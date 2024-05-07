Stirling carer struck off for stealing money from elderly woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling carer struck off for stealing money from elderly woman

Yvonne Millar was previously convicted at Stirling Sheriff Court.

By Andrew Robson
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee.
The Scottish Social Services offices at Compass House in Dundee. Image: SSSC

A Stirling carer has been struck off after she was convicted of stealing money from an elderly woman.

Yvonne Millar was found to have stolen the cash from a woman she was looking after in June 2022.

Relatives of the then 82-year-old woman filmed Millar taking £20 from the pensioner’s handbag after becoming suspicious.

Millar was jailed for six months at Stirling Sheriff Court last year after pleading guilty to stealing the cash.

Stirling carer’s behaviour ‘incompatible’ with staying on social care register

Now, after its own probe into her conduct, Dundee-headquartered watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has removed her from the social care register – meaning she can no longer work in the sector.

It said Millar’s actions constituted “intentionally harmful behaviour” and amounted to an “abuse of trust”.

The SSSC report also said her actions showed “a deep-seated attitudinal issue that is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration with the SSSC”.

the Stirling Carer previously plead guilty at Stirling Sheriff Court.
Millar previously pleaded guilty at Stirling Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

The report added: “Social services workers, in whom the public, service users, and their families place their trust, are expected to treat service users with dignity and respect.

“By being convicted of stealing money from a service user, you have knowingly and deliberately caused financial harm to a vulnerable service user in your care.

“There are no circumstances or context that impact on the severity of
the behaviour.”

The watchdog said a removal order was the most appropriate sanction.

