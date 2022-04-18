Woman spared jail after ‘despicable’ assault on bar worker at Montrose pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News Angus & The Mearns

Woman spared jail after ‘despicable’ assault on bar worker at Montrose pub

By Paul Malik
April 18 2022, 8.00am Updated: April 18 2022, 5.30pm
The Royal Arch, Montrose
The Royal Arch, Montrose

A Montrose woman lashed out at a bar worker after she and her friends were refused service at a busy pub.

Zoe Cormie, 33, grabbed employee Mary Learmouth by the hair in a scuffle at the Royal Arch in Montrose.

Cormie and her associates had been told by Ms Learmouth they would not be served alcohol, as one of the group — not Cormie — had been previously barred.

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the altercation took place on a Friday night in February.

Depute fiscal Elizabeth Hodgson said: “The locus was the Royal Arch on Montrose.

“The complainer is Mary Learmouth, who was employed as staff at the time.

“At around 6.05pm on February 28 2020, Ms Learmouth was working behind the bar.

“The accused and a group of friends attended at the bar. One of the accused’s associates was barred and they were asked to leave.

“The barmaid said she would call the police.

“The accused grabbed her hair, and in self defence Ms Learmouth grabbed Cormie’s hair back.

“The scuffle continued.

“The complainer received a swollen finger but did not require medical treatment.”

Apologetic

In mitigation for Cormie, defence solicitor Nick Markowski said his client had been engaging with social services.

“She is very apologetic about this incident,” he added.

“This is a positive report before the court.

“She has been engaging with the Man Down mental health group in Montrose.

“It is a voluntary organisation and this is a positive thing she is doing, off her own steam.

“The recommendation in the report is for a community payback order and unpaid work.

“She is someone who would benefit from this.”

Sheriff Derek Reekie, sentencing Cormie to unpaid work, said: “People at their work do not deserve to be treated like this.

“You do meet the threshold for a custodial sentence, which your record as of now favours.

“I am just persuaded to give an alternative because you have been on remand and showing encouraging signs lately, and your involvement with groups is a positive.

“In these circumstances, you will be given an alternative sentence to custody.

“Attacking someone at their work is despicable.”

Cormie, of Dorward Gardens, Montrose, was given 12 months’ supervision and nine months to complete 162 hours’ unpaid work.

