NHS Tayside reiterates call NHS 24 message after Montrose MIU is axed

Health chiefs say it’s not the case Montrose folk will end up on a round trip to Dundee with a problem they would have previously taken to the door of the town’s minor injury unit.

The Links Health facility has been axed and replaced by a new community care and treatment centre.

It follows the temporary closure of the MIU in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Arbroath and Forfar MIUs remain open.

But an MSP tackled NHS Tayside over the loss of the Montrose unit.

Scottish Conservative Tess White said it had left locals with “extremely limited medical care”.

And she said the move placed extra pressure on already busy MIUs elsewhere.

Call NHS 24

However, NHS Tayside said the change will not mean patients who would have previously gone to Montrose MIU having to travel to Dundee.

And they have reiterated the need for people to phone NHS 24 rather than turning up at the door of an MIU.

They said: “Patients do not need to travel to Ninewells Hospital A&E as a result of the closure of the MIU in Montrose.

“Anyone with an injury should contact NHS 24 on 111 day or night where they will be directed to the most appropriate location for their care, which may be another MIU in Angus.

“During the out-of-hours period patients in Angus will be given an appointment time to attend their nearest primary care emergency centre.”

That is usually Arbroath Infirmary.

“They will be seen by a primary care staff nurse and, if appropriate, will be treated and discharged by the nurse, referred on to a specialist service or referred to an Out Of Hours GP.

“If patients are advised to attend Ninewells Hospital, it means their injury has been assessed as requiring treatment by emergency clinicians.

“It would not have been appropriate for this type of injury to be treated at a minor injuries unit, meaning these patients would never have been treated in Montrose MIU as they would have been redirected to Ninewells Hospital.”

MSP’s disappointment

Ms White said: “Whatever way you look at it, Montrose has lost its full MIU which is a major disappointment.

“Depending on circumstances, some patients will have to travel significant distances for treatment.

“There will have to be a wide awareness campaign.

“This would minimise distress and inconvenience for patients.”