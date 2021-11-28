Angus Council announces school closures due to power loss after Storm Arwen

An error occurred. Please try again.

Eleven primary schools in Angus will be closed on Monday due to power failure caused by Storm Arwen.

Angus Council announced all the schools have no power as a result of the extreme weather over the weekend.

The schools affected are:

Airlie Primary School Auchterhouse Primary School Colliston Primary School Cortachy Primary School Isla Primary School Maisondieu Primary School Monikie Primary School Murroes Primary School Newbigging Primary School Newtyle Primary School



All the schools will be closed for the full school day, the council statement said.

No closures have been announced in Perth & Kinross, Dundee or Fife.

The news comes after severe disruption to power supply across Scotland, with Angus and Perthshire particularly affected by Storm Arwen.

‘Several days of disruption possible’

Homes in Perthshire and Angus could face “several days” of disruption said Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

The energy company has been working around the clock to resolve issues as they keep a “red alert” status in place for the north of Scotland.

#Storm Arwen: school closures due to access restrictions, building safety and power failures (further update after 9pm). The schools we are aware of at the moment that will be closed are ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yeY0elO5LG — Angus Council (@AngusCouncil) November 28, 2021

On Sunday afternoon, an estimated 45,000 customers were currently impacted by the damage to the network after storms battered Tayside, Angus and Fife.

Homes in Newtyle, Auchterhouse, Kirriemuir and Brechin were amongst those enduring a third day without heat, light and water.

SSEN said welfare facilities have been deployed to Kirriemuir, near the Bon Scott Statue, to assist some of those impacted.

Whilst SSEN continue to tackle disruption to services Police Scotland confirmed they are carrying out additional patrols in those areas worst affected.

Motorists were asked to check with their transport provider or Traffic Scotland before setting off.

Further information on the electricity network can be found at the SSEN website.