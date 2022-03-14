Montrose to host first-ever film festival as You’ve Been Trumped hits big screen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Montrose to host first-ever film festival as You’ve Been Trumped hits big screen

By Amie Flett
March 14 2022, 6.00am Updated: March 14 2022, 7.56am
Matt Buchanan, Manager at Montrose Playhouse, and Playhouse Patron and filmmaker Anthony Baxter.

Montrose have announced their first-ever film festival, to be hosted in the new £3.5m community-run cinema this week.

The Montrose Playhouse opened its doors in last October and has already boasted a variety of critically acclaimed films.

Now the state-of-the-art three-screen cinema complex and community arts space will hold Montrose’s first-ever film festival: Costing the Earth.

Kicking off the festival on Friday will be multi-award-winning documentary You’ve Been Trumped, as they celebrate their tenth anniversary of screening.

Aberdeenshire residents who stood up to Donald Trump’s bullying over his luxury golf resort plans will join director Anthony Baxter for audience questions after the film.

Joining the showing will also be Aberdeenshire Councillor Martin Ford, the politician whose casting vote derailed the former US president’s golf resort the first time around.

BAFTA award winner Anthony Baxter will join the audience for a Q&A after the screening.

Artist David McCue, whose paintings of key characters caught up in the drama, will also be attending, after winning praise for his work around the world.

Tickets gain a drink with the director and other guests in the cinema’s new community room from 6.45pm with the film starting at 7.30pm.

Saturday will feature a special screening of BAFTA winning Bill Forsyth’s iconic Local Hero in Montrose as part of Scotland’s climate festival.

The film, which starts the legendary actor Burt Lancaster, is about an American oil company representative sent to the fictional village of Ferness on the west coast of Scotland to purchase the town and surrounding property for this company.

The showing will be followed with a Q&A with other special guests.

Rounding up the festival on Sunday is the 2014 follow up to You’ve Been Trumped – A Dangerous Game – where Aberdeenshire residents will again join for a Q&A following the screening.

Films bringing ‘new dimension to issues’

The manager of The Montrose Playhouse, Matt Buchanan, said: “After an overwhelming first 6 months of being open and seeing how well supported the Playhouse has been by the community we’re delighted to be working with our Patron Anthony Baxter to host this Festival.

“All 3 films are brilliant in their own right but showing them together and bringing in the fantastic guests to talk about them brings a new dimension to issues that are just as pressing today as they were when Local Hero was released in 1983.”

Filmmaker and Montrose Playhouse Patron Anthony Baxter added: “It’s wonderful for Montrose to be hosting our first-ever film festival.

“And it’s an honour to be welcoming residents of the Menie Estate who stood up to Trump to our town – 10 years after the release of You’ve Been Trumped.

“All of these films, in their own way, highlight the cost to the planet, if we allow money and power to override environmental concerns.”

