Arbroath man, 72, charged after ‘assault’ on 14-year-old boy

A 72-year-old man in Abroath has been arrested and charged with the alleged assault of a teenager on Monday.

Police confirmed the man had been arrested and would be reported to the Procurator Fiscal after they launched an appeal for information following the incident.

The incident was said to have taken place at around 6:30pm on Monday September 20 near Keptie Pond in the Angus town.

Officers said a 72-year-old man had now been charged in connection with the alleged assault of a 14-year-old boy.

Public thanked for assistance

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 72-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged assault on a 14-year-old boy in Keptie Road, Arbroath, on 20th September.

“He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

“Thank you to everyone who responded to or shared our appeal in connection with this incident earlier this week.”