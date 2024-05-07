Stirling carer struck off for stealing money from elderly woman

A Stirling carer has been struck off after she was convicted of stealing money from an elderly woman.

Yvonne Millar was found to have stolen the cash from a woman she was looking after in June 2022.

Relatives of the then 82-year-old woman filmed Millar taking £20 from the pensioner’s handbag after becoming suspicious.

Millar was jailed for six months at Stirling Sheriff Court last year after pleading guilty to stealing the cash.

Stirling carer’s behaviour ‘incompatible’ with staying on social care register

Now, after its own probe into her conduct, Dundee-headquartered watchdog the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) has removed her from the social care register – meaning she can no longer work in the sector.

It said Millar’s actions constituted “intentionally harmful behaviour” and amounted to an “abuse of trust”.

The SSSC report also said her actions showed “a deep-seated attitudinal issue that is fundamentally incompatible with professional registration with the SSSC”.

The report added: “Social services workers, in whom the public, service users, and their families place their trust, are expected to treat service users with dignity and respect.

“By being convicted of stealing money from a service user, you have knowingly and deliberately caused financial harm to a vulnerable service user in your care.

“There are no circumstances or context that impact on the severity of

the behaviour.”

The watchdog said a removal order was the most appropriate sanction.