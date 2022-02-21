Gold postboxes in Perth and Forfar for Olympic curling stars? Royal Mail spoilsports give idea the brush-off

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spoilsport Royal Mail chiefs have delivered a frosty reception to honouring Team GB’s ice queens with specially-painted postboxes.

It is 10 years since hero athletes of the London 2012 summer games were given gold pillar boxes in their home towns and cities.

And after Eve Muirhead and her rink’s performance to bag Britain’s only gold of the Winter Olympics, locals in Perth and Forfar said they would love to see the sportswomen similarly recognised.

The Fair City star and her team of Hailey Duff from Forfar, Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Perth’s Mili Smith are the new stars of British sport following their 10-3 masterclass against Japan.

Gold postboxes were for “unique” 2012

But as plaudits pour in, the postboxes plea got a cool response from Royal Mail.

The firm hailed Team Muirhead – but said 2012 was a “one-off”.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail congratulates all of the Team GB Olympians on their inspirational performances in the Beijing Winter Olympics.

“London 2012 was a unique occasion.

“The UK hosted the Games and as a one-off tribute, Royal Mail chose to mark the achievement of our athletes through gold postboxes as well as stamps.

“Royal Mail did not paint postboxes gold during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, and will not be creating gold postboxes for the Beijing Winter Olympics.”

Sir Andy Murray got a gold postbox in Dunblane for his Olympic tennis gold.

Provosts’ praise

But the knockback has failed to take the shine off the China triumph.

Civic leaders added their voices to the flood of congratulations.

Angus Provost Ronnie Proctor said he was thrilled to see 25-year-old Hailey become the county’s first Olympic gold medallist.

“On behalf of all of the people of Angus, I would congratulate Hailey Duff on her absolutely magnificent achievement,” he said.

“I was gripped by the semi-final, which was so tight.

“But what they went on to deliver in the final was just amazing.

“There is no praise high enough for an athlete whose dedication to their sport sees them become an Olympic champion.

“Angus has a proud record of punching above its weight in the sporting arena.

“But to bring an Olympic gold medal back to the county is a quite superb achievement.

“I’d be right behind the idea of a gold postbox for Hailey in Forfar.

“It would be a great thing for the town to remember the success.

“So it’s a shame it doesn’t look like that will happen.

“But I am sure her achievement will be celebrated in so many other ways, and deservedly so,” he added.

Inspiration

“Hailey’s place in the winning team will enthuse and inspire younger people to get involved in curling.

“That is a great thing,” Mr Proctor said.

“Curling, like perhaps bowls, is sometimes seen as an older person’s sport.

“But that’s not the case. The dedication these players give to it is remarkable.

“Seeing the success they have now achieved, and the manner in which they achieved it, will inspire others to follow their sporting dreams.”

And Perth Provost Dennis Melloy echoed the praise.

He said: “I’d like to congratulate Eve and the rest of her team on their stunning victory on Sunday.

“Eve has been an inspiration for many years and this gold medal is a fitting reward for all her hard work and dedication – and that of the rest of her rink, including alternate Milli Smith.

“I am sure everyone in Perth and Kinross was as proud as I was watching the medal ceremony in Beijing.”