland had received lower vaccine stocks than expected, due to a temporary reduction in Pfizer manufacturing capability.

The First Minister said: “By Sunday, we expect to give vaccines to 70,000 more people than we originally anticipated in the deployment plan.

“This is due to the higher vaccine take-up rates than we had anticipated.

“These two factors combined with the need to preserve some stocks for second doses, mean we have to insure we don’t schedule more appointments than our vaccine supplies allow.”

Ms Sturgeon said that this might result in a reduction of appointments that can be scheduled.

However, she added that if vaccine supplies increase in that time, they would “very rapidly” be able to accelerate the programme again.

She said that Scotland is still on track to meet all targets set out – including that all over-50s should expect to receive their first dose by mid-May.

Rays of Sunshine ‘a wee bit brighter’

Scotland’s R number is estimated to remain below 1.

Ms Sturgeon said: “That is reflected in the decline in case numbers, in test positivity – the 4% test positivity we’ve reported today is the lowest in quite some time.

“The level of hospital admissions has now taken us below the number of admissions seen in the peak last spring.

“All of that is really good news – the rays of sunshine I spoke about last week are undoubtedly a wee bit brighter this week. But it is important for me to continue to stress that the satiation – particularly in relation to the more infectious variant which accounts for about three-quarters of all new cases – that situation remains precarious and demands from all of us continued caution.”

She added that lockdown was working and having an impact on slowing the transmission of the virus.

Total Tayside and Fife coronavirus deaths

Since the beginning of the pandemic 21,813 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,743 were in Angus, 6,028 in Dundee, 9,259 in Fife, and 3,783 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 859.