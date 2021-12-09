Bid to find home for ‘super lovely’ blind dog at Tayside animal rescue centre

An error occurred. Please try again.

An animal charity has launched an appeal to find a home for a blind dog in the care of its rescue centre near Dundee.

The Scottish SCPA says it has had little interest in Miss Piggy, a Patterdale terrier-cross.

The seven-year-old – who is at the charity’s centre at Petterden – needs a home without young children and ideally no other pets.

She also needs someone who is able to make some adjustments for her blindness.

Claire Faddel, Scottish SPCA centre manager, said: “Miss Piggy is a super lovely, affectionate dog who loves nothing more than to sit on your lap and get lots of cuddles.

“She loves human company and we are hoping to find her an owner who is home most of the time, as she can get distressed when left alone.

“She can also be quite vocal when she wants to be.

“Although she is blind, Miss Piggy is a special girl who is extremely confident when out and about.

“You would barely know she is blind with how confident she is.”

Due to her condition, Miss Piggy is a bit wary of other dogs approaching her and can occasionally react in their presence.

Claire added: “She walks very well on her lead and will need to be kept on it when she is out and about.

“Miss Piggy will be best suited to a home with no young children, and needs to be the only pet in the house so she can have all the love and attention she deserves.

“A home with a fully fenced, uncluttered garden would be ideal for her to enjoy off-lead exercise.

“She needs a home with either no stairs or a new owner who will make necessary provisions to keep her safe, for example, using a baby gate, until she has learned the layout of the house.”

“Anyone interested in rehoming Miss Piggy can apply on our website.”