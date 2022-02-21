Gold postboxes in Perth and Forfar for Olympic curling stars? Royal Mail spoilsports give idea the brush-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gold postboxes in Perth and Forfar for Olympic curling stars? Royal Mail spoilsports give idea the brush-off

By Graham Brown
February 21 2022, 1.26pm Updated: February 21 2022, 1.34pm
Forfar and Perth hoped Hailey Duff and Eve Muirhead might get gold postboxes in their honour. Pic: Shutterstock/PA.
Forfar and Perth hoped Hailey Duff and Eve Muirhead might get gold postboxes in their honour. Pic: Shutterstock/PA.

Spoilsport Royal Mail chiefs have delivered a frosty reception to honouring Team GB’s ice queens with specially-painted postboxes.

It is 10 years since hero athletes of the London 2012 summer games were given gold pillar boxes in their home towns and cities.

And after Eve Muirhead and her rink’s performance to bag Britain’s only gold of the Winter Olympics, locals in Perth and Forfar said they would love to see the sportswomen similarly recognised.

The Fair City star and her team of Hailey Duff from Forfar, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Perth’s Mili Smith are the new stars of British sport following their 10-3 masterclass against Japan.

Team GB curlers
Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith celebrate with their gold medals.

Gold postboxes were for “unique” 2012

But as plaudits pour in, the postboxes plea got a cool response from Royal Mail.

The firm hailed Team Muirhead – but said 2012 was a “one-off”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail congratulates all of the Team GB Olympians on their inspirational performances in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“London 2012 was a unique occasion.

“The UK hosted the Games and as a one-off tribute, Royal Mail chose to mark the achievement of our athletes through gold postboxes as well as stamps.

“Royal Mail did not paint postboxes gold during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and will not be creating gold postboxes for the Beijing Winter Olympics.”

Sir Andy Murray got a gold postbox in Dunblane for his Olympic tennis gold.

Andy Murray
Sir Andy Murray’s gold postbox in Dunblane. Pic: Shutterstock.

Provosts’ praise

But the knockback has failed to take the shine off the China triumph.

Civic leaders added their voices to the flood of congratulations.

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said he was thrilled to see 25-year-old Hailey become the county’s first Olympic gold medallist.

“On behalf of all of the people of Angus, I would congratulate Hailey Duff on her absolutely magnificent achievement,” he said.

“I was gripped by the semi-final, which was so tight.

“But what they went on to deliver in the final was just amazing.

Hailey Duff
Hailey Duff on the ice in Beijing, Pic: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

“There is no praise high enough for an athlete whose dedication to their sport sees them become an Olympic champion.

“Angus has a proud record of punching above its weight in the sporting arena.

“But to bring an Olympic gold medal back to the county is a quite superb achievement.

“I’d be right behind the idea of a gold postbox for Hailey in Forfar.

“It would be a great thing for the town to remember the success.

“So it’s a shame it doesn’t look like that will happen.

“But I am sure her achievement will be celebrated in so many other ways, and deservedly so,” he added.

Inspiration

“Hailey’s place in the winning team will enthuse and inspire younger people to get involved in curling.

“That is a great thing,” Mr Proctor said.

Hailey Duff
Hailey Duff started curling as an eight-year-old at Forfar ice rink.

“Curling, like perhaps bowls, is sometimes seen as an older person’s sport.

“But that’s not the case. The dedication these players give to it is remarkable.

“Seeing the success they have now achieved, and the manner in which they achieved it, will inspire others to follow their sporting dreams.”

And Perth Provost Dennis Melloy echoed the praise.

He said: “I’d like to congratulate Eve and the rest of her team on their stunning victory on Sunday.

“Eve has been an inspiration for many years and this gold medal is a fitting reward for all her hard work and dedication –  and that of the rest of her rink, including alternate Milli Smith.

“I am sure everyone in Perth and Kinross was as proud as I was watching the medal ceremony in Beijing.”

