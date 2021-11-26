Storm Arwen: How does it compare to historical Tayside and Fife wind speeds?

An error occurred. Please try again.

As Storm Arwen begins to hit Tayside and Fife, weather forecasters have warned that wind speeds of up to 75mph (65 knots) could be seen.

A red weather warning has been issued for many areas of Tayside and Fife amid warnings of potential “danger to life”.

We’ve looked at historic data going back to 1957 for some locations across the area to see what the highest wind speeds recorded have been, and how they compare to the current forecast.

The data, which comes from the Centre for Environmental Data Analysis, gives details on daily average wind speeds, which we have used to chart the yearly maximum wind speeds in our graphs below.

You can explore the data in the chart below.

Residents are advised to remain cautious as disruption is likely. You can keep track of the events as they happen with our live weather warning blog.

