Football match in memory of Forfar man Bryce Murray raises thousands for charity

By Amie Flett
February 14 2022, 6.36pm Updated: February 14 2022, 6.55pm
Bryce Murray
Bryce Murray

A memorial football match held in honour of Bryce Murray from Forfar has raised around £3000 for charity.

Family and friends of 21-year-old Bryce, who passed away late last year, organised the event in his honour to raise money for the Be Kind Movement.

Over 200 people attended Station Park in Forfar on Sunday to watch Bryce’s friends and family play against his former football team, Dundee United Social Club.

Bryce Murray.

The Be Kind Movement was chosen due to Bryce’s “kind-hearted” and “selfless” nature.

Rudi Brechin, Bryce’s older brother, said he was taken aback by the amount of people who turned up to show their support.

“It was a happy and sad day. It was great to see the amount of love he received,” Rudi said.

Over 200 people turned up in support of the memorial football match for Bryce.

“It was absolutely amazing, but after, the reality hit that he’s gone.

“If Bryce was still here today and this was for somebody else he would have been so made up for them.

“He loved anything positive or anything good and I think a charity raising around £3000 in his name he’d be absolutely blown away with it.

‘We just want to say a massive thank you’

Rudi Brechin and his son Keenan Brechin, alongside mum Caroline Murray.

“We just want to say a massive thank you to everybody that turned up and bought raffle tickets.

“It was great to see everybody coming together for him and doing it in his memory.”

The Be Kind Movement thanked Bryce’s family and friends for raising money for the charity.

Bryce’s friends playing at the memorial football match.

The post read: “A massive thank you to @rudi_brechin for donating the proceeds to Be Kind Movement.

“We will use this to create educational content that promotes kindness in society which makes communities safer, tolerant and resilient.

“In Remembrance of Bryce, we wish you and your family all the best.”

Bryce’s family with the team at the memorial football match.
Balloons released balloons during the eighth minute of the match.
Bryce’s friends and family playing against his former football team, Dundee United Social Club.
Spectators at the memorial match.

