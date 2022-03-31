NHS Tayside reiterates call NHS 24 message after Montrose MIU is axed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
NHS Tayside reiterates call NHS 24 message after Montrose MIU is axed

By Graham Brown
March 31 2022, 5.57pm
Pic: Shutterstock


Health chiefs say it’s not the case Montrose folk will end up on a round trip to Dundee with a problem they would have previously taken to the door of the town’s minor injury unit.

The Links Health facility has been axed and replaced by a new community care and treatment centre.

It follows the temporary closure of the MIU in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Montrose MIU at Links Health Centre has been closed. Pic: Google.

Arbroath and Forfar MIUs remain open.

But an MSP tackled NHS Tayside over the loss of the Montrose unit.

Scottish Conservative Tess White said it had left locals with “extremely limited medical care”.

And she said the move placed extra pressure on already busy MIUs elsewhere.

Call NHS 24

However, NHS Tayside said the change will not mean patients who would have previously gone to Montrose MIU having to travel to Dundee.

And they have reiterated the need for people to phone NHS 24 rather than turning up at the door of an MIU.

They said: “Patients do not need to travel to Ninewells Hospital A&E as a result of the closure of the MIU in Montrose.

“Anyone with an injury should contact NHS 24 on 111 day or night where they will be directed to the most appropriate location for their care, which may be another MIU in Angus.

“During the out-of-hours period patients in Angus will be given an appointment time to attend their nearest primary care emergency centre.”

That is usually Arbroath Infirmary.

“They will be seen by a primary care staff nurse and, if appropriate, will be treated and discharged by the nurse, referred on to a specialist service or referred to an Out Of Hours GP.

“If patients are advised to attend Ninewells Hospital, it means their injury has been assessed as requiring treatment by emergency clinicians.

“It would not have been appropriate for this type of injury to be treated at a minor injuries unit, meaning these patients would never have been treated in Montrose MIU as they would have been redirected to Ninewells Hospital.”

MSP’s disappointment

Ms White said: “Whatever way you look at it, Montrose has lost its full MIU which is a major disappointment.

“Depending on circumstances, some patients will have to travel significant distances for treatment.

“There will have to be a wide awareness campaign.

“This would minimise distress and inconvenience for patients.”

