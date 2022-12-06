Maintaining appliances: simple hacks to keep them working for years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In partnership with Colin M Smith
December 6 2022, 9.00am
Maintaining appliances doesn’t have to involve a professional. Often, all it takes are simple tricks to keep your machines working in tip-top condition for years to come.

Home appliances make our lives so much easier. But you may be taking them for granted as long as they work. What if they break down?

Don’t wait for nightmare scenarios like an oven malfunctioning before a huge holiday meal to start taking care of your trusty appliances.

Not to worry, there’s no need for a technician or a huge bill to do this. Maintaining appliances can be simple and easy. And if you do it regularly, you can expect to keep your machines in great working condition for a very long time.

Simple tricks for maintaining appliances:

1. Keep your oven running efficiently

the difference between a dirty and a clean oven can mean energy efficiency
Cleaning your oven regularly helps to make sure it uses heat efficiently.

Make sure that your oven, especially its door is free from dirt. If there is a significant buildup, that may damage the seal that ensures no heat escapes the oven.  If you have recently purchased a new oven, it may have a self cleaning function, known as pyrolytic, or have easy clean liners on the side or back. You can usually remove the inner pane of glass of your oven by clicking off the bracket at the top so you can clean the outer pane and keep it looking spotless.

2. Have a fresh and clean microwave

Fill a microwave-safe container with water and vinegar (or lemon juice) then microwave it for up to five minutes. When that’s done, leave the door shut for several minutes to let the steam do its work. After that, take a sponge or cloth to wipe down the oven’s interior.

3. Maintain a crumb-free toaster

Most toasters come with a drawer that collects crumbs. Pull that out and clean it regularly to prevent bad smells and possibly fires.

4. Ensure your fridge works properly

Don’t let ice build up in your fridge to maintain your unit’s efficiency. Defrost your fridge freezer, including frost-free models twice a year to maintain it and keep it running well. Also, clean the condenser coils once every year to prevent the fridge from malfunctioning. The coils can be located in the back or in your fridge’s front grill.

5. Give your dishwasher some TLC

Clean your dishwasher using a recommended cleaning solution every six months. Don’t miss the food filter which won’t allow water to reach the machine’s spray arms if it’s clogged. Pull out the lower rack, remove the filter cover and clean the screen with a vacuum. Use a sealant to fix rusted and chipped edges to prevent rust from staining your precious dishes and silverware.

6. Keep your washing machine spotless

person wipes washing machine clean
Regularly run your washer on a cleaning cycle to keep your clothes immaculate.

Run your washing machine on a Drum Clean programme or a 90 degree wash once every three months to help maintain the appliance. Remember to empty the filter, usually located at the bottom right of your washing machine, as coins, hair clips, and other items can get trapped, causing damage to the drum.

