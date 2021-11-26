Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Tayside and Fife brace for ‘danger to life’ 75mph winds

By Alasdair Clark
November 26 2021, 8.58am Updated: November 26 2021, 4.35pm
storm arwen winterfest
Strong winds are expected to hit later today.

Tayside and Fife are preparing for Storm Arwen to hit as Met Office weather forecasters warn Scotland could be hit with winds of upto 75mph.

An amber weather alert for wind is in force from 3pm on Friday, with the Met Office warning of a possible “danger to life”.

Storm Arwen is forecast to move across the UK, bringing with it gales of up to 75mph and potential travel disruption.

The worst of the winds are expected to hit eastern Scotland, particularly in costal areas on Friday evening.

Dundee is expected to see gusts of 63mph at around 9pm, with strengthening winds throughout the day and heavy rain from 2pm.

Met Office weather warning
The amber warning is in force until Saturday morning

The forecast is similar across the rest of Tayside and Fife, with winds expected to be similarly strong in Kirkcaldy with gusts of up to 61mph.

Fife Council said it had teams on standby should conditions deteriorate.

Bill Liddle, Fife Council’s Roads Maintenance service manager, said: “We’re monitoring conditions across Fife and getting updated forecasts which will continue to inform our action plans.

Tayside and Fife prepare for Storm Arwen

“We have teams on standby should conditions start to deteriorate. They’ll deal with things like fallen trees – arranging for their removal – as well as for any road or path closures that may be required.

“Fifers can stay informed by following us on Facebook and Twitter, going online to www.fife.gov.uk/readyfife

An Angus Council spokeswoman urged locals to check traffic information before they travel.

People are being urged to check for travel disruption before they head out

“Any disruption to Angus Council services and roads will be updated on our website www.angus.gov.uk, where you can also find useful links to emergency and partner agencies.”

The amber warning is due to end at 9am on Saturday, with a yellow warning in force until 6pm as the cold snap continues into the weekend.

Met Office spokesman Stephen Dixon said: “The worst-affected areas will predominantly be on the coasts, with gusts of over 75mph bringing possible disruption to travel and longer journey times, power cuts, flying debris and large waves, with beach material being thrown around.

Met Office warn of flying debris and power cuts

“As Arwen causes disruption there will also be the chance of snow in the coming days, especially in the higher regions of Scotland.”

Transport Minister Graeme Dey warned of potential transport disruption as he advised people to check the latest information before they set off.

Conditions ‘likely to lead to disruption’

“Motorists should check Traffic Scotland before they set off to make sure that their route is available. The Traffic Scotland mobile website – my.trafficscotland.org – lets people get the latest information on the move and the Traffic Scotland Twitter page is updated regularly.

“The conditions are also likely to lead to disruption on other modes of transport, so we are urging people to take the weather into account if they are planning to travel on trains, ferries and flights.”

Storm Arwen: Met office issue amber ‘danger to life’ warning for Tayside and Fife