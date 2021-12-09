Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Bid to find home for ‘super lovely’ blind dog at Tayside animal rescue centre

By Katy Scott
December 9 2021, 2.47pm
tayside fife dog spca
Miss Piggy is looking for a new owner.

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a home for a blind dog in the care of its rescue centre near Dundee.

The Scottish SCPA says it has had little interest in Miss Piggy, a Patterdale terrier-cross.

The seven-year-old – who is at the charity’s centre at Petterden – needs a home without young children and ideally no other pets.

She also needs someone who is able to make some adjustments for her blindness.

Claire Faddel, Scottish SPCA centre manager, said: “Miss Piggy is a super lovely, affectionate dog who loves nothing more than to sit on your lap and get lots of cuddles.

tayside fife spca dog blind
Despite being blind, Miss Piggy loves going out on walks.

“She loves human company and we are hoping to find her an owner who is home most of the time, as she can get distressed when left alone.

“She can also be quite vocal when she wants to be.

“Although she is blind, Miss Piggy is a special girl who is extremely confident when out and about.

“You would barely know she is blind with how confident she is.”

Due to her condition, Miss Piggy is a bit wary of other dogs approaching her and can occasionally react in their presence.

tayside fife spca blind dog
So far, little interest has been shown in the terrier.

Claire added: “She walks very well on her lead and will need to be kept on it when she is out and about.

“Miss Piggy will be best suited to a home with no young children, and needs to be the only pet in the house so she can have all the love and attention she deserves.

“A home with a fully fenced, uncluttered garden would be ideal for her to enjoy off-lead exercise.

“She needs a home with either no stairs or a new owner who will make necessary provisions to keep her safe, for example, using a baby gate, until she has learned the layout of the house.”

“Anyone interested in rehoming Miss Piggy can apply on our website.”

