Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Arbroath man, 72, charged after ‘assault’ on 14-year-old boy

By Alasdair Clark
September 25 2021, 6.40pm Updated: September 25 2021, 6.40pm
Keptie Pond in Arbroath,.
Keptie Pond in Arbroath,.

A 72-year-old man in Abroath has been arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a teenager on Monday.

Police confirmed the man had been arrested and would be reported to the Procurator Fiscal after they launched an appeal for information following the incident.

The incident was said to have taken place at around 6:30pm on Monday September 20 near Keptie Pond in the Angus town.

Officers said a 72-year-old man had now been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a 14-year-old boy.

Public thanked for assistance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 72-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a 14-year-old boy in Keptie Road, Arbroath, on 20th September.

“He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to or shared our appeal in connection with this incident earlier this week.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier