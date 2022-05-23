“Don’t waste time”: inspiring woman follows her heart after 35 years in retail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home Entertainment

“Don’t waste time”: inspiring woman follows her heart after 35 years in retail

In partnership with Capability Scotland
May 23 2022, 11.17am
carer (job with no experience required) supporting disabled person

Donna Moran started working in retail when she was just 18 years old. Though she would find herself stuck in a rut sometimes, she stayed on her chosen career path. She stayed for 35 years. In her heart, she wanted to do something else. But somehow, there was always something stopping her, like her growing family. Then something changed…

When the coronavirus pandemic struck, it spurred Donna to reassess her life, including her career. She made a leap of faith and decided to quit her job after over three decades.

She listened to her heart, and to the people around her who knew her well. She chose to become a carer at Capability Scotland, providing support for disabled children and adults.

Her friends had long been convinced she would be good for the role because they knew how much she enjoyed helping others. Donna says:

Every day is an experience and everyone is memorable in their own way. No two days are ever the same. It’s interesting because you’re dealing with a lot of different needs, support needs. You don’t realise how varied things are until you actually start. You’re not just providing personal care. You are there to share their life.

A job with no previous experience required

carer (job with no experience required) supporting disabled person
Carers at Capability Scotland believe in showing kindness and compassion through actions and words.

Donna took on the job of being a carer even without any previous experience. She didn’t need any because Capability Scotland gave her all the training she required, like those on medication, manual handling and personal care.

“You’ll be trained to the highest standards. There’s lots of courses and every year we do an update on them. It’s fantastic. If you share the values that they do, then they can teach you anything. There’s always somebody there if you’re not sure of anything and they’ll be happy to help you.”

Capability Scotland staff get access to fully paid sector-leading learning and development as well as a fully funded SVQ placement for life. Aside from that, they have access to a 24/7 employee assistance programme, PVG checks throughout their career and a welcome payment of £600 (if they join before June 30, 2022).

A rewarding profession in helping others

carer (job with no experience required) supporting disabled person
Carers at Capability Scotland explore alternatives and seek innovative solutions to help disabled people.

For Donna, her work as a carer has helped her to understand the needs of others better and to be more open-minded to the kinds of issues that vulnerable people face every day. And while she is protective of the people under her care, she has also learned to support their journey to have independence and to achieve their individual goals.

“The best part of my job is the relationships that I’ve formed with the people I’ve worked with and supporting them to live their life to the full. It’s a great feeling of accomplishment when you’ve helped to make a difference to somebody’s life. Sometimes even the smallest thing you do for someone can have such a positive impact. It’s really rewarding.”

Make a career switch

carer (job with no experience required) supporting disabled person
Carers at Capability Scotland treat people with respect and celebrate diversity.

Donna herself is a lot happier now, enjoying a good work-life balance. At 53 years old, her only regret is that she did not make her career switch years ago.

Her advice to those who would like to be carers?

If it’s something you’re thinking about, don’t waste time. I put it off and put it off. Don’t let anything hold you back. If it’s something you really want to do, just go for it because life is short. And if you’re gonna be happy and you can make other people happy at the same time, then that’s a win-win. You might surprise yourself and be like me. It could be the best move you’ll ever make.

Check out Capability Scotland’s website to explore a career in caring for others.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from The Courier