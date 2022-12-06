Maintaining appliances: simple hacks to keep them working for years

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Maintaining appliances doesn’t have to involve a professional. Often, all it takes are simple tricks to keep your machines working in tip-top condition for years to come.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Home appliances make our lives so much easier. But you may be taking them for granted as long as they work. What if they break down?

Don’t wait for nightmare scenarios like an oven malfunctioning before a huge holiday meal to start taking care of your trusty appliances.

Not to worry, there’s no need for a technician or a huge bill to do this. Maintaining appliances can be simple and easy. And if you do it regularly, you can expect to keep your machines in great working condition for a very long time.

Simple tricks for maintaining appliances:

1. Keep your oven running efficiently

Make sure that your oven, especially its door is free from dirt. If there is a significant buildup, that may damage the seal that ensures no heat escapes the oven. If you have recently purchased a new oven, it may have a self cleaning function, known as pyrolytic, or have easy clean liners on the side or back. You can usually remove the inner pane of glass of your oven by clicking off the bracket at the top so you can clean the outer pane and keep it looking spotless.

2. Have a fresh and clean microwave

Fill a microwave-safe container with water and vinegar (or lemon juice) then microwave it for up to five minutes. When that’s done, leave the door shut for several minutes to let the steam do its work. After that, take a sponge or cloth to wipe down the oven’s interior.

3. Maintain a crumb-free toaster

Most toasters come with a drawer that collects crumbs. Pull that out and clean it regularly to prevent bad smells and possibly fires.

4. Ensure your fridge works properly

Don’t let ice build up in your fridge to maintain your unit’s efficiency. Defrost your fridge freezer, including frost-free models twice a year to maintain it and keep it running well. Also, clean the condenser coils once every year to prevent the fridge from malfunctioning. The coils can be located in the back or in your fridge’s front grill.

5. Give your dishwasher some TLC

Clean your dishwasher using a recommended cleaning solution every six months. Don’t miss the food filter which won’t allow water to reach the machine’s spray arms if it’s clogged. Pull out the lower rack, remove the filter cover and clean the screen with a vacuum. Use a sealant to fix rusted and chipped edges to prevent rust from staining your precious dishes and silverware.

6. Keep your washing machine spotless

Run your washing machine on a Drum Clean programme or a 90 degree wash once every three months to help maintain the appliance. Remember to empty the filter, usually located at the bottom right of your washing machine, as coins, hair clips, and other items can get trapped, causing damage to the drum.

For more information about maintaining appliances or if you are looking to purchase new appliances, contact Colin M Smith of Forfar, Kirriemuir and Arbroath, a family business serving the people of Dundee, Angus and the surrounding areas for over 50 years. They deliver, install, and take away your old appliances. Check out the Colin M Smith website or call 01307 464187 for all your home electricals!