Storm Arwen: How does it compare to historical Tayside and Fife wind speeds?

As Storm Arwen begins to hit Tayside and Fife, weather forecasters have warned that wind speeds of up to 75mph (65 knots) could be seen.
A red weather warning has been issued for many areas of Tayside and Fife amid warnings of potential “danger to life”.
We’ve looked at historic data going back to 1957 for some locations across the area to see what the highest wind speeds recorded have been, and how they compare to the current forecast.
The data, which comes from the Centre for Environmental Data Analysis, gives details on daily average wind speeds, which we have used to chart the yearly maximum wind speeds in our graphs below.
The Strathallan weather station in Perthshire generally records relatively low windspeeds.
The hourly average recordings at theis station peaked in December 2013 at 47 knots during Cyclone Xavier.
The Leuchars station in Fife shows similar average speeds.
It hit 49 knots during Storm Braer in January 1993.
The Braer storm was named after the oil tanker MV Braer which was damaged in the extreme weather…
…which caused 85,000 tonnes of crude oil to be released into the ocean.
The station at the summit of the Cairngorms has recorded average speeds around 100 knots a few times…
…with the latest event happening during Cyclone Friedhelm, which reached hurricane speeds when it hit Scotland.
You can explore the data in the chart below.
Residents are advised to remain cautious as disruption is likely. You can keep track of the events as they happen with our live weather warning blog.
