Storm Arwen: Tayside and Fife brace for ‘danger to life’ 75mph winds

Tayside and Fife are preparing for Storm Arwen to hit as Met Office weather forecasters warn Scotland could be hit with winds of upto 75mph.

An amber weather alert for wind is in force from 3pm on Friday, with the Met Office warning of a possible “danger to life”.

Storm Arwen is forecast to move across the UK, bringing with it gales of up to 75mph and potential travel disruption.

The worst of the winds are expected to hit eastern Scotland, particularly in costal areas on Friday evening.

Dundee is expected to see gusts of 63mph at around 9pm, with strengthening winds throughout the day and heavy rain from 2pm.

The forecast is similar across the rest of Tayside and Fife, with winds expected to be similarly strong in Kirkcaldy with gusts of up to 61mph.

Fife Council said it had teams on standby should conditions deteriorate.

Bill Liddle, Fife Council’s Roads Maintenance service manager, said: “We’re monitoring conditions across Fife and getting updated forecasts which will continue to inform our action plans.

Tayside and Fife prepare for Storm Arwen

“We have teams on standby should conditions start to deteriorate. They’ll deal with things like fallen trees – arranging for their removal – as well as for any road or path closures that may be required.

“Fifers can stay informed by following us on Facebook and Twitter, going online to www.fife.gov.uk/readyfife”

An Angus Council spokeswoman urged locals to check traffic information before they travel.

“Any disruption to Angus Council services and roads will be updated on our website www.angus.gov.uk, where you can also find useful links to emergency and partner agencies.”

The amber warning is due to end at 9am on Saturday, with a yellow warning in force until 6pm as the cold snap continues into the weekend.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “The worst-affected areas will predominantly be on the coasts, with gusts of over 75mph bringing possible disruption to travel and longer journey times, power cuts, flying debris and large waves, with beach material being thrown around.

Met Office warn of flying debris and power cuts

“As Arwen causes disruption there will also be the chance of snow in the coming days, especially in the higher regions of Scotland.”

Transport Minister Graeme Dey warned of potential transport disruption as he advised people to check the latest information before they set off.

Conditions ‘likely to lead to disruption’

“Motorists should check Traffic Scotland before they set off to make sure that their route is available. The Traffic Scotland mobile website – my.trafficscotland.org – lets people get the latest information on the move and the Traffic Scotland Twitter page is updated regularly.

“The conditions are also likely to lead to disruption on other modes of transport, so we are urging people to take the weather into account if they are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights.”