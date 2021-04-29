Covid Scotland: Parents group demand end date for face masks in schools

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A parents group in Scotland has said the Scottish Government should follow the UK’s lead and set an end date for the use of face coverings in school.

Public health guidelines for coronavirus currently state that face coverings should be worn at all times unless an exemption applies.

The UK Government previously announced the wearing face coverings on school grounds could be stopped from May 17.

The Department for Education in England said: “It is expected that face coverings will no longer be required to be worn in classrooms, or by students in other communal areas, at step 3 of the roadmap, which will be no earlier than May 17th.

UK guidance

“At that point the next stage of easements, including increased social contact indoors, will be confirmed following a review of the latest data on infection and vaccination rates.”

Now, one pressure group has called on the Scottish Government to issue similar guidance on a potential end date for the use of face coverings.

The organisation said parents often referred to the fact politicians in both the Scottish and UK Parliaments could speak freely in debates without a mask, while youngsters had to keep theirs on during class time.

Jo Bisset, organiser for UsForThem Scotland, said: “Children in England now have an end in sight to permanent mask-wearing in school – Scottish kids deserve the same.

“The Scottish Government should set the same deadline, at least, and allow these children to have a normal school experience in what’s left of the academic year.

‘Other parts of society are getting back to normal’

“Cases are dropping massively and the vaccination programme has meant other parts of society are getting back to normal.

“But children are still having to wear masks for the whole day, more than almost every other profession, including the politicians imposing this.

“It’s blatantly wrong that children should have to see images of groups downing pints in pub beer gardens while they have to stew in a face-covering for eight hours.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson confirmed that no end date had been set, with current guidance stating pupils and staff should wear a face covering at all times unless exempt.

A spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government regularly reviews the policy position on face coverings in light of emerging scientific evidence and advice.

“The Education Recovery Group monitors the incidence and prevalence of Covid-19 in school communities and guidance is kept under review.”