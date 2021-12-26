Meet the Forfar Stags: The over-35s footballers roaring towards national glory after a reunion game for a pal who has beaten cancer

An error occurred. Please try again.

A group of Forfar 40 somethings who reunited for a ‘one-off’ football match while a pal battled cancer are now fighting it out for a national trophy.

Forfar Stags organised a reunion match back in 2020 in aid of Maggie’s cancer care.

They had played for the town’s Stag Hotel back in the 1990s.

And, when former teammate Gordon Samson, was diagnosed with oesophageal cancer they decided to get back together to show support.

Thankfully, Gordon recovered and is now a key part of the side’s midfield.

Back in action

But that reunion 4-4 draw against a Dunfermline Athletic over-35s side kick-started an unlikely journey on the park.

And it has seen the team progress to the latter stages of a national competition.

Having enjoyed being back together again, the team decided to reform in full.

So they joined the national FFIT/Seniors Cup competition last term.

Sadly, the Covid-19 pandemic meant the competition had to be halted.

But the Stags showed they’d lost none of their touch by coming within a win of the knockout stages.

Now, the side have gone one better and following a 4-0 weekend victory over Livingston at Almondvale are in this season’s quarter-final draw as group champions.

Paul Robertson, John Mackie, Jimmy Hendry and Danny Smith all found the net.

The route to the latter stages included a 14-0 Station Park demolition of Denny Warriors.

And the Angus lads then drew 2-2 with Celtic Seniors in a hard fought Glasgow clash in testing conditions.

They’re now pinning their hopes on a home tie in the January draw.

“It’s been an amazing journey so far,” said left back and team organiser Scott Fenton.

“And it was great to head into Christmas as group champions, knowing we have big games to look forward to in 2022.

“Most of us are in our late 40s, never mind over-35s, but we’ve looked after ourselves reasonably well.

“And we’ve got a really strong squad of lads, mostly boys who went to school in Forfar and Kirriemuir.”

Forfar FC support

Captain Kenny Stephen added: “If you’d asked us whether we would still be doing this, at our age, we would have said no.

“But you never say never in life.

“One of our players, Brian ‘Flash’ Fleming has played a part in all our group games, at 67!

“That’s pretty good going.”

Since reforming, Forfar have only lost twice and the team are grateful to Forfar Athletic FC for their support in allowing them to use their facilities.

The team, who are hopeful of landing a shirt sponsor, could face Celtic, Aberdeen, Raith, Morton, Glasgow Titans, Coldstream or Scottish Borders Seniors in the last eight.