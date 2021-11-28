Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus Council announces school closures due to power loss after Storm Arwen

By Steven Rae
November 28 2021, 7.04pm Updated: November 28 2021, 7.12pm
Angus schools closed storm
Auchterhouse Primary School is closed on Monday.

Eleven primary schools in Angus will be closed on Monday due to power failure caused by Storm Arwen.

Angus Council announced all the schools have no power as a result of the extreme weather over the weekend.

The schools affected are:

      • Airlie Primary School
      • Auchterhouse Primary School
      • Colliston Primary School
      • Cortachy Primary School
      • Isla Primary School
      • Maisondieu Primary School
      • Monikie Primary School
      • Murroes Primary School
      • Newbigging Primary School
      • Newtyle Primary School

All the schools will be closed for the full school day, the council statement said.

No closures have been announced in Perth & Kinross, Dundee or Fife.

The news comes after severe disruption to power supply across Scotland, with Angus and Perthshire particularly affected by Storm Arwen.

‘Several days of disruption possible’

Homes in Perthshire and Angus could face “several days” of disruption said Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

The energy company has been working around the clock to resolve issues as they keep a “red alert” status in place for the north of Scotland.

On Sunday afternoon, an estimated 45,000 customers were currently impacted by the damage to the network after storms battered Tayside, Angus and Fife.

Homes in Newtyle, Auchterhouse, Kirriemuir and Brechin were amongst those enduring a third day without heat, light and water.

SSEN said welfare facilities have been deployed to Kirriemuir, near the Bon Scott Statue, to assist some of those impacted.

Colliston Primary School pupils will have the day off due to power loss.

Whilst SSEN continue to tackle disruption to services Police Scotland confirmed they are carrying out additional patrols in those areas worst affected.

Motorists were asked to check with their transport provider or Traffic Scotland before setting off.

Further information on the electricity network can be found at the SSEN website.

Storm Arwen: Man injured outside Dundee hotel after being hit by falling tree

